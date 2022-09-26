 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Legendary former pro-surfer Chris Davidson killed in a one-punch pub fight. Strewth   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Sad, New South Wales, Bells Beach, Victoria, Legendary former pro-surfer Chris Davidson, Sydney, Waratah, 45-years-old, South West Rocks Country Club, absolute prodigious talent  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How could this be? The movies show people taking tens of punches to the face and just shrugging it off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FA-FO...

You Think You're A Man
Youtube oZWJ-AHJ-xQ
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: How could this be? The movies show people taking tens of punches to the face and just shrugging it off.


After actually reading TFA, it seems that the death likely occurred from hitting his head on the pavement and not the punch itself.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Lambskincoat: How could this be? The movies show people taking tens of punches to the face and just shrugging it off.

After actually reading TFA, it seems that the death likely occurred from hitting his head on the pavement and not the punch itself.


Which is why everyone should wear their bar helmet.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Lambskincoat: How could this be? The movies show people taking tens of punches to the face and just shrugging it off.

After actually reading TFA, it seems that the death likely occurred from hitting his head on the pavement and not the punch itself.


So two hits. The punch and hitting the ground.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Lambskincoat: How could this be? The movies show people taking tens of punches to the face and just shrugging it off.

After actually reading TFA, it seems that the death likely occurred from hitting his head on the pavement and not the punch itself.


With that said, while it's not entirely common it's not unheard of for a single punch to kill someone.  Humans are squishy and if the wrong vein or whatever gets squished, maybe you go home, lie down, and don't get up again.  Or you do and three days later the clot that formed breaks loose and you drop on the spot.  Incidents like this aren't super common, therefore newsworthy, but I'd be willing to bet if you checked all available news sources you could find at least a few per week.

Out of a thousand bar fights a night across the world maybe those are pretty long odds.  But is it really worth the risk of being that asshole who has to say "hurr well, guess he's never going to spill his drink on someone's shoes again" trying to escape the fact that you killed someone?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: bostonguy: Lambskincoat: How could this be? The movies show people taking tens of punches to the face and just shrugging it off.

After actually reading TFA, it seems that the death likely occurred from hitting his head on the pavement and not the punch itself.

So two hits. The punch and hitting the ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's lucky he didn't get million-dollar babied.
 
August11
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid people doing stupid things at stupid places during stupid hours.
 
stevecore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Add another thing to the list of things that will kill you in Australia
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: He was arrested at a home in South West Rocks around 12:40 a.m. and charged with assault causing death 30 minutes after the attack.

Wow! Australia has some super specific charges!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
shoulda brought a knife

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stevecore: Add another thing to the list of things that will kill you in Australia


At least they have a variety.  In the US, it's primarily guns, drugs, and obesity.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotARocketScientist: FTFA: He was arrested at a home in South West Rocks around 12:40 a.m. and charged with assault causing death 30 minutes after the attack.

Wow! Australia has some super specific charges!


And if it had taken longer than 30 minutes? Free pizza!
 
