 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   How do you say "Reset the Clock" in Russian?   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russian officials, mourning period, central Russia, security guards, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, school buildings, gunman  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gunman reported to have been wearing a Nazi T-shirt, so they'll probably claim he was a Ukrainian sympathizer.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two pistols? You would think the kid would have access to an actual AK-47.

Top American exports :
1. Blue jeans
2. McDonald's
3. School Shootings

We'll defeat communism the good ol' capitalist way!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there anything (((SOROS))) won't do in his made grab for power??

/sarcasm
 
pheed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks like Putin ordered another Beslan incident.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surprised the russian military didn't show up and nerve gas the entire school, killing everyone, just so they can say they were the ones to kill the gunman.

That seems pretty on par for their response.
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I could be wrong about this, but перегрузи часю.
 
Binklord
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reset the clock = сбросить часы
sbrosit' chasy is how you say it.
/Dasvadanya.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least he killed the Nazi
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
мысли и молитвы
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Gunman reported to have been wearing a Nazi T-shirt, so they'll probably claim he was a Ukrainian sympathizer.


Well, he was acting like an American, so, probably more like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Surprised the russian military didn't show up and nerve gas the entire school, killing everyone, just so they can say they were the ones to kill the gunman.

That seems pretty on par for their response.


Nerve gas got sold during the Yeltsin term.

All that's left is surplus drums of Drakkar Noir.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We don't need no education...
 
Sinbin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Condolences to the families of the deceased.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Maker_of_Roads: Surprised the russian military didn't show up and nerve gas the entire school, killing everyone, just so they can say they were the ones to kill the gunman.

That seems pretty on par for their response.

Nerve gas got sold during the Yeltsin term.

All that's left is surplus drums of Drakkar Noir.


Dude, have you ever been near a russian teen?

I used to date a russian national, and I went to gatherings of her family.

The "cologne" (in quotes soo big you can see them unaided from space) at least he used is nearly functionally the same as 80's era nerve gas, especially when used as liberally.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukrainians are characterized as nazis by the Russian. Thi was a false flag to motivate Russian to fight.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shorten the time horizon enough by convincing young people that they have nothing to lose, and you will create conditions for all kinds of behaviors. This is what war does.
 
drxym
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No country has a monopoly on pathetic angry losers. Most however attempt to keep guns out of their hands.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From another source:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/26/europe/izhevsk-school-shooting-russia-intl/index.html

'The shooter, who was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi insignia and a helmet, died by suicide following the attack, according to TASS.
...
Monday's attack took place at School 88 in Izhevsk, the capital of Russian region of Udmurtia"

Also: "The city is perhaps best known as the home of the AK-47 rifle and the longtime residence of the Soviet lieutenant general credited with its development, Mikhail Kalashnikov."

It would be ironic if the shooter used an AR-15
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Gunman reported to have been wearing a Nazi T-shirt, so they'll probably claim he was a Ukrainian sympathizer.


I wondered whether they would.

Probably some of their more crazy talk shows might.

But since he's a former pupil at said school, its probably similar to why it happens in USA.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.