News: Los Angeles is opening a new light rail to the airport Fark: It doesn't actually go to the airport yet
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, there's going to be a missing period as the gaps are filled in between the connections....
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah Subby, they shouldn't open anything until it's 100% complete.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Yeah Subby, they shouldn't open anything until it's 100% complete.


Seriously.  Fark those workers in Inglewood who could use it right away.  It doesn't go where subby wants to go (yet), so what good is it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And don't get me started on Phoenix. They ran theirs north a bit along the road with all the hookers. Brilliant.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This just in - infrastructure projects are often built and opened in phases.  Film at 11.

Fark user image
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean, is opening a new line in phases as you build it really so bad?  Real airport line Fark moment happened in Portland where its ridership in its first week exceeded expectations for its entire first decade.  Opening day was September 10, 2001.

Probably no reason for that high ridership, just people really into metro systems exploring the new branch with nothing of global consequence that might have boosted numbers...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's OK subby... Here in Utah, the light rail was installed as part of the required infrastructure improvement for the 2002 Olympics. These Olympics things are known for having large volumes of people travel to go see them, so that was the focus of a lot of the improvements here, transportation.

That said, they didn't run the light rail line to the airport until like 2016. Normal people would think that would be the FIRST line they completed, right?

Nope. It was the LAST leg they completed.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If there are sections finished before track is laid all the way to LAX, why not open it up? Would it be preferable to start from the LAX side and build towards the connecting lines, so there are enticing-but-unusable stations at the airport and all along the planned lines until it is 100% complete?

Perhaps subby can enlighten us with their brilliant thinking.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: And don't get me started on Phoenix. They ran theirs north a bit along the road with all the hookers. Brilliant.


You realize you're talking about Phoenix, right?  You're gonna have to narrow that down a scooch.
 
rick42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chicago's 'L' stopped short of going to O'Hare for ages. And for even longer, it stopped short of going up the escalator.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: I mean, is opening a new line in phases as you build it really so bad?


Judging by the context of TFA, I'm wondering if subby's point is that everyone is screaming "It's FINALLY open!!!", but it actually isn't "finally" open, not all of the way. TFA implies that this has been a long wait, so that's my takeaway.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least they're working on reaching the airport! Seems like a lot of Airports have some weird anti-transit policy where you can only drive and park for a million dollars, take a taxi with a big airport surcharge, or park 50 miles away and take a sketchy shuttle bus.

Then again, the cities that *do* allow trains to go to airports always seem to forget that luggage exists.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was in LA about a decade ago, meeting a bunch of Farkers.

1)  the SNL sketch, re, "how did you get here?"  "well, I drove from LAX to Anaheim, and then - "  "NO!you should have taken the 101 to the 405, gotten off on Cahuenga, gotten back the 110, taken the Slauson exit, and then taken the 10 to the 105...."It's the first 20 minutes of every discussion in LA, how bad the traffic is, and "dude you totally should have taken this to avoid traffic....."

2) another time, I was in downtown LA.  "How'd you get here?"  "I took the subway."  vincent_blackshadow howls.  "Dude I've lived here my entire life, and I've never taken the subway!  You've been here 12 hours and ridden the subway more than me!"
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX


I hate LAX with a white hot passion.

I've travelled to a fair number of airports (Honolulu, Dulles, Reagan, Ohare, Denver, Atlanta, DFW, St Louis, Kansas City, etc)

LAX is the only airport I've had really bad problems with. A few examples:

1. Luggage sent to the wrong terminal. multiple times
2. Gate moves with little or no notice
3. construction. oh god, the construction
4. shiatty uber drivers (I now use Lyft only because of my experience with Uber in LA)
5. TSA lines
6. literally inconsistent TSA experience WITHIN THE SAME LINE. I got a "talking to" for getting my my convertible notebook out of my laptop bag. They told me I didn't need to after they told me I needed to.
7. Food spilled all over my luggage at that little bistro place in the American Airlines terminal

Now I've had maybe a single episode of each of these issues elsewhere but at LAX I've had all of the above
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course.  It goes as far as SoFi Stadium and The Forum (or whaddevahdeycallit these days).

It's shameful that I can't take a train to LAX in 2022.

They put in a rail line to my city 10 years ago.  Now I can walk three blocks and take a train to Union Station for $1.75.  And then pay $9.75 to take a bus to LAX.

LA can't do public transit.
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Russ1642: Yeah Subby, they shouldn't open anything until it's 100% complete.

Seriously.  Fark those workers in Inglewood who could use it right away.  It doesn't go where subby wants to go (yet), so what good is it?


I for one am 100% behind any delay in any  project that Los Angeles is working on. No matter how much any of the delays costs the Angelinos in time or money or stress If and only if the  delays bugs Subby, even a little. I dont think I have even met a Farker who  likes Subby. Wil Rogers could not have been any happier about the bush plane crash that sent him to glory before he had a chance to meet Subby
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: That's OK subby... Here in Utah, the light rail was installed as part of the required infrastructure improvement for the 2002 Olympics. These Olympics things are known for having large volumes of people travel to go see them, so that was the focus of a lot of the improvements here, transportation.

That said, they didn't run the light rail line to the airport until like 2016. Normal people would think that would be the FIRST line they completed, right?

Nope. It was the LAST leg they completed.


L.A. doesn't get the games until 2028 so, fortunately, there is plenty of time.  The Metro system there has been improving by leaps and bounds over the last 20ish years; thank goodness they started planning this in the 80s, because these projects take a while to come to fruition and there has never been a more needful time.

I'm personally excited, because international flights out of LAX are often much cheaper and, with this rail extension, I will be able to take a train all the way from a station that is walking-distance from my place in San Diego to LAX with just a couple transfers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"After decades of work and billions of dollars in infrastructure expenses, we have finally opened a metro line to LAX!"

*the big one happens*

"The metro line to LAX will be closed until further notice."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WMATA says hold my beer, and points drunkenly towards Washington Dulles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_Line_(Washington_Metro)
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: I mean, is opening a new line in phases as you build it really so bad?


If the whole point is to get to the airport, it's kind of dumb to make a big deal out of opening a train line that doesn't get you there.  Especially if that's what the majority of riders want.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Baloo Uriza: I mean, is opening a new line in phases as you build it really so bad?

If the whole point is to get to the airport, it's kind of dumb to make a big deal out of opening a train line that doesn't get you there.  Especially if that's what the majority of riders want.


What's your idea of making an appropriately moderate deal?
 
Jclark666
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: That's OK subby... Here in Utah, the light rail was installed as part of the required infrastructure improvement for the 2002 Olympics. These Olympics things are known for having large volumes of people travel to go see them, so that was the focus of a lot of the improvements here, transportation.

That said, they didn't run the light rail line to the airport until like 2016. Normal people would think that would be the FIRST line they completed, right?

Nope. It was the LAST leg they completed.


The first leg was done between Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies were, and downtown SLC, where the Olympic Village was.  It wasn't completely without reason.

I do wish they'd done it to the airport first, since I lived on 5th South while they were building it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: mikaloyd: The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX

I hate LAX with a white hot passion.

I've travelled to a fair number of airports (Honolulu, Dulles, Reagan, Ohare, Denver, Atlanta, DFW, St Louis, Kansas City, etc)

LAX is the only airport I've had really bad problems with. A few examples:

1. Luggage sent to the wrong terminal. multiple times
2. Gate moves with little or no notice
3. construction. oh god, the construction
4. shiatty uber drivers (I now use Lyft only because of my experience with Uber in LA)
5. TSA lines
6. literally inconsistent TSA experience WITHIN THE SAME LINE. I got a "talking to" for getting my my convertible notebook out of my laptop bag. They told me I didn't need to after they told me I needed to.
7. Food spilled all over my luggage at that little bistro place in the American Airlines terminal

Now I've had maybe a single episode of each of these issues elsewhere but at LAX I've had all of the above


You think LAX is worse than DEN, DFW or LGA?  Sounds more like bad luck
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: LA can't do public transit.



was in LA for Dead and Company in June (yay, standing center field in DODGER STADIUM!!!!!.  i was staying in the Arts District.  Taxi'd to Dodger Stadium.

Show ends around 11pm.  I go the the taxi line, there are hundreds of people lined up.  Ushers said ther was an Uber/Lyft line.  another 150-200 people.  I asked what the wait time was.  "Probably about......90 minutes."

I heel-toe expressed it.  it was "only" a 45-minute, maybe hour at most walk, but at times, I'd be the only person on the street.  I told Angelenos and they'd be like, "dude.  you walked, from Dodger Stadium, to the ARTS DISTRICT?  AT MIDNIGHT?  BY YOURSELF?  I would't walk that far by myself, in daytime!  Skid Row is right there?"

I guess not knowing is best.....(it was "only" about 3 miles but I was apparently in a really rough area.  but didn't know.)
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My city has signs for a "FUTURE" interstate that have apparently been up for nearly two decades.  It's labeled "future" because it hasn't yet been entirely upgraded to interstate standards.  My favorite part of that interstate is that it clearly runs north/south but it's designated east/west because it's an even number.  Why was it given an even number when it clearly runs mostly north/south?  Shut up!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: WMATA says hold my beer, and points drunkenly towards Washington Dulles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_Line_(Washington_Metro)


I give you the DART orange line:

dart.orgView Full Size


...which does go to the airport, but us just about useless for most of the Dallas Area because there are not lines that run in circumference. So basically, if you live south or SE of downtown Dallas, it works. The problem? The more populous areas are N, NE, NW (along the green line) so you have to actually go into downtown and change there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Baloo Uriza: I mean, is opening a new line in phases as you build it really so bad?

If the whole point is to get to the airport, it's kind of dumb to make a big deal out of opening a train line that doesn't get you there.  Especially if that's what the majority of riders want.

What's your idea of making an appropriately moderate deal?


I'd start by saving the exclamation points from the headline and article for when it's complete.  And maybe save all of the free rides they're giving out to celebrate until then as well.  We all know better than to start celebrating before we finish the race.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Warthog: WMATA says hold my beer, and points drunkenly towards Washington Dulles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_Line_(Washington_Metro)

I give you the DART orange line:

[dart.org image 560x496]

...which does go to the airport, but us just about useless for most of the Dallas Area because there are not lines that run in circumference. So basically, if you live south or SE of downtown Dallas, it works. The problem? The more populous areas are N, NE, NW (along the green line) so you have to actually go into downtown and change there.


No you don't have to change trains, the Orange Line runs concurrent with the Red Line to Plano.

Plus, once the Silver Line commuter rail opens up, there will be more of a direct connection from Plano/Richardson over to DFW.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Watubi: RyansPrivates: mikaloyd: The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX

I hate LAX with a white hot passion.

I've travelled to a fair number of airports (Honolulu, Dulles, Reagan, Ohare, Denver, Atlanta, DFW, St Louis, Kansas City, etc)

LAX is the only airport I've had really bad problems with. A few examples:

1. Luggage sent to the wrong terminal. multiple times
2. Gate moves with little or no notice
3. construction. oh god, the construction
4. shiatty uber drivers (I now use Lyft only because of my experience with Uber in LA)
5. TSA lines
6. literally inconsistent TSA experience WITHIN THE SAME LINE. I got a "talking to" for getting my my convertible notebook out of my laptop bag. They told me I didn't need to after they told me I needed to.
7. Food spilled all over my luggage at that little bistro place in the American Airlines terminal

Now I've had maybe a single episode of each of these issues elsewhere but at LAX I've had all of the above

You think LAX is worse than DEN, DFW or LGA?  Sounds more like bad luck


I fly out of DFW (my home airport) and it's 100x better then LAX. Denver is bad, but everything I have happen there was airline / weather related. I haven't flow into/out of LGA much so my sample size is small, so you could be right there. Atlanta has been pretty bad, too. One of my worst experiences was at Memphis, but I've only flown there one time. Had a really bad experience at St. Louis, and a couple of frustrating ones, but not the level of LAX.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: mikaloyd: The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX

I hate LAX with a white hot passion.

I've travelled to a fair number of airports (Honolulu, Dulles, Reagan, Ohare, Denver, Atlanta, DFW, St Louis, Kansas City, etc)

LAX is the only airport I've had really bad problems with. A few examples:

1. Luggage sent to the wrong terminal. multiple times
2. Gate moves with little or no notice
3. construction. oh god, the construction
4. shiatty uber drivers (I now use Lyft only because of my experience with Uber in LA)
5. TSA lines
6. literally inconsistent TSA experience WITHIN THE SAME LINE. I got a "talking to" for getting my my convertible notebook out of my laptop bag. They told me I didn't need to after they told me I needed to.
7. Food spilled all over my luggage at that little bistro place in the American Airlines terminal

Now I've had maybe a single episode of each of these issues elsewhere but at LAX I've had all of the above


I think that the main thing better about LAX over the years is that there are fewer Hare Krishna groups there each year doing what, to those unused to being around cult-controlled robots, would appear to be be either cruel and unusual public singing lessons for the musically eviscerated or orange clad victims of sadistic fraternity hazing rituals\. Unfortunately the hare Krishna who are gone seem to have had their niche in the LAX biome filled by sneaky scandalous bastards and bastaerdettes who lurk and wait for any two second opportunity to snag unguarded rent a cart (with or without luggage )n and exchange it for a few quarters at rent a cart stations.Most of the chatty ones seem to be under the same wacky ethos that they are keeping the airport tidy for and that they all should be better appreciated for providing this selfless service to weary travellers
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Flew into Denver recently and took the train downtown

It was great, really convenient. Recommend all international airports have something like that
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Flew into Denver recently and took the train downtown

It was great, really convenient. Recommend all international airports have something like that


Agreed, 1000x better than paying $30-45 to Uber downtown if that's where you're headed anyways.  I've ridden it several times.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: That's OK subby... Here in Utah, the light rail was installed as part of the required infrastructure improvement for the 2002 Olympics. These Olympics things are known for having large volumes of people travel to go see them, so that was the focus of a lot of the improvements here, transportation.

That said, they didn't run the light rail line to the airport until like 2016. Normal people would think that would be the FIRST line they completed, right?

Nope. It was the LAST leg they completed.


Sounds like the same as they did in Dallas. It's taken forever to actually get rail service to Love Field and DFW International. It's not like they're busy or anything.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: RyansPrivates: mikaloyd: The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX

I hate LAX with a white hot passion.

I've travelled to a fair number of airports (Honolulu, Dulles, Reagan, Ohare, Denver, Atlanta, DFW, St Louis, Kansas City, etc)

LAX is the only airport I've had really bad problems with. A few examples:

1. Luggage sent to the wrong terminal. multiple times
2. Gate moves with little or no notice
3. construction. oh god, the construction
4. shiatty uber drivers (I now use Lyft only because of my experience with Uber in LA)
5. TSA lines
6. literally inconsistent TSA experience WITHIN THE SAME LINE. I got a "talking to" for getting my my convertible notebook out of my laptop bag. They told me I didn't need to after they told me I needed to.
7. Food spilled all over my luggage at that little bistro place in the American Airlines terminal

Now I've had maybe a single episode of each of these issues elsewhere but at LAX I've had all of the above

I think that the main thing better about LAX over the years is that there are fewer Hare Krishna groups there each year doing what, to those unused to being around cult-controlled robots, would appear to be be either cruel and unusual public singing lessons for the musically eviscerated or orange clad victims of sadistic fraternity hazing rituals\. Unfortunately the hare Krishna who are gone seem to have had their niche in the LAX biome filled by sneaky scandalous bastards and bastaerdettes who lurk and wait for any two second opportunity to snag unguarded rent a cart (with or without luggage )n and exchange it for a few quarters at rent a cart stations.Most of the chatty ones seem to be under the same wacky ethos that they are keeping the airport tidy for and that they all should be better appreciated for providing this selfless service to weary travellers


I just don't understand how the farking airport has been under construction for 10 years, and not just minor construction, but "tearup the road and put up cement barricades" level. As for the people around SFO was the worst for a while. Seemed like there for several years in the 90s there were protests every time I went clogging things up. It got bad enough that I flew into Oakland a few times (not a great airport, either).

The biggest problem with my home airport is it's so farking far away from everything. Love is nice if you are flying Southwest, but I don't really like Southwests cattle call thing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Watubi: You think LAX is worse than DEN, DFW or LGA?  Sounds more like bad luck


The absolute best airport in the world is Deathrow (heathrow) in London. But only if you are on a BA flight

The absolute worst airport in the world is Deathrow in London if you are NOT on a BA flight Gatywick is better with pretty much any other airliine


This is probably different in private jets but Ive never been on a private jet. Or if I was I had too good a time and dont remember it
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: bughunter: LA can't do public transit.


was in LA for Dead and Company in June (yay, standing center field in DODGER STADIUM!!!!!.  i was staying in the Arts District.  Taxi'd to Dodger Stadium.

Show ends around 11pm.  I go the the taxi line, there are hundreds of people lined up.  Ushers said ther was an Uber/Lyft line.  another 150-200 people.  I asked what the wait time was.  "Probably about......90 minutes."

I heel-toe expressed it.  it was "only" a 45-minute, maybe hour at most walk, but at times, I'd be the only person on the street.  I told Angelenos and they'd be like, "dude.  you walked, from Dodger Stadium, to the ARTS DISTRICT?  AT MIDNIGHT?  BY YOURSELF?  I would't walk that far by myself, in daytime!  Skid Row is right there?"

I guess not knowing is best.....(it was "only" about 3 miles but I was apparently in a really rough area.  but didn't know.)


Meh, it's not that bad between the Stadium and Arts District.  Now, if you had kept going further south, and maybe west a little, you might have run into <gasp> a junkie!  And he might have <GASP!> asked you to donate a dollar or two to his next dime bag!!

Now, the main reason I would have elected not to walk that route would be because of the elevation changes.

shiat, I've walked around Oakland and San Leandro tripping balls after a Dead show.  For some reason, people don't fk with acidheads... we probably look like we're fkkn nuts.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Love is nice if you are flying Southwest, but I don't really like Southwests cattle call thing.


a Southwest memory: PHX to Vegas 4-5 years ago. Full flight. attendants pile us in. Dude gets on the mic, "FOLKS, FULL FLIGHT, NO EMPTY SEATS DON'T GET PICKY, SOONER YOU GET SEATED THE SOONER WE CAN PUSH OFF."

you know that shiatty, "GIVE ME THE BEAT BACK, TO RULE MY SOUL, I WANNA GET LOST IN YOUR ROCK AND ROLL, AND DRIFT AWAY" song, from the 70s, that some limpdick sampled in the 00s?

yr man jumps back on the mic.  "Folks, thanks for choosing Southwest.  we'll be in Vegas in 53 minutes.  Now.  Can you clap for me?"

starts slow clapping. NO ONE JOINS.

"i SAID-UH THANK YOU, FOR CHOOSING SOUTHWEST, WE ALWAYS WANNA DO OUR BEST, AND FLYYYYYY AWAY.....GONNA BE IN VEGAS IN FIFTY THREE, WON'T YOU GET, LOST WITH ME, AND FLLLLLLY AWAY.......I SAID-UH PUT THE SEAT BACK AND SLOW YOUR ROLL, DON'T LOSE YOUR MONEY ON ROCK AND ROLL, AND DRIFT AWAY.......ONLY WAY WE'RE GONNA MAKE THIS FLIGHT, IS TO BUCKLE YOUR BELT AND KEEP YOUR SEAT UPRIGHT......AND DRIFFFT AWAY.....AND FLY AWAY.....AND FLY AWAY.....THANK YOU SOUTHWEST AIRLINES"

220 cigar store indians staring at him.  people groaning.  the less we gave, the harder he went..  I start laughing.  "can we just farking push off, Karaoke Boy?"
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RyansPrivates: mikaloyd: The railway will probably be finished before you could make it through a TSA line at LAX

I hate LAX with a white hot passion.

I've travelled to a fair number of airports (Honolulu, Dulles, Reagan, Ohare, Denver, Atlanta, DFW, St Louis, Kansas City, etc)

LAX is the only airport I've had really bad problems with. A few examples:

1. Luggage sent to the wrong terminal. multiple times
2. Gate moves with little or no notice
3. construction. oh god, the construction
4. shiatty uber drivers (I now use Lyft only because of my experience with Uber in LA)
5. TSA lines
6. literally inconsistent TSA experience WITHIN THE SAME LINE. I got a "talking to" for getting my my convertible notebook out of my laptop bag. They told me I didn't need to after they told me I needed to.
7. Food spilled all over my luggage at that little bistro place in the American Airlines terminal

Now I've had maybe a single episode of each of these issues elsewhere but at LAX I've had all of the above


I refuse to go anywhere near LAX. When I had to travel to Pasadena for business, I always used Ontario. It was a few miles further away, but I could get in and out of the airport much faster, and the traffic to Pasadena was much, much more bearable.
 
