 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Little Things)   What's worse than being attacked by a monkey? Being attacked by a monkey and falling off a roof. What's worse than being attacked by a monkey and falling off a roof? Being attacked by a monkey and falling off a roof then being impaled on a steel rod   (littlethings.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gut wrenching story
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's bad.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor of Delhi went the same way!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ranks right up there with parachute not opening... or getting caught in the gears of a combine... having your nuts bit off by a Laplander
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I knew those long haired bands playing the devil's music were no good
 
ssaoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This gruesome story is brought to you by the adorable little website called little things. Here is their motto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It happened when the woman named Khatija was beingattacking by a band of monkeys.

Running one of the Indian dialects through Google Translate? Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Entertainment"? That's cold.
 
Bondith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But apart from that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She laid there on the fence for one hour before being found, and after surgery she still survived. Very though and lucky lady.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It happened when the woman named Khatija was beingattacking by a band of monkeys.

Running one of the Indian dialects through Google Translate? Also,

[Fark user image image 425x257]

"Entertainment"? That's cold.


For the monkeys it probably was.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In rod we thrust.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
अभिजात वर्ग

("The Aristocrats")
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He attacked by monkey and fall off roof and impaled on steel rod.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Monkeys.

Monkeys'll getcha.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: In rod we thrust.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*ow*
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
20-Year-Old Woman Falls From Roof While Being Attacked By Monkeys, Is Impaled By Steel Rod

While on her way to work at the fireworks factory.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why Paddy's Not At Work Today
Youtube iA5RGI3zn20
 
Hinged
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of my favorite monkey-attack vidoes of all time:

Funny Incident Monkey Fights and Attacks Biker
Youtube s9uXePFW5o8
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It happened when the woman named Khatija was beingattacking by a band of monkeys.

Running one of the Indian dialects through Google Translate? Also,

[Fark user image 425x257]

"Entertainment"? That's cold.


You had to be there
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ssaoi: This gruesome story is brought to you by the adorable little website called little things. Here is their motto.

[Fark user image 425x569]


Schadenfreude is a kind of joy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's worse than being attacked by a monkey, falling off a roof, and being impaled on a steel rod? The monkey starts farking your face while you lay there helpless.

What's worse than being attacked by a monkey, falling off a roof, and being impaled on a steel rod and the monkey starts farking your face while you lay there helpless? The monkey had AIDS.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.