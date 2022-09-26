 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   In an effort to polish iats image as a lofty place of academic endeavors escaping a shady past, Peen State decides to allow alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Penn State, alcohol sales, Pennsylvania, State College, Pennsylvania, Big Ten Conference, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, Penn State Nittany Lions football  
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Subby was as familiar with alcohol as the headline indicates they'd know that alcohol sales at college venues ceased being noteworthy a few years ago. Therefore, I think Subby was home alone for the first time and proceeded to get smashed on strawberry Bartles & Jaymes after breaking into mom's liquor cabinet.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Filter made me think I was having a stroke.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: If Subby was as familiar with alcohol as the headline indicates they'd know that alcohol sales at college venues ceased being noteworthy a few years ago. Therefore, I think Subby was home alone for the first time and proceeded to get smashed on strawberry Bartles & Jaymes after breaking into mom's liquor cabinet.


Hey! What farker hasn't had subby's mom's strawberry BJ?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Special Guest: Filter made me think I was having a stroke.


Was that the filter or was subby wasted? Let's do science:

Polish iat's

Penn
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My two favorites. Beer and bever. 😏😏
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So games will have White Out Claw Nights now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Special Guest: Filter made me think I was having a stroke.

Was that the filter or was subby wasted? Let's do science:

Polish iat's

Penn


Eh. One out of two's not bad
 
assjuice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry to burst your bubble, subby, but it is not uncommon for beer to be served a college football games. At this point Peen State may be one of the last to start.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

assjuice: Sorry to burst your bubble, subby, but it is not uncommon for beer to be served a college football games. At this point Peen State may be one of the last to start.


Ped State took so long for among the same reasons booze sales on Sunday in PA took so long.  T-zone Pennsyltucky politicians.

Couple that with a school that reflexively turns a blind eye to things(like the possible huge revenue of beer sales at a point where 80-100k people gather 6x per year) and you get to be the last to arrive to the party.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Penn State, where "Rhythmic Slapping Sounds" is* a Minor.

* involves
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not subby, but when one of the wife's girlfriends once visited from out of town, she was shocked to discover that some colleges sell liquor on campuses at all. So it's still news to some.

Also, fark Penn State. Everyone there from the Dean on down to the students and alumni. You were all more pissed about NCAA penalties than the fact that children were raped! CHILDREN. RAPED. Let that sink in you scumbags. You praised athletics and faux prestige over safety of kids. You essentially said with your protests that sexually assaulting underaged children is ok as long as we win games.

Penn State from now until eternity as an institution deserves as much ridicule as it can get.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Penn State, where "Rhythmic Slapping Sounds" is* a Minor.

* involves


That story will always make me think.
Like: dude was hoping to see two young people getting it on. And instead that.  It kinda serves them right.  And. ALSO. who doesn't sucker punch someone doing that? And also who calls anyone else but the cops and news? Jfc. fark that person  In particular
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So....
Q:  If an older woman who likes younger men is a cougar, and an older man who likes younger women is a Silver Fox, what's an older man who likes underaged men*?

A: A Nittany Lion

/ foinf!
// * or as they're properly called, boys.
/// Slashies!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: WoodyHayes: If Subby was as familiar with alcohol as the headline indicates they'd know that alcohol sales at college venues ceased being noteworthy a few years ago. Therefore, I think Subby was home alone for the first time and proceeded to get smashed on strawberry Bartles & Jaymes after breaking into mom's liquor cabinet.

Hey! What farker hasn't had subby's mom's strawberry BJ?


I have seen a number of documentaries on the subject. Well about 3 minutes of them anyways, never do make it to the end.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: So....
Q:  If an older woman who likes younger men is a cougar, and an older man who likes younger women is a Silver Fox, what's an older man who likes underaged men*?

A: A Nittany Lion
A: Father.

/ foinf!
// FTFY
/// Slashies!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Filter's crazy. Moose out front told me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: So....
Q:  If an older woman who likes younger men is a cougar, and an older man who likes younger women is a Silver Fox, what's an older man who likes underaged men*?

A: A Nittany Lion

/ foinf!
// * or as they're properly called, boys.
/// Slashies!


More like Defendant.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Kalyco Jack: WoodyHayes: If Subby was as familiar with alcohol as the headline indicates they'd know that alcohol sales at college venues ceased being noteworthy a few years ago. Therefore, I think Subby was home alone for the first time and proceeded to get smashed on strawberry Bartles & Jaymes after breaking into mom's liquor cabinet.

Hey! What farker hasn't had subby's mom's strawberry BJ?

I have seen a number of documentaries on the subject. Well about 3 minutes of them anyways, never do make it to the end.


/
The 1979 class of Porter Gaud School in Charleston, S.C., graduated 49 boys. Within the last 35 years, six of them have committed suicide. When Paige Goldberg Tolmach gets word that another former student from her beloved high school has killed himself, she decides to take a deep dive into her past ...
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Not subby, but when one of the wife's girlfriends once visited from out of town, she was shocked to discover that some colleges sell liquor on campuses at all. So it's still news to some.

Also, fark Penn State. Everyone there from the Dean on down to the students and alumni. You were all more pissed about NCAA penalties than the fact that children were raped! CHILDREN. RAPED. Let that sink in you scumbags. You praised athletics and faux prestige over safety of kids. You essentially said with your protests that sexually assaulting underaged children is ok as long as we win games.

Penn State from now until eternity as an institution deserves as much ridicule as it can get.


Their meathead fans, as well.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TypoFlyspray: So....
Q:  If an older woman who likes younger men is a cougar, and an older man who likes younger women is a Silver Fox, what's an older man who likes underaged men*?

A: A Nittany Lion

/ foinf!
// * or as they're properly called, boys.
/// Slashies!

More like Defendant.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd rather see beaver sales at the alcohol stadium.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image 605x328]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
