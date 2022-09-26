 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Good: County relieves 47 Deputies for failing their Psych Exams. Holy-Shiat-WTFBBQ: Keeps them on with pay till they can "pass" their next Psych Test   (ktvu.com) divider line
OddLlama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the actual fark
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We need a better jobs program for the most mediocre and leather-brained among us.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
47 deputies on paid suspension, meanwhile city hall won't let me hire one custodian.  America has farked-up priorities.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i feel safer already.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PSYCH!
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

incendi: We need a better jobs program for the most mediocre and leather-brained among us.


"would you like to know more?"
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am shocked that psychopaths make up too large of a percentage of "law enforcement" officers.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just a friendly reminder: Please write to your local congresscritters to tell them to vote against Joe Biden's "Safer" America plan to hire an additional 100,000 of cops who are even less qualified or enthused about becoming a cop than these cops who failed their psych evaluations. We do not need more mentally unstable cops with guns on the street.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: 47 deputies on paid suspension, meanwhile city hall won't let me hire one custodian.  America has farked-up priorities.


Neither you nor your custodian are in the business of brutalizing minorities. It makes perfect sense that city hall won't let you hire a custodian.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When they get retested Charles Manson would get a B+. Now get back out there and kick some ass!
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if that little kickback was negotiated by the police union.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeebus.  What do you have to do to *fail* a Sheriffs dept psych eval??
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size


The sheriff is crazy enough to do it too.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wife had to do one of these to be a Juvenal Corrections Officer and later Probation Officer. The meat of it was him (the psychiatrist) learning enough about us to try to push her buttons and get her to snap. Like be very rude on a personal level after learning about your personal life (in her case about me and our child) to see if you get angry too easily. Ya know, so you don't snap and assault someone at work. You do deal with THE WORST people in those jobs, but as much as they deserve a slap you are the government and you need to act professionally.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do we want these farkers to lie?

Of course we don't.

If you take away their pay and they'll lie to keep it.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am hoping that becoming re-certified or requalified to become an officer means that they were under the supervision of a licensed psychotherapist from the time of the start of their paid vacation, to the point of testing again. Otherwise, gee... "maybe I just anser questuns differently this time round..."

And voila, even more of a reason to beat citizens because having to deal with those citizens made them all messed up to begin with.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's an open-kook test.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus.  What do you have to do to *fail* a Sheriffs dept psych eval??


Use words instead of weapon to disarm someone. And do not eat too many peanuts, cuz that shiat is nuts.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus.  What do you have to do to *fail* a Sheriffs dept psych eval??


According to the article, the inciting incident was "shooting your lover and her husband in their house."

So, if you answer "do the women I boink deserve to die?" in the affirmative...you're might be at least on step one towards flunking a psych evaluation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You idiots have to take it again!
Now I gotta get all of you the right answers again.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine how many psychologically farked-up cops there are nationwide. At all levels of law enforcement. Still working. Probably not an official mark against them as far as psychological problems. But they have them all the same.
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why it's happening:

'The letter comes in the same month that former Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, shot and killed a couple in their Dublin home after he finished a double shift at Santa Rita Jail. He had been having a romantic relationship with the wife, who had been a nurse at the John George Psychiatric Center.

Four sources told KTVU that Williams failed his psychological exam and because of liability issues, the sheriff is now auditing who else in the department might have also failed. When asked if the audit was prompted by Williams, Kelly answered: "I'd have to say yes."

Still getting paid because their evaluations essentially said they're mentally ill. Haven't broken any laws. I want to say better screening of applicants would solve this problem, but that's too obvious.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: bughunter: Jeebus.  What do you have to do to *fail* a Sheriffs dept psych eval??

Use words instead of weapon to disarm someone. And do not eat too many peanuts, cuz that shiat is nuts. beans
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus.  What do you have to do to *fail* a Sheriffs dept psych eval??


Well, the guy in question murdered two people.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"D. Not Suited" for the job will be stripped of their arresting powers and firearms, but they will retain their pay and benefits.

If my employer wants to pay me to do nothing, I would have regretfully accept this terrible punishment.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Imagine how many psychologically farked-up cops there are nationwide. At all levels of law enforcement. Still working. Probably not an official mark against them as far as psychological problems. But they have them all the same.


Now imagine that they aren't just in law enforcement; They are the leaders and the ones who choose who to hire and promote!
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Imagine how many psychologically farked-up cops there are nationwide. At all levels of law enforcement. Still working. Probably not an official mark against them as far as psychological problems. But they have them all the same.

Now imagine that they aren't just in law enforcement; They are the leaders and the ones who choose who to hire and promote!


Sure. I thought that was implied, but OK, duly noted.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We've been spending years telling everyone that mental and physical health are on par with each other...now an exam on fitness reveals a deficiency.

Is a broken arm grounds for dismissal? Unpaid leave?

This is what we wanted...
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Do we want these farkers to lie?

Of course we don't.

If you take away their pay and they'll lie to keep it.


This sadly.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Do we want these farkers to lie?

Of course we don't.

If you take away their pay and they'll lie to keep it.


To add, I dunno about you all, but I'd rather have the psychos sitting home collecting a paycheck then out on the street still doing what they do.

If they feel that their livelihood is at stake they will lie to protect it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't think this a county-wide issue.  Also ignore the city in the same county asking for FBI help

Just because it got a little rapey at the jail, everything else in the county is fine.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: This is why it's happening:

'The letter comes in the same month that former Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, shot and killed a couple in their Dublin home after he finished a double shift at Santa Rita Jail. He had been having a romantic relationship with the wife, who had been a nurse at the John George Psychiatric Center.

Four sources told KTVU that Williams failed his psychological exam and because of liability issues, the sheriff is now auditing who else in the department might have also failed. When asked if the audit was prompted by Williams, Kelly answered: "I'd have to say yes."

Still getting paid because their evaluations essentially said they're mentally ill. Haven't broken any laws. I want to say better screening of applicants would solve this problem, but that's too obvious.


I remember when cops failing psych exams and having extramarital affairs was sexy and thrilling.

Basic Instinct - Trailer
Youtube d1MMT6gsRI0
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Knows the feeling.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Psychology exams for almost anything (but particularly police officers) are complete horse shiat. Always has been, always will be. I have proof of this I witnessed myself.

A guy I went to high school with is about 3 years younger than me. He did the career path to police work and in our home city he joined the police reserve while he was going to school part-time and working part-time. Police reserve involved him going through the entire hiring process (application, interview, medical exam, psych exam, background check, etc.) and then he does the job but doesn't get paid. He was a fully sworn law enforcement officer in Illinois, with a badge and gun and handcuffs and arrest powers. He did police reserve for about 5 years until he graduated college.

So, he does the hiring process AGAIN for the police department. Has to apply like everyone else, do the exams, do the interviews, etc. but after that it's basically 100% guaranteed that he's getting picked to be hired. He gets a job offer along with 4 other people on the hiring list. This time, they get sent to a different psychologist for the exam.

So... his exam comes back as "not recommended" for hiring. The other 4 people pass right through with hiring recommendations. He calls the psychologist for feedback (keep in mind that he's already done the job of being a reserve officer for 5 years in the same department already) and the psychologist gives some mealy-mouth, whishy-washy mumbling about how "This is just a snapshot right now in your life and it doesn't mean that you wouldn't be suitable to work at another department, or wouldn't be suitable to work at this department at a later time."

Complete and total horse shiat. The chief of police didn't know what to do about it because they'd never had anything like that happen. The chief recommended he "file an appeal" to the police and fire board in the city despite them having no formal appeal process for anything like this because never before had someone who already works for them (in reserve capacity) be not recommended for hiring by a psychologist. The police board doesn't know what to do and they turn him down for hiring.

Oh, but they let him continue to be a reserve officer (if he wanted to do that) because he already passed the prior evaluations for that and he was already "on payroll" despite it being an unpaid position. Someone else told me about 1% of a story that the psychologist farked him over "because of who his dad is" but I never got any details about what went on with that. Knowing what I know about living in the Midwest where people are passive-aggressive assholes with all the small town grievance politics, it wouldn't surprise me one bit.

So, yeah, the guy had to go get a job somewhere else instead of his home city where he had already been working as a reserve officer for the police department. All because some psychologist stamped him "not recommended" to do the job that he already did for half a decade.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The exam's essay question demands a thorough discussion of this Foucault quote:

"There is no power relation without the correlative constitution of a field of knowledge, nor any knowledge that does not presuppose and constitute at the same time power relations."Seriously separates the wheat from the chaff.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OddLlama: What in the actual fark


let me rephrase this in a way that farkers can understand.

Good: County relieves 47 Deputies for failing their easily-treatable-cancer screenings. Holy-Shiat-WTFBBQ: Keeps them on with pay till they can "pass" their next cancer screening.

And people wonder why mental illness is kept under-wraps until it ends in tragedy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: My wife had to do one of these to be a Juvenal Corrections Officer and later Probation Officer. The meat of it was him (the psychiatrist) learning enough about us to try to push her buttons and get her to snap. Like be very rude on a personal level after learning about your personal life (in her case about me and our child) to see if you get angry too easily. Ya know, so you don't snap and assault someone at work. You do deal with THE WORST people in those jobs, but as much as they deserve a slap you are the government and you need to act professionally.


Juvenal died centuries ago, so that sounds like a sweet job of doing nothing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I grew up in Alameda County. Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, San Leandro and the other cities around there were once the best place to live. And they were not far from San Francisco, which was one of the world's great cities. But the cops were stupid when I was growing up, and I grew up with their kids, who were also stupid. Perhaps the cops who couldn't pass the Stupid Exam hired the cops who can't pass the Psych Exam.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know how you fail a psych exam. You have to literally tell them you think the government can beam thoughts into your head.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: The exam's essay question demands a thorough discussion of this Foucault quote:

"There is no power relation without the correlative constitution of a field of knowledge, nor any knowledge that does not presuppose and constitute at the same time power relations."Seriously separates the wheat from the chaff.


That's Marx, not Foucault... or is it?
 
ansius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They have a history of failing the evaluations going back as far as 2016 and they're only now removing their firearms and arresting powers?

How many more evaluations do you think they need?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Four sources told KTVU that Williams failed his psychological exam and because of liability issues, the sheriff is now auditing who else in the department might have also failed. When asked if the audit was prompted by Williams, [Lt Ray] Kelly answered: "I'd have to say yes."

That seems to be an interesting change from this prior article: https://www.ktvu.com/news/alameda-county-sheriffs-deputy-killed-married-couple-in-dublin-home-police-say

Kelly said that he passed all the reference and psychological tests and there was nothing in his background that would have prevented him from being hired as a deputy.

So, which is it?
September 7th the Lieutenant says the guy passed a psychological exam.
September 26 other sources say he didn't pass, and the Lieutenant basically admits that.

So, which is it?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: 47 deputies on paid suspension, meanwhile city hall won't let me hire one custodian.  America has farked-up priorities.


Apparently you need to have your custodians start killing minorities.
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fine, I'll do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bannanaslug: My wife had to do one of these to be a Juvenal Corrections Officer and later Probation Officer. The meat of it was him (the psychiatrist) learning enough about us to try to push her buttons and get her to snap. Like be very rude on a personal level after learning about your personal life (in her case about me and our child) to see if you get angry too easily. Ya know, so you don't snap and assault someone at work. You do deal with THE WORST people in those jobs, but as much as they deserve a slap you are the government and you need to act professionally.


I wouldn't be suprised if their suspensions where for depression, not so much psychopathic tendencies.
But I've been wrong before.
 
