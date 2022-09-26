 Skip to content
(Vox) Hero 36 years ago today, Stanislav Petrov saved the world   (vox.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36... 39... whatever it takes.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: 36... 39... whatever it takes.


Bordst!

And now, we drink.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
that was nice of him
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank you Doctor Petrov!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone else think he would've done us a solid if he'd hit the "Reply All" button on that computer?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: that was nice of him

Looks around


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Comforting to know that the multi-thousand missile counter-strike was prevented by a single individual.  What if he'd been in a foul mood?  Hung over?  Out sick and replaced by some temp?

Maybe it's not such a great idea to have thousands of world destroying missiles aimed at each other.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And right now hes probably saying "I should have just pushed the farking button"
 
Theeng
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hammettman: Comforting to know that the multi-thousand missile counter-strike was prevented by a single individual.  What if he'd been in a foul mood?  Hung over?  Out sick and replaced by some temp?

Maybe it's not such a great idea to have thousands of world destroying missiles aimed at each other.


Welcome to nuclear weapons, it's frankly amazing we haven't blown each other up yet.  Especially when you read the chickenhawks who wanted the US to go to war with Russia over Ukraine.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theeng: hammettman: Comforting to know that the multi-thousand missile counter-strike was prevented by a single individual.  What if he'd been in a foul mood?  Hung over?  Out sick and replaced by some temp?

Maybe it's not such a great idea to have thousands of world destroying missiles aimed at each other.

Welcome to nuclear weapons, it's frankly amazing we haven't blown each other up yet.  Especially when you read the chickenhawks who wanted the US to go to war with Russia over Ukraine.


Don't knock chickenhawk until you've tried it in BBQ
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Able Archer 1983 isn't the only time that this happened. Over the 5 decades of the Cold War...there are at least 6 instances were one person saved the whole world.

/ that's not even going into all the times one side or the other lost a nuke.
 
