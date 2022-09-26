 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 215 of WW3: At least 100 people arrested for protests against partial mobilization order. Two more mass burial sites discovered in Izyum. Annexation referendums continue in four occupied areas of Ukraine. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
102
    Russia-Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia-Ukraine war News, Anti-mobilisation protests, mass burial sites, Russian police  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
( drives a forklift into the thread, carrying a wooden pallet stacked with crates )

( each crate is marked "TACTICAL DONUT SUPPLY: 1 DOZ" )
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
( drives out, comes back in with a palletload of 50 gallon drums marked HOT COFFEE, HOT TEA, and HOT COCOA )

I think that should hold us for the day.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allrighty, then.

Current actual (claimed) Orc kill count for September is 10,450.
With two days left, extrapolated kills for September are 11,171
Highest kills for war was in March, with 11,700.
September needs another 1,250 kills (625 per day) to match March.

Will Ukraine make it? Make your predictions now! Best optional.

Yeah, I know.

Anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BETS optional.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maybe not. Look at today's kills.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Someone in this thread yesterday referred to "Fearless Leader" as Vladimir Poontang. I'm still chuckling over that one and worried he'll mobilize other Nom de Pootins. So in a counter offensive I'm wiping out his possible aliases.

  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Latest from Perun explaining the Ukraine counter-offensive:


Ukraine's counter-offensives - "Seven months from Kyiv to Kharkiv"
Youtube B93tLs39pQo
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FSB reporting that 261k Russians have fled Russia since the mobilization announcement
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conscription office set on fire in Irkutsk region of Russia
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Booberrys use of forklifts is better than the orcs
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hurricanes can go to hell and die.

are they sending waves of unarmored infantry yet? I just read some stuff from the Boer War..
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, any bets in how long it takes Russia to blame the school shooting there on Ukraine?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

(Waits for forklift to clear so he can bring the Zamboni out to clean the floor up from last night's mess).
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: So, any bets in how long it takes Russia to blame the school shooting there on Ukraine?


Probably already happened. Vladimir the Incompetent does like replaying the classics.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two days left? It's the 26th and there are 30 days in september, not including today that's 4 by my count.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Guarduan is reporting that they've started shooting the conscription officers.
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dilemma for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: hurricanes can go to hell and die.

are they sending waves of unarmored infantry yet? I just read some stuff from the Boer War..


That reportedly started yesterday, can't remember the specific place as the names are hard for me to pronouce.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*surrounded by remains of donut pallet*

Us?
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 17 to September 24. Things slowed down in Ukraine as the ZSU solidified their gains in Kharkiv Oblast, but Russia has ramped up their side of the war with a partial mobilization of 300,000 men.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya forgot the whiskey!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dilemma for the doodlers

[Fark user image 850x909]


I'll see 'oligarchy' and raise you.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian citizens certainly have some choices to make.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Bonking nonsense, White Claw."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Good news from Lyman | Ukraine finally got the Air Defense NASAMS
Youtube MEgZUh9BOcQ

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: The Guarduan is reporting that they've started shooting the conscription officers.


Good
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 Sep: Genius move. Ukrainians Changed Their Attack Plan | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube gelK1DEzuHI

"Reporting from Ukraine" from yesterday
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy shiat. 500 dead in one day.

Russians go home or else you go home in body bags challenge.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doubling down on a losing war doesn't seem to be working out for Putin.
Perhaps he should double down even harder. Maybe start random executions. Because that's always great for political and economic stability!
🙄
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #Fellas got their sap up today

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: The Guarduan is reporting that they've started shooting the conscription officers.


Putin will likely double down even harder now that he's getting push back at home.
It's just how his mental illness goes.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Here's a gun and ammunition.  Now go do something dangerous that you don't want to do."

/turns out there may be flaws in that cunning plan, Pooty
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: FSB reporting that 261k Russians have fled Russia since the mobilization announcement


somedude210: Conscription office set on fire in Irkutsk region of Russia


I get the feeling the guarded/hidden opinions Russians have about the war are about to become a lot less concealed.

No matter where you're from, most people will usually back a just conflict involving their own country and even volunteer for such.  This is the beginning of a new phase for Vlad to deal with
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In the same article: n Ryazan, a man set his clothing on fire while yelling that he did not want to participate in Russia's war in Ukraine, a local outlet reported, citing witnesses.

Unless you're a "pacifist" then you're doing it wrong if it's yourself that you set on fire.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On an unrelated topic, i may well be more absent from these threads in the future. Got a call this morning and i have a job interview tomorrow. probably an entry-level job at what looks like an IT consultancy place, but it's a job, and i couldn't be more exited!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is the public shooting them or is the military shooting them to reward performance? I could see either.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: On an unrelated topic, i may well be more absent from these threads in the future. Got a call this morning and i have a job interview tomorrow. probably an entry-level job at what looks like an IT consultancy place, but it's a job, and i couldn't be more exited!


HELP WHERE IS THE ANY KEY ON MY KEYBOARD
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public is more likely to have guns that aren't rusted holdovers from the Sputnik era.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yea, i have been noticing the uptick of those sparklines for a week now.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I doubt it's mental illness.

Instead, mix the following into a blender:

1.  A leader whose grasp on power would be weakened by losing a war, possibly resulting in him losing leadership.
2.  A country where jailing and even killing opponents is normal, resulting in a risk to Putin's freedom and life if he loses power.
3.  An inner cabal of yes-men, telling the leader what he wants to hear.
4.  A system so corrupt that the Russian leadership still can't figure out how dysfunctional their military actually is.

Combine all that, and Putin probably thinks he still has a good chance of winning this war, and that anyways, the consequences of not continuing the war is worse.

Problem is that a lot of world remembers its history, and the history of Europe with wars of conquest tend to end badly for the rest of the world.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: hurricanes can go to hell and die.

are they sending waves of unarmored infantry yet? I just read some stuff from the Boer War..


Off topic but how are you and the fam doing?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think that you get Putin Buks for shooting anyone at all; that's just how their system works.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BiffSpiffy: [Fark user image 270x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size

A little early for these roaches to come out isn't it?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, first, be seated in front of the keyboard, then place both your hands on either side, then rapidly bow forward in your seat at least 90 degrees. The any key should then be engaged. Repeat if necessary.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I CAN'T REACH THE KEYBOARD WHY ARE YOU TELLING ME TO PRESS A KEY THAT ISN'T ON MY KEYBOARD
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back in March and April there were some "month total" numbers published. From looking at them, it seems that the Kyiv Independent started ending the "war month" on the 28th of each month. This started back in February (of course) and has continued. So "war month September" includes August 29th, 30th, and 31st, plus the first 28 days of September, for a total of 31 days. No, I have no idea why they did it this way, but it seems locked in at this point.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You tell Bill Gates that I am never buying Microsoft again! I'm going to switch to the penguin thing!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ah, well fair enough.

Anyway, since russia is starting Human Wave attacks up again, i'm sure Ukraine will get the kill count up in time for months' end.
 
