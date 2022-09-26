 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   America's Penis braces for sustained heavy blowing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
America's penis? You mean Ted Cruz?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Warm and wet, as usual.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wax_on: America's penis? You mean Ted Cruz?


Ted Cruz doesn't deserve to be named after something that serves an actual purpose.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So many halloween decorations to bring back inside... grrrrr....
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity - why dig trenches when you're barely above sea level and expecting a lot of rainfall and storm surge?

It seems like ducking in a ditch to avoid wind-blown debries might mean you drown instead.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

For real, yall be careful down there!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where are the obligatory articles about empty shelves because idiots waited too long to prepare?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I put the damn boards up.  It BETTER come here.

-Sarasota
 
AeAe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wax_on: America's penis? You mean Ted Cruz?


Hes more like America's hemmoroid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of the more useful things (along with a bunch of other useful things) on the NHC NOAA page is the windspeed probabilities chart.  https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIAPWSAT4+shtml/261457.shtml

It's currently showing Venice, FL as the highest risk city for hurricane force winds arriving late Wednesday and early Thursday.
 
