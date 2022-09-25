 Skip to content
Al Roker's Forecast
4 hours ago  
Kristie Lavon Henshaw, also known as "Grumpy", is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MaudlinMutantMollusk
4 hours ago  
She looks Dopey and Sleepy, too
 
Rann Xerox
4 hours ago  
FTA: Kristie Lavon Henshaw, also known as "Grumpy".....

Grumpy's brother, nicknamed "Doc", tried to offer medical assistance to the victim but Grumpy stabbed him, too.
 
Naido
4 hours ago  
In March 2012, Henshaw was arrested for assault family violence, and public intoxication, as well as traffic violations. Then in July 2012, she was arrested again for assault family violence.

In August 2012, Henshaw again was again alleged to have committed an assault and her charge was elevated to continuous violence against the family. That charge was later dismissed.

Yeah, that charge sounds completely unfounded.
 
kdawg7736
3 hours ago  
Grumpy? Does she have a friend on heroin who goes by Sleepy?
 
Maybe you should drive
2 hours ago  
Sneezy could have prevented this but has had to sit out of family events the last two years for Covid related reasons.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  
She's Grumpy because Sneezy got Sleepy and Doc all Dopey and Happy while Bashful hid.
 
Sub Human
49 minutes ago  
What the heck is "forgery of an elderly person?" Did she create a fictitious old guy and apply for a loan on his behalf, cause that is some next-level shick right there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
47 minutes ago  
The time to hesitate is through
No need to deflate my tires
Stab me now in Goodwill
And I'm going to just expire.

Come on, baby
Light my truck on fire
 
wildcardjack
35 minutes ago  
I used to be in 40-50 Goodwills a week and never saw anything like this.

One time at an off-brand thrift, a lady was trying to use a credit card without ID. It says above the board "ID required for credit card transactions" in English and I presume a similar Spanish translation. It's approaching closing time and a young woman is trying to use a card without showing ID. She gets indignant, says "I used this the other day without showing ID". The manager was at her limit of English skills, and I chipped in on her side. "That cashier was breaking the rule". Being a total monster, and the armed security on the other side, she relented and left in a huff. I totally Dale Carnegie'd the manager, and she is friendly to me to this day. And I'm friendly to her, as I recognize she's doing the best she can to run a very busy store.

/yes, I have fe-fi-fo-fum'd
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
29 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What the heck is "forgery of an elderly person?" Did she create a fictitious old guy and apply for a loan on his behalf, cause that is some next-level shick right there.


Some places have special laws in place for crimes against the elderly (due to their presumed vulnerability.)  A lot of them really.  Those laws also usually apply to vulnerable adults like those with mental disabilities.  So that's forgery involving an elderly person's assets, or using their identity to commit whatever illegality.  What it amounts to is the crime is automatically considered more severe (most of the time it'll upgrade it from a misdemeanor to a felony if it wasn't already) and if convicted you at least potentially get more time, with a higher minimum sentence.  Pretty much "Quit hassling the people that already have enough to deal with you dick" laws
 
Sleeper_agent
22 minutes ago  
A stabbing is the only way to demonstrate true love.
 
bughunter
9 minutes ago  
texomashomepage.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
