 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Woman hospitalised as Chihuahua turns out to be a Shih Tzu   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 3:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hahahaha, better headline. It does not need my vote, but it got it anyway.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Suuuurrre...she was "sleeping"
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least the tag is accurate.  Gross
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why isn't this in the D'awww tab?

/because there's no Aristocrats tab
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, that's just wrong
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woman hospitalised as Chihuahua turns out to be a Shih Tzu Chihuahua

//minor correction
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It could have been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think that happened.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My mother had a little Yorkie that she would take everywhere she went but if she was going somewhere the dog couldn't go and left the dog at home it would throw a fit. One time when I was visiting her she left to go to a doctor's appointment and left the dog with me which proceeded to throw a fit. Ten minutes later I went in to the room I was sleeping in to find a fresh turd on my pillow!
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The worst breakfast in bed in the history of breakfast, beds, or canine defecation.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: My mother had a little Yorkie that she would take everywhere she went but if she was going somewhere the dog couldn't go and left the dog at home it would throw a fit. One time when I was visiting her she left to go to a doctor's appointment and left the dog with me which proceeded to throw a fit. Ten minutes later I went in to the room I was sleeping in to find a fresh turd on my pillow!


cat-like behavior detected from mom's dog.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was actually a Shart Pei.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What really happened must have been far worse that she would admit her dog poo'd in her pie hole
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


/do not taste the rainbow
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ay! Chee-wah-wah!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a nasty little biatch thing to do.

* I cite Bart Simpson's use of the literal principle. I can say Nasty Little biatch, even online. The dog did a nasty. Was little as dogs go, and was technically a biatch dog.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: FloriduhGuy: My mother had a little Yorkie that she would take everywhere she went but if she was going somewhere the dog couldn't go and left the dog at home it would throw a fit. One time when I was visiting her she left to go to a doctor's appointment and left the dog with me which proceeded to throw a fit. Ten minutes later I went in to the room I was sleeping in to find a fresh turd on my pillow!

cat-like behavior detected from mom's dog.


no.
cats are smart.   dogs are stupid.
has anyone seen a cat eating poop?
 
AxL sANe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When she said "Let's get shiatfaced!" I'm not sure that's what she had in mind....
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.