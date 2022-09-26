 Skip to content
(Independent)   Oh, you sneaky British bastards   (independent.co.uk) divider line
45
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just copying our highway constabulary counterparts in the States. And what's all this about "civil asset forfeiture"? Very keen on getting in on that bit of business
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$afety
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, the Met - the go-to for when you want the NYPD to look less fascie
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law didn't change, so tough shiat stop speeding.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if their behavior is that of a fellow in it with you, treat them as one.
if their behavior is adversarial to you, then treat them as such.


actions speak louder than words means, your words are not worth much to know you, let's just watch and find out what you choose to do, to tell us what you really are.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Under the old formula, motorists could drive at up to 25mph in a 20mph zone before facing a charge. According to the new rules, the threshold for incurring a penalty is set at 24mph."

So in a 20mph zone you've gotta be going 20% over the posted limit before they'll bother you? Oh the huge manatee!!!
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police rules previously stated that drivers would not face action unless they broke the speed limit by 10 per cent plus 3mph.

But the Met's recent "stealth" move now sees anyone who breaks the speed limit by 10 per cent plus 2mph issued with a fixed penalty notice or sent on a speed awareness course.

The problem with tolerating arbitrary enforcement of the law is that you don't get to decide how arbitrary the enforcement will be.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: if their behavior is that of a fellow in it with you, treat them as one.
if their behavior is adversarial to you, then treat them as such.


actions speak louder than words means, your words are not worth much to know you, let's just watch and find out what you choose to do, to tell us what you really are.


Sir, this is an Arbys...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I thought they used kph over there.
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The force implemented the new protocol in May 2019..."

It's actually Police Service. Official vocab guidelines state "force" is too aggressive.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.


You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!


Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.


*lays on horn all the way to your exit*
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The figures had gone all squiffy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This inflation aint gonna pay itself, innit?
 
Bungles
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The instruments - both in your speedometer and the speed gun - are considerably more accurate today than decades ago when this allowance rule was created.

That's all that the allowance was for - to compensate for small measurement errors.

The law is the same. It's not a "secret higher speed limit". You should be doing under 20 in a 20 limit area. As instruments continue to improve, it should continue to be reduced.
 
shamen123
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
10% plus three was designed by ACPO yers ago due to the know inaccuracy in speedometers and taking into account people putting smaller or bigger rims on

This was while the lowest speed limit in the UK was 30mph.

Now many areas have 20mph limits. On some cars, 24mph may well read as 20mph on the dashboard. Over 30 this isnt so much of a bother as the gap widens, but at lower speeds there is a real argument that the speedo could have shown 20 while doing 24mph.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: $afety


Yes.

Try spelling it correctly though.¨

/Yes, I realise you think its unfair that people aren't allowed to speed on purpose. I understood that. It's unfair, somehow.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The entire premise of the article seems suspicious to me.  It seems to be implying that a lot of people drove at the exact speed of the prior threshold - they were OK when the threshold was 25 MPH, but get fined when it got lowered to 24 MPH.

Are speedometers and speed detectors even accurate to within 1 MPH, under normal circumstances?  If I knew I'd get a ticket at a certain specific speed, I'd be going at least a few MPH lower, to allow for both detection error and fluctuations in my actual speed.

If ticketing rates went up almost 4x, I'm willing to bet there's much more to it than a 1 MPH change in the rules.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bungles: The instruments - both in your speedometer and the speed gun - are considerably more accurate today than decades ago when this allowance rule was created.

That's all that the allowance was for - to compensate for small measurement errors.

The law is the same. It's not a "secret higher speed limit". You should be doing under 20 in a 20 limit area. As instruments continue to improve, it should continue to be reduced.


If speed limits were reasonable in all cases, you could make that argument. And cars are safer and faster than in the old days too, so there is no reason I can't blast through a school zone going 85 mph.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TaskForce26: "The force implemented the new protocol in May 2019..."

It's actually Police Service. Official vocab guidelines state "force" is too aggressive.

[c.tenor.com image 498x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You silly leg before wicket british person.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only thing I really hate is when roads are designed for, say, 40mph or so, but have the speed limit set to 30.  So I then I have two choices: speed and risk a ticket, or go the speed limit and risk being on the receiving end of some road rage.  Or I can just stay home from work today.  I think I'll do that instead.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Just copying our highway constabulary counterparts in the States. And what's all this about "civil asset forfeiture"? Very keen on getting in on that bit of business


Unlike USA, the police in the UK isn't corrupt. The money goes to the central government.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.


Nothing personal, but you sound exactly like a cranky old lady. Wait, I guess that was personal.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If self-driving cars ever became the default, speeding tickets would go away because every vehicle would be programmed to follow all traffic laws.

Thus ensuring that self-driving cars never become the default.  Too much money would be lost.
 
Cormee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Huh, I thought they used kph over there.


Roods, when you're traveling in a horseless carriage
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.

*lays on horn all the way to your exit*


Hello, 911? There's a reckless driver behind me. Tailgating, swerving all over, keeps crossing the center line and then over corrects and goes onto the shoulder. I think he's drunk and has a gun. Yes, I'll be happy to give a vehicle description and license plate number.
 
Bungles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The Exit Stencilist: Just copying our highway constabulary counterparts in the States. And what's all this about "civil asset forfeiture"? Very keen on getting in on that bit of business

Unlike USA, the police in the UK isn't corrupt. The money goes to the central government.



Ummm...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.

Nothing personal, but you sound exactly like a cranky old lady. Wait, I guess that was personal.


Like I said, speed if you want to. I don't care. But I'm not going to speed and risk another ticket just to make some rando happy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nightjars: The only thing I really hate is when roads are designed for, say, 40mph or so, but have the speed limit set to 30.  So I then I have two choices: speed and risk a ticket, or go the speed limit and risk being on the receiving end of some road rage.  Or I can just stay home from work today.  I think I'll do that instead.


A road by me is like that for the longest time it was 45-50 MPH and then it got dropped to 35-45 MPH, that made it a lot harder to drive on, especially since I go the speed limit and most other people go the old speed. And you just feel like you are going slow on a fast road. But the new cameras they have installed sure have helped everyone slow down.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.

*lays on horn all the way to your exit*

Hello, 911? There's a reckless driver behind me. Tailgating, swerving all over, keeps crossing the center line and then over corrects and goes onto the shoulder. I think he's drunk and has a gun. Yes, I'll be happy to give a vehicle description and license plate number.


How did you kno---

*take a long pull off the bottle, cocks gun, rolls down window*
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bungles: The instruments - both in your speedometer and the speed gun - are considerably more accurate today than decades ago when this allowance rule was created.

That's all that the allowance was for - to compensate for small measurement errors.

The law is the same. It's not a "secret higher speed limit". You should be doing under 20 in a 20 limit area. As instruments continue to improve, it should continue to be reduced.


Wait, wait... you mean a speed limit is an upper limit?
 
shamen123
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You also gotta watch out for the sneaky motorway road works which have average speed camera checks.

You can always tell the ones that have stopped making money as they will change them to start as a 60 mph limit and half way along drop to a 50mph limit. That's been a good money spinner for a few years
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shamen123: You also gotta watch out for the sneaky motorway road works which have average speed camera checks.

You can always tell the ones that have stopped making money as they will change them to start as a 60 mph limit and half way along drop to a 50mph limit. That's been a good money spinner for a few years


Then there's the "West Virginia construction zone." Fines are doubled in a road construction area, so they put up three orange cones and have a cop running radar.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Stephen_Falken: Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.

Nothing personal, but you sound exactly like a cranky old lady. Wait, I guess that was personal.

Like I said, speed if you want to. I don't care. But I'm not going to speed and risk another ticket just to make some rando happy.


That's perfectly fine and you have a legitimate point. It's just the smugness that is a little bit offputting.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Stephen_Falken: Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.

Nothing personal, but you sound exactly like a cranky old lady. Wait, I guess that was personal.

Like I said, speed if you want to. I don't care. But I'm not going to speed and risk another ticket just to make some rando happy.


Yeah, I'm generally not a speeder either.  I got burned too many times as a teenager when the money really hurt, and just kept to it over the years.  The ex would constantly rib me about it.... as she spent over $1000 a year in photo radar tickets.  Her money, her choice.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Speed Limit + 5mph is my rule. (+10mph on the highway)
No tickets in 12 years and I have driven by many cops on both the city streets and highway speed traps.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
typically what happens when you give the nanny state all the power to fark you.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Bathroom Samurai: Stephen_Falken: Bathroom Samurai: Subtonic: Bathroom Samurai: Have they tried not speeding? After my last ticket I've been driving the speed limit and no faster. It's actually quite liberating.

You're going to make a lot of friends in this thread!

Whatever. Speed if you want to, I'm not paying for it.

Nothing personal, but you sound exactly like a cranky old lady. Wait, I guess that was personal.

Like I said, speed if you want to. I don't care. But I'm not going to speed and risk another ticket just to make some rando happy.

Yeah, I'm generally not a speeder either.  I got burned too many times as a teenager when the money really hurt, and just kept to it over the years.  The ex would constantly rib me about it.... as she spent over $1000 a year in photo radar tickets.  Her money, her choice.


In most states it seems like "points on your license" would start to become a bigger factor.

/Only one speeding ticket, twentysomething years ago, and I deserved it. I didn't agree with the night-time speed limit and it was definitely a speed trap. But I was aware of it, didn't argue, paid the fine and moved on with my life.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Image of UK police politely preparing to pull over drivers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mouser: Police rules previously stated that drivers would not face action unless they broke the speed limit by 10 per cent plus 3mph.

But the Met's recent "stealth" move now sees anyone who breaks the speed limit by 10 per cent plus 2mph issued with a fixed penalty notice or sent on a speed awareness course.

The problem with tolerating arbitrary enforcement of the law is that you don't get to decide how arbitrary the enforcement will be.


There is also the limits of the speed detecting equipment. If the sensor accuracy in field conditions is +- 3 MPH (an arbitrary guess), if you give someone a ticket at less than 24 MPH, you open the window for them to argue against it in court, wasting judicial resources.
 
