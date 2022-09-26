 Skip to content
(CNN) While Hurricanes for most Floridians are just one more thing to put on the massive pile of "Things Trying to Kill You" but forecasters are warning that Ian is "'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,'
99
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the "haven't seen before" is the idea that Tampa Bay could take a direct hit that it hasn't had since the 20s. I get it. The map looks like it should weaken to Cat2 before hitting, but you can't be sure of that. When it comes to hurricanes, its better to overstate the problem than understate it. Can't bet on Ian being the "Ashli Babbitt" of hurricanes and cresting out before meeting its objective.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, CNN is saying this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this good for 2024?
Window seat to hell please
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we be lucky enough that it will trash Mar A Lago?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this God punishing DeSantis?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One problem is that due to the relative shallowness of the gulf, flooding can work it's way inland a REALLY long ways. Also, since the west coast is primarily flat it's a scary thing.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a farking hurricane thread.

I hate the redhats as much as anyone but holy shiat give it a rest.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Can we be lucky enough that it will trash Mar A Lago?


It would be nice to see God say, "Fark this property in particular".  And since it's God, maybe arrange to have a small tree trunk spear Trump while he's eating a hamberder on the crapper.

Just so the rescue workers can get a nice photo for the history books.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about 60% of Miami and the future....
Youtube sl__MoKgnvw
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Its a farking hurricane thread.

I hate the redhats as much as anyone but holy shiat give it a rest.



But the Republicans don't believe in global warming, which is affecting weather patterns!

/like talking to my MIL
//everything is a Repub/TFG hate prompt
///"They should name it Hurricane DeSantis because he's such a blowhard!" (actual quote)
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Republican governor of Florida has taken all necessary precautions to ensure the... hahahahaha!
Sorry, couldn't keep a straight face no matter how hard I tried.
Sorry Florida. Y'all are farked.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Cantore there yet?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have seen this. It was called Hurricane Dorian and it parked over the Bahamas for days, completely devastating the area.

Tampa Bay might be about to make up for the last century of not being hit by hurricanes, all at farking once.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a worst case scenario where a powerful hurricane slowly goes by or sits just west of st pete and pumps water into tampa bay with the circular force of the storm causing massive flooding in areas that are already flood prone in normal thunderstorms.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Is this God punishing DeSantis?


God's welcome to blow it up to Tallahassee and right up R.D.'s ass.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: kmgenesis23: Can we be lucky enough that it will trash Mar A Lago?

It would be nice to see God say, "Fark this property in particular".  And since it's God, maybe arrange to have a small tree trunk spear Trump while he's eating a hamberder on the crapper.

Just so the rescue workers can get a nice photo for the history books.


God's never been much for precision.

He and Abraham had a big argument about it.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, there's an easy fix for that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Its a farking hurricane thread.

I hate the redhats as much as anyone but holy shiat give it a rest.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its seems to me that most hurricanes I've seen get over-stated. Thats probably a good thing as, (especially in Florida), were dealing with people who think vaccines are a secret Microsoft tracking device. We need to say something to get these people off the couch so we don't have to spend all the federal emergency funds on rescues. In my life the only 2 storms I can think of that were actually worse than predicted was Hugo and Katrina.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure the Republican governor of Florida has taken all necessary precautions to ensure the... hahahahaha!
Sorry, couldn't keep a straight face no matter how hard I tried.
Sorry Florida. Y'all are farked.


I am sure the state can find the funds to give all Floridians a plane ticket out of harm's way and under no false pretenses.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My batshiat crazy Grandmother is supposed to go back home just north of Tampa in three weeks.  Please make sure you spare her place so she can go back home on-time.  Thanks.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Jim Cantore there yet?


He was in Clearwater Beach this morning.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis must hate this because it forces him to do things that look suspiciously like work
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Can we be lucky enough that it will trash Mar A Lago?


Noooo!!!!!! That's where the evidence is!
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Hallows_Eve: Jim Cantore there yet?

He was in Clearwater Beach this morning.


Whereever he stands should be the population to calmly evacuate first. If Al Roker shows up they should run.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh...not nearly the panic that was ginned up for Irma. I went to my brothers house in Vero Beach from Tampa. I left the morning of the day Irma was to arrive. The Pinellas Co. Sheriff had announced the night before if we haven't left it was too late and you should go to a public shelter. Some of us kept checking the radar and thought otherwise. I-4 was empty so I made great time. A few drips here and there. Power was out for a few days so I delayed my return. Hardly any damage outside of downed trees and branches.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Its a farking hurricane thread.

I hate the redhats as much as anyone but holy shiat give it a rest.


Does Zimmerman still live in that hell hole of a state? If so. I hope he drowns.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Is this God punishing DeSantis?


The way they'd spin it, only for not killing all the Democrats yet.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to fear. Just get the Scientologists to call down their alien god Xenu to save everyone.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this Biden's Obama's Katrina?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a Katrina-type apocalyptic warning. This is a "the last time this happened, you weren't alive" warning.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not even close to hurricane Andrew level
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricanes keep pounding the SE year after year, yet my homeowners insurance doesn't cover earthquakes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: We have seen this. It was called Hurricane Dorian and it parked over the Bahamas for days, completely devastating the area.

Tampa Bay might be about to make up for the last century of not being hit by hurricanes, all at farking once.


All I know is, look at the map. Look at the gulf coast.  Is round for a reason.  Period.
It should be illegal to live near the sand. Period.  Everyone living along the gulf coast is stupid.  My aunt incurred.  Look at the map. It's round for a farking reason.  Jfc. Ppl.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No red state bailouts.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think Spain knew this when they sold it to us?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: DeSantis must hate this because it forces him to do things that look suspiciously like work


He is already working on how to grift all the federal aid and block it from reaching the poors. He gets richer, while everyone else gets pissed at Biden.
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: One problem is that due to the relative shallowness of the gulf, flooding can work it's way inland a REALLY long ways. Also, since the west coast is primarily flat it's a scary thing.


How does a gulf storm affect the West coast?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Its seems to me that most hurricanes I've seen get over-stated. Thats probably a good thing as, (especially in Florida), were dealing with people who think vaccines are a secret Microsoft tracking device. We need to say something to get these people off the couch so we don't have to spend all the federal emergency funds on rescues. In my life the only 2 storms I can think of that were actually worse than predicted was Hugo and Katrina.


I think Louisiana should be a nature persevere.  And the gulf coast should not have people living on it. But. Freedom.  🤷‍♂🙄
Don't recuse people.  Don't live there. Period.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HitAnyKey: MelGoesOnTour: One problem is that due to the relative shallowness of the gulf, flooding can work it's way inland a REALLY long ways. Also, since the west coast is primarily flat it's a scary thing.

How does a gulf storm affect the West coast?


West coast of the Florida penisula
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This will stay with you for a long time.  When my father was dying, at age 95, at one point he imagined he was in the aftermath of the Hurricane of '38.
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obviously, God hates Florida
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creoena: My batshiat crazy Grandmother is supposed to go back home just north of Tampa in three weeks.  Please make sure you spare her place so she can go back home on-time.  Thanks.


You do know all coastal cities will be severely damaged if not completely lost with the next 40 years if not 10 to 20? It's coming.
 
germ78
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: emersonbiggins: DeSantis must hate this because it forces him to do things that look suspiciously like work

He is already working on how to grift all the federal aid and block it from reaching the poors. He gets richer, while everyone else gets pissed at Biden.


With the billions in disaster aid he's sure to receive, he could send maybe 100, 200 immigrants to blue states.
 
assjuice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RaptorLC: We have seen this. It was called Hurricane Dorian and it parked over the Bahamas for days, completely devastating the area.

Tampa Bay might be about to make up for the last century of not being hit by hurricanes, all at farking once.

All I know is, look at the map. Look at the gulf coast.  Is round for a reason.  Period.
It should be illegal to live near the sand. Period.  Everyone living along the gulf coast is stupid.  My aunt incurred.  Look at the map. It's round for a farking reason.  Jfc. Ppl.


Omg, my aunt incurred too. What are the odds?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Can we be lucky enough that it will trash Mar A Lago?


Too far to the north.  Unfortunately.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Creoena: My batshiat crazy Grandmother is supposed to go back home just north of Tampa in three weeks.  Please make sure you spare her place so she can go back home on-time.  Thanks.

You do know all coastal cities will be severely damaged if not completely lost with the next 40 years if not 10 to 20? It's coming.


Philadelphia: "Hold our wudder."
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
People are lining up to beg DeSantis for a free flight to Martha's Vineyard.  Sorry boys and girls, he only helps people in Texas escape.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: HitAnyKey: MelGoesOnTour: One problem is that due to the relative shallowness of the gulf, flooding can work it's way inland a REALLY long ways. Also, since the west coast is primarily flat it's a scary thing.

How does a gulf storm affect the West coast?

West coast of the Florida penisula


Gulf coast and Atlantic coast? No?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing to fear. Just get the Scientologists to call down their alien god Xenu to save everyone.


Their HQ is in Clearwater. They'd better hope Xenu starts battening down the hatches soon.
 
