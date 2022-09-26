 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Dedicated individual keeps ex-wife's grave watered and fertilized for years after her death   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Sick, Burial, Headstone, Grave, New Jersey, Cemetery, Michael Murphy, incriminating video of the man, Marriage  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 10:20 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hadn't taken a dump on it he wouldn't have been caught
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... credit for the kind of perseverance it takes to keep a grudge going long after the person dies. I guess.

Although I did have to chuckle at describing it as part of his morning routine...
 
mjones73
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have to wonder if they got divorced in New Jersey, was he paying her alimony for 48 years? I know someone who's been paying his ex longer now then they were married..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a certain ex whom I've sworn to outlive, so I can piss on the biatch's grave.  Understand the sentiment.

Making it a daily thing though is a bit of an obscension...
 
mjones73
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mjones73: I have to wonder if they got divorced in New Jersey, was he paying her alimony for 48 years? I know someone who's been paying his ex longer now then they were married..

[Fark user image 400x400]


To add if he wasn't.. and shouldn't have been from a brief marriage, he needs mental help if he's been holding a grudge this long.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Self-respect comes from keeping promises that you've made to yourself.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's hilarious. My man's pendant I mean

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
everyone needs a hobby
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In other words: she wins.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry for the cross-tab post, but with this in mind, Trump's grave should be a new garden of eden it'll be so fertile...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baka-san: If he hadn't taken a dump on it he wouldn't have been caught


He should stick with de-fecated coffee
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he's really doing this "every morning" how hard would it be for the survivors to meet him there with a balloon bouquet and a camera crew? Make the idiot famous and this will stop overnight, either from the police or from the cemetery management.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's hilarious. My man's pendant I mean

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 310x465]


Does it say "ill frog"?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, won"tcha play,
Another somebody done somebody wrong song?
So, I can feel at home,
While I piss on my baby.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: baka-san: If he hadn't taken a dump on it he wouldn't have been caught

He should stick with de-fecated coffee


Approves of this joke.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A family used secret cameras to find the person who had been defecating and urinating on their mother's grave and were stunned to find it was her ex-husband.

Stunned? That would have been the first person I would have suspected.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's hilarious. My man's pendant I mean

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 310x465]


Looks like he considers himself a tough-guy, but all he can do when someone literally sh*ts on his mother's grave is cry to the Daily Mirror?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Sorry for the cross-tab post, but with this in mind, Trump's grave should be a new garden of eden it'll be so fertile...


I'm guessing arraignments will be made in advanced, to have him buried somewhere where the general public will not have easy access to the grave site.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's hilarious. My man's pendant I mean

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 310x465]


Not surprising based on the NY Yankees pennant on her grave. Somebody can't stop "keeping' it real".
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bobbitt. Problem solved...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A family used secret cameras to find the person who had been defecating and urinating on their mother's grave and were stunned to find it was her ex-husband.


Stunned? That would have been the first person I would have suspected.

Usually I would agree, but this guy apparently hadn't had any contact with her or the family for more than 40 years.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Tarl3k: Sorry for the cross-tab post, but with this in mind, Trump's grave should be a new garden of eden it'll be so fertile...

I'm guessing arraignments will be made in advanced, to have him buried somewhere where the general public will not have easy access to the grave site.


They can dump him in the same waters as Bin Laden just for the poetic imagery.
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: baka-san: If he hadn't taken a dump on it he wouldn't have been caught

He should stick with de-fecated coffee


De-fecating means pooping in fhe coffee and then removing the poop. Not recommended.

The first part. Its you get to the second part, brew a new pot.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just like I'm going to do on Trumps grave. Probably not though, I hate to wait in line.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Imagine letting a dead person have this much control over your life. It'd be funny if it wasn't so pathetic
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another recent photo of suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A family used secret cameras to find the person who had been defecating and urinating on their mother's grave and were stunned to find it was her ex-husband.

Stunned? That would have been the first person I would have suspected.

Usually I would agree, but this guy apparently hadn't had any contact with her or the family for more than 40 years.


Your point?  I haven't seen the aforementioned ex in 25 years.  My plans stand.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.