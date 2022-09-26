 Skip to content
(10 News)   Fact check: did Nostradamus predict Queen Elizabeth's death?   (10news.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zero Punctuation NOOOOOOOO
Youtube FwiYNYlqJL0
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I think Matt Ruff predicted she'd still be alive and wielding a Sten gun in 2023. But the rest of Sewer, Gas, Electric didn't happen.
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a news story that was published.

Did Nostradamus happen to predict the decline of journalism?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question in the headline, therefore NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I predict everyone alive today will die.
OoooOOOOOoooooh!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I, Archie Goodwin predict that at some future date Queen Elizabeth III will die.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FwiYNYlqJL0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've already seen several articles about this, and not a single one provides the actual French text of the quatrain in question that supposedly predicts her death.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anything is a Nostradamus prediction of your brave enough
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: Anything is a Nostradamus prediction of your brave enough


Hey, stop randomly garbling posts with the wrong word, that's my shtick dammit

/I wish iat was a shtick "/
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Betteridge is a better prophet than Nostradamus . . .
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Betteridge is a better prophet than Nostradamus . . .


Nostradamus amounted to, "Disasters will happen eventually, and I'm going to be really vague about the circumstances and timelines so that when it happens I can claim credit!"  In other words exactly what every other charlatan has been doing since someone first thought up the gag
 
