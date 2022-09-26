 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Country that is 26% below sea level, has 6200 km of navigable waterways, many more that aren't navigable, and a capital city that would flood if they ever stopped pumping the water out is running out of water   (nltimes.nl) divider line
22
    More: Ironic, Drinking water, Water companies, Water purification, Water crisis, Water supply network, Water, potable water, Desalination  
•       •       •

1697 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nestle rapid response teams are moving on site to drain as much water while they still can.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We never knew this was coming" - everyone who knew this was coming
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark 'em
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increased cases of cottonmouth will be a national emergency
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: "We never knew this was coming" - everyone who knew this was coming


Look, what's more important, fixing global warming, or keeping oil prices low?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but can they still use fertilizer?

That's the important thing.
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need desalination plants!

"They'd have enough salt to last forever!"
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many people on the planet I guess. Self correcting. It wont be pretty.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TaskForce26: They need desalination plants!

"They'd have enough salt to last forever!"


RIP Val Kilmer's voice.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeeahhhhhh .... looking forward to more hot, wet, exotic dike pumping action.

MMMMMM Hmmmmmmmmmm.....
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: "We never knew this was coming" - everyone who knew this was coming


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, problem solved then.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's actually amazing to me that humanity decided to inhabit an area that was almost literally under water much of the year; an area that they still have to pump water out of in order to make it habitable. All those windmills the Netherlands are famous for weren't for milling flour - they were for pumping water. Continually and constantly pumping water out to make the land habitable.

That said, the Netherlands is a beautiful country.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Fark 'em
[Fark user image image 808x801]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: bighairyguy: Fark 'em
[Fark user image image 808x801]

[Fark user image 425x227]


Could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fat_free: Yeeeeahhhhhh .... looking forward to more hot, wet, exotic dike pumping action.

MMMMMM Hmmmmmmmmmm.....


Exotic Dike Pumping is the name of my new Pornhub channel
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kb7rky: "We never knew this was coming" - everyone who knew this was coming


The kid stuck his finger in the dike. What more do you want?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do they have a plan to fix this, or is their leadership rudderless?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Droughts happen when there is less rain which causes droughts which causes less rain ...

Just looking at the thermometer and thinking about heating or cooling your place is just the tip of the melting iceberg now known as climate change.  At least there aren't forest fires which are followed by mud slides and torrential rains in the Netherlands.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are the sex workers safe? Please tell me that the sex workers are safe.

Will send bottled water.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.