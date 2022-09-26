 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   ArriveCAN is GoneCAN   (cbc.ca) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Federal government of the United States, Joe Biden, President of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Pierre Trudeau, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Monday's decision, Government  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ArriveCAN canned.  I still think we should have kept it for a bit more, but I prefer to play it extra safe.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to use ArriveCAN twice traveling to Toronto, and it wasn't bad at all.  It was some of the fastest I've ever gone thru the border into Canada.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now a bunch of plague rats will head north to make a point about something and be general aholes.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it even there, really? I filled out all the forms for a trip to Vancouver last month, that was fine, but nobody at either airport ever checked any of it, or the QR code, or anything. So...lucky me?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I had to use ArriveCAN twice traveling to Toronto, and it wasn't bad at all.  It was some of the fastest I've ever gone thru the border into Canada.


My brother and my son both used it recently and said the same thing.  Made it much easier.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So Toronto is really going to make the playoffs?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hasn't capitalism suffered long enough? Get back to mass consumption, apes.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fast B: Was it even there, really? I filled out all the forms for a trip to Vancouver last month, that was fine, but nobody at either airport ever checked any of it, or the QR code, or anything. So...lucky me?


I thought I had to show my phone at the border, too. The agent said, "No, we've already gotten everything we need from your phone."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And this is why we're in trouble as a species. We don't base our continuous medical precautions on whether a threat still exists, but on whether politicians think maintaining the precautions is good or bad for their careers. Post-vaccine, most voters became bored with Covid as an ongoing issue, and it doesn't test well anymore.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: And this is why we're in trouble as a species. We don't base our continuous medical precautions on whether a threat still exists, but on whether politicians think maintaining the precautions is good or bad for their careers. Post-vaccine, most voters became bored with Covid as an ongoing issue, and it doesn't test well anymore.


welcome to basic human nature since day 1
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: Fast B: Was it even there, really? I filled out all the forms for a trip to Vancouver last month, that was fine, but nobody at either airport ever checked any of it, or the QR code, or anything. So...lucky me?

I thought I had to show my phone at the border, too. The agent said, "No, we've already gotten everything we need from your phone."


I had to upload that information to Air Canada at checkin and the checkin was done 72 hours before flight, so ya they already had it. We also had to wait a moment on the tarmac before debarking as they verified everyone had filled it in. Verification was checking their records.

Going into Canada was much simpler than returning to the US.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.


Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Hasn't capitalism suffered long enough? Get back to mass consumption, apes.


Do you really care? Get your farking vaccines. The theatre isn't doing anything, that does.

You're more pissed off that you don't have the mask to visibly prove you're not republican.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.

Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.


You're right, I would have cared about covid in 2018.  What the fark is your point?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some pandemic changes should have been permanent.  Why shouldn't we always  be able to track and contact tourists?  Why shouldn't we always require proof of vaccinations?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.

Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.

You're right, I would have cared about covid in 2018.  What the fark is your point?


I think it's that they have a rich inner-world, but don't engage with reality at all.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.

Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.

You're right, I would have cared about covid in 2018.  What the fark is your point?


*wouldn't

/because it wasn't a problem in 2018
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From TFA: "If anybody believes the pandemic is over, I invite them to visit a hospital," he said.

Any farkers working in hospitals in Canada? I hate above statements because the speaker most often doesn't want people to do what they say to keep them ignorant, but if it's bad or not really that bad, I want to know the truth. I'm too far away and I don't trust my family.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maudibjr: EdgeRunner: And this is why we're in trouble as a species. We don't base our continuous medical precautions on whether a threat still exists, but on whether politicians think maintaining the precautions is good or bad for their careers. Post-vaccine, most voters became bored with Covid as an ongoing issue, and it doesn't test well anymore.

welcome to basic human nature since day 1


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Covid's so last year. Today's voters are much more engaged with the optics of Johnny Depp dating his defense lawyer, and we're trying to spin a position on that into a viable political statement that looks good on a bumper sticker."
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.

Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.

You're right, I would have cared about covid in 2018.  What the fark is your point?


ITT Covid is the only disease that exists.

The flu, or even a cold, will kill someone undergoing cancer treatment just as much as Covid will but in 2018 you wouldn't have had a second thought about travelling without a mask during flu season. Covid isn't really special here.

My point is you don't actually care, the same danger always existed but only now is it something you'll scream about. The political actions of wearing a mask are what you care about.

Oh, and no one is stopping you from wearing a mask as long as you want.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How very Canadian.  Abandon a thing just as it starts working properly.  At least it wasn't a jet fighter.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good.
We were coming back from New York and when we got to Canadian Customs the agent asked us for our ArriveCAN info.

Me: "Our what? Never heard of it"

Customs dude with a flat-top buzz cut and aviator glasses : "Never HEARD OF IT!? You didn't see all the billboards or hear the ads"

"No. The only billboard I saw was a tiny LED sign about 100 feet back there"

"Well I'll do it for you but if you try this again you'll get a $600 fine and yadda yadda yadda..."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: maudibjr: EdgeRunner: And this is why we're in trouble as a species. We don't base our continuous medical precautions on whether a threat still exists, but on whether politicians think maintaining the precautions is good or bad for their careers. Post-vaccine, most voters became bored with Covid as an ongoing issue, and it doesn't test well anymore.

welcome to basic human nature since day 1

[Fark user image 425x319]
"Covid's so last year. Today's voters are much more engaged with the optics of Johnny Depp dating his defense lawyer, and we're trying to spin a position on that into a viable political statement that looks good on a bumper sticker."


OMG he's dating his defense lawyer!?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.


At a minimum, wear an N95 mask the whole time (terminal building and airplane). Turn on the overhead air vent and point it at your face. No indoor dining. If you have to drink on the flight, use a straw and exhale air as you're re-seating the mask. Eye protection might help. Use hand sanitizer. Shower and put on clean clothes as soon as you arrive at your destination. Good luck.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: From TFA: "If anybody believes the pandemic is over, I invite them to visit a hospital," he said.

Any farkers working in hospitals in Canada? I hate above statements because the speaker most often doesn't want people to do what they say to keep them ignorant, but if it's bad or not really that bad, I want to know the truth. I'm too far away and I don't trust my family.


https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/data-and-analysis/infectious-disease/covid-19-data-surveillance/covid-19-data-tool?tab=summary

246 hospital admissions and 49 deaths in the past week.
For a hospital system working with about 3/4 of their usual staff because everyone got fed up and quit.
A new wave is a sure thing for this fall.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fast B: Was it even there, really? I filled out all the forms for a trip to Vancouver last month, that was fine, but nobody at either airport ever checked any of it, or the QR code, or anything. So...lucky me?


did you notice that you downloaded it to a computer?  When they scanned your passport your info was on their screen.  The info on your phone was only backup if their was a problem when you got to the border.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Terrible headline, subby. How about "ArriveCAN in the shiatCAN"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.

Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.

You're right, I would have cared about covid in 2018.  What the fark is your point?

ITT Covid is the only disease that exists.

The flu, or even a cold, will kill someone undergoing cancer treatment just as much as Covid will but in 2018 you wouldn't have had a second thought about travelling without a mask during flu season. Covid isn't really special here.

My point is you don't actually care, the same danger always existed but only now is it something you'll scream about. The political actions of wearing a mask are what you care about.

Oh, and no one is stopping you from wearing a mask as long as you want.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: SMB2811: DOCTORD000M: I'm more concerned about the no more masks on planes.

My dad just got a cancer diagnosis and I'm sure I'll be flying home at some point soon to help out.  Now I get to do it on a plane full of maskless people and try to not bring covid with me to him.  Great.

Would you have cared this much had the cancer diagnosis happened in 2018?

Hint: You wouldn't.

You're right, I would have cared about covid in 2018.  What the fark is your point?

ITT Covid is the only disease that exists.

The flu, or even a cold, will kill someone undergoing cancer treatment just as much as Covid will but in 2018 you wouldn't have had a second thought about travelling without a mask during flu season. Covid isn't really special here.

My point is you don't actually care, the same danger always existed but only now is it something you'll scream about. The political actions of wearing a mask are what you care about.

Oh, and no one is stopping you from wearing a mask as long as you want.


Prevalence and severity are still higher with COVID than the Flu.

My point is you don't actually care, the dangers have always been very different but only now that most people think the threat is the same is it something you'll scream about. The political actions of not wearing a mask are what you care about.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SMB2811: The flu, or even a cold, will kill someone undergoing cancer treatment just as much as Covid will...


Fark user imageView Full Size


FYI: During serious cold or flu seasons, most hospitals limited visitation and would have blocked symptom-showing people from entry even prior to Covid. The medical community has always taken it seriously even if you didn't.
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SMB2811: Karma Chameleon: Hasn't capitalism suffered long enough? Get back to mass consumption, apes.

Do you really care? Get your farking vaccines. The theatre isn't doing anything, that does.

You're more pissed off that you don't have the mask to visibly prove you're not republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.