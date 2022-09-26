 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Story about how Florida guy is champion pizza maker. All I can see is hair ending up in the dough   (fox13news.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do Not Tip Delivery Boy!"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being good at spinning dough and making boxes doesn't mean you can make good pizza.
The guy that spins the "We buy gold" sign on the street can probably do that too.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to go to "pizza by the slice" places and watch them toss and spin the little triangles.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he knows what he's doing, otherwise he wouldn't be the champ.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any awards for how his pizzas actually taste...
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: I didn't see any awards for how his pizzas actually taste...


This review is quite fun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best way to make a pizza is to roll the dough. The acrobatics BS is just for show, like bartenders spinning bottles.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Being good at spinning dough and making boxes doesn't mean you can make good pizza.
The guy that spins the "We buy gold" sign on the street can probably do that too.


Funny, but no re: sign spinning. It's hard, and it only looks easy because people who've put the time in MAKE it look easy. And it's part of the "making" of pizza as much all of the other stuff is. It's part of the recipe.

/you sound like someone who doesn't know how to make pizza
 
Pilikia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The best way to make a pizza is to roll the dough. The acrobatics BS is just for show, like bartenders spinning bottles.


Agreed. But it still ain't easy.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
D'OH!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

docsigma: Windmill Cancer Survivor: I didn't see any awards for how his pizzas actually taste...

This review is quite fun:

[Fark user image 832x492]


So some self absorbed New Yorker vs. Florida Man? Whoever wins, we all lose.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pilikia: abhorrent1: Being good at spinning dough and making boxes doesn't mean you can make good pizza.
The guy that spins the "We buy gold" sign on the street can probably do that too.

Funny, but no re: sign spinning. It's hard, and it only looks easy because people who've put the time in MAKE it look easy. And it's part of the "making" of pizza as much all of the other stuff is. It's part of the recipe.

/you sound like someone who doesn't know how to make pizza


You sound like someone that falls for dumb gimmicks.

The ingredients make a good pizza. Not how high in the air you can throw the dough. Rolling the raw crust over my shoulders like a Harlem Globe Trotter doesn't make the pizza taste better
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Russ1642: The best way to make a pizza is to roll the dough. The acrobatics BS is just for show, like bartenders spinning bottles.

Agreed. But it still ain't easy.


Sure but maybe spend the countless hours of practice on actually making better pizza than just spinning the dough around.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every part is needed to make a great pizza. Dough, sauce, and cheese. Mess one up and the pizza is rooined.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Pilikia: abhorrent1: Being good at spinning dough and making boxes doesn't mean you can make good pizza.
The guy that spins the "We buy gold" sign on the street can probably do that too.

Funny, but no re: sign spinning. It's hard, and it only looks easy because people who've put the time in MAKE it look easy. And it's part of the "making" of pizza as much all of the other stuff is. It's part of the recipe.

/you sound like someone who doesn't know how to make pizza

You sound like someone that falls for dumb gimmicks.

The ingredients make a good pizza. Not how high in the air you can throw the dough. Rolling the raw crust over my shoulders like a Harlem Globe Trotter doesn't make the pizza taste better


if you cannot sell the steak, sell the sizzle.

agreed, tossing it high in the air is just for show, but it does catch a persons eye.

Kids are entertained and laughing, and you may snag a number of someone cute now and then.
 
