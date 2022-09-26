 Skip to content
(AP News)   Viva Cuba   (apnews.com) divider line
    Ral Castro, Cuba, same-sex couples, strong open resistance, Fidel Castro, President Miguel Daz-Canel, favor of the measure, national referendum  
eagles95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cuba:  More progressive than Mississippi
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cuba:  More progressive than Mississippi


Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm astonished it took this long. Cuba has a pretty large openly LGBTQ community.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Strong opposition from evangelicals in Cuba.
Even under a communist regime, evangelicals cannot help but being the assholes they are everywhere else.
 
Number 216
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eagles95: Cuba:  More progressive than Mississippi


Can also add the majority of the Supreme Court right now
 
JayCab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Florida: "Don't say gay"

Cuba: "Gay está bien"
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Muy bien Cuba!

RandomInternetComment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi


Mississippi - more oppressive than Cuba and Saudi Arabia.

"Land of the free."
 
carkiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi


Let's be honest; Mordor: more progressive than Mississippi.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi


Pluto: More progressive than Mississippi, and it's not even a planet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"the growing evangelical movement in Cuba "


Say what? How did that sh*t infect them too?  Or is this a case where "growing" means that they used to be 0.001% of the population and now they're 0.005% but just like America they are so obnoxiously loud that it feels way worse?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Let's be honest; Mordor: more progressive than Mississippi.

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi

Let's be honest; Mordor: more progressive than Mississippi.


Well sure - Mordor didn't care dwell on race and was a meritocracy.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi


Saudi Arabia abolished slavery in 1962.

Mississippi abolished slavery in 2003, when they finally certified their 1995 ratification of the 13th Amendment to the United States constitution.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: phalamir: eagles95: Cuba:  More progressive than Mississippi

Let's be honest: Saudi Arabia - more progressive than Mississippi

Saudi Arabia abolished slavery in 1962.

Mississippi abolished slavery in 2003, when they finally certified their 1995 ratification of the 13th Amendment to the United States constitution.


Sorry, that was 2013, not 2003.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"While Cuba was officially - and often militantly - atheist for decades after the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro - Raul's brother - it has become more tolerant of religions over the past quarter century."
it's nice to see Fidel Castro referred to as some other guy's brother and know that time claims us all, and erodes us all, the good and even eventually the bad alike. looking at you, Putin (*dropdead*)
super happy for LGBTQ+, and everyone else whose path is a little less shiat-strewn because of this :)
 
