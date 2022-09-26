 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Cops: "We need more money" Also cops: "We didn't spend $400k of grant money"   (denver7.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Economics, Denver auditor Timothy O'Brien, Grant, grant money, Public safety, London, Fundraising  
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Didn't spend money earmarked for mental health? *SHOCKED PIKACHU*
 
padraig
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No. They want money for COOL things !
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where the hell did that MRAP come from? You just found it?! It's not a damned set of car keys!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

padraig: No. They want money for COOL things !


This is unbelievably accurate.  Why waste money on mental health counselors when you can have tanks, flashbangs, and assault rifles?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is the over/under on those in charge of the department literally telling those during the programs explanation that if they actually used the money they would get sidelined?

That their 'warriors' seeking mental health is a sign of weakness, and that if they used any of the money set aside to help them deal with the mental rigors of being a cop, that it showed they weren't cut out to be cops in the first place and they were gonna get fired for one of the few things a cop can actually get fired for.

My wager is on the chief being proud that none of it was spent, and that outcome was their goal in the first place.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maker_of_Roads: What is the over/under on those in charge of the department literally telling those during the programs explanation that if they actually used the money they would get sidelined?

That their 'warriors' seeking mental health is a sign of weakness, and that if they used any of the money set aside to help them deal with the mental rigors of being a cop, that it showed they weren't cut out to be cops in the first place and they were gonna get fired for one of the few things a cop can actually get fired for.

My wager is on the chief being proud that none of it was spent, and that outcome was their goal in the first place.


The money wasn't for the cop's mental health, it was to pay for co-responders with counseling qualifications to de-escalate confrontations with mentally ill perps.

I think the real story was that, because it was grant money and not a budget line item, the money was in an account somewhere accruing interest.  It was the interest that was getting spent on good times for a certain few in the department.
 
