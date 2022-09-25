 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   While NASA is preoccupied with trying to push one tiny asteroid out of its orbit, Jupiter is sneaking up on us   (npr.org) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Jupiter, gas giant Jupiter, Galileo Galilei, Galilean moons, Planet, Jupiter's opposition, largest moons of Jupiter, middle of a bright city  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 26 Sep 2022 at 7:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A collision with Jupiter would spell disaster for our planet.  We should have addressed this years ago.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oldernell: A collision with Jupiter would spell disaster for our planet.  We should have addressed this years ago.


I'm pretty sure that the red spot is its Achilles' Heel. We aim for that, we should be good.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
By Jove!
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I'm going to give you some terrible thrills"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.