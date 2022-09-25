 Skip to content
(MSN)   Reportedly, Putin is running from the consequences of his actions   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tick


Tock
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Be a real pity if some of his Praetorian Guard proved to be more loyal to Russia than to its leader.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That place have a bunker?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: That place have a bunker?


I'm hoping for a terrible accident involving slipping on tea.

If it happens in his bunker, even better.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any high windows?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might not want to fly anyplace
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Change the locks at the Kremlin while he's gone.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still too many windows there to "accidentally" fall from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: MailOnline reports that it boasts a three-story spa building, complete with a float pool and mud bath, and a personal beauty parlor.

Nothing says strong, macho man like having your own beauty parlor in your vacation house.
 
ongbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gritty goes to Moscow
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Nothing important is happening in Russia. Good time for a vacation
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Any high windows?


better yet, any decent vantage points within ~1.5km?
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: OdradekRex: That place have a bunker?

I'm hoping for a terrible accident involving slipping on tea.

If it happens in his bunker, even better.


I was thinking how sad it would be if he accidentally fell out of his bedroom window onto a bunch of Hellfire missiles. Just tragic. Terrible for his family.

definitely not trying to give anyone any ideas
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: FTFA: MailOnline reports that it boasts a three-story spa building, complete with a float pool and mud bath, and a personal beauty parlor.

Nothing says strong, macho man like having your own beauty parlor in your vacation house.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm still prettier than you."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So... everyone knows where he is, down to the specific building.  And he's got a military that probably has a few rockets and such left that he's essentially committed to die pointlessly in an unwinnable conflict.

Seems like a great opportunity for that military to do something about their leadership problem.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is he hiding because he doesn't want to be conscripted?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUN COWARD!!!!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope he has a war room there so he can keep giving orders to the troops at the front.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is "escaped to a secret palace in a forest" like "sent to a farm upstate"?

/also, doesn't seem very secret
 
Mabman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, Russian autocrats retreating to their country estates during an unpopular war with mass protests going on always ends well for the autocrat...

/Tsar Nicholas II to the white phone, paging Tsar Nicholas II
//Oh, wait....
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mabman: Yes, Russian autocrats retreating to their country estates during an unpopular war with mass protests going on always ends well for the autocrat...

/Tsar Nicholas II to the white phone, paging Tsar Nicholas II
//Oh, wait....


Any priest trying to hand Putin a petition would be on the front line tomorrow.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: MailOnline reports that it boasts a three-story spa building, complete with a float pool and mud bath, and a personal beauty parlor.

Is it the kind of float pool that you're found floating face down?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mabman: Yes, Russian autocrats retreating to their country estates during an unpopular war with mass protests going on always ends well for the autocrat...

/Tsar Nicholas II to the white phone, paging Tsar Nicholas II
//Oh, wait....


Well if you can't reach him, then page a family member to relay the message.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh good. He is no longer hiding out in an historical building. Quick, someone blow up it up!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: So... everyone knows where his people SAY he is, down to the specific building.  And he's got a military that probably has a few rockets and such left that he's essentially committed to die pointlessly in an unwinnable conflict.

Seems like a great opportunity for that military to do something about their leadership problem.


Hey, I'd love to see it happen, but taking anything from public media at face value is naive at best.
 
GaijinH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Secret palace".... "near Lake Valdai"..."here's a photo of it"..."here's a drone photo of it"..."here's another photo"... "here's the name of the owner."     Secret.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: [media-amazon.com image 496x705]


Boy, those Talosians keep coming up with more intricate illusions...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: OdradekRex: That place have a bunker?

I'm hoping for a terrible accident involving slipping on tea.

If it happens in his bunker, even better.


*shlipping
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It'd be a terrible shame if Russian ordnance accidentally fell off a plane. Those bomb latches can rust if you don't maintain them.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buserror: Is "escaped to a secret palace in a forest" like "sent to a farm upstate"?

/also, doesn't seem very secret


"Secret", with known location and drone footage.

It's almost like journalists don't think words have meaning anymore.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I want this to be an accurate report. It's from OVID-Info, and I don't know how reliable they are. I sure as hell support what they're doing however.

Here they are: https://ovdinfo.org/
https://ovdinfo-org.translate.goog/?_x_tr_sl=ru&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, he's moved to an isolated place that probably has a bunker.

Can suicide be far away?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tick


Tock


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GaijinH: FTFA: "Secret palace".... "near Lake Valdai"..."here's a photo of it"..."here's a drone photo of it"..."here's another photo"... "here's the name of the owner."     Secret.


you missed the implied "hint hint hint".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Well, he's moved to an isolated place that probably has a bunker.

Can suicide be far away?


Suicide by bunker buster bomb? i've heard of weirder ways to go.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down (Official Music Video)
Youtube eJlN9jdQFSc
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Trik: Well, he's moved to an isolated place that probably has a bunker.

Can suicide be far away?

Suicide by bunker buster bomb? i've heard of weirder ways to go.


Or a smoking accident.  I hear smoking accidents are very common in Russia these days.  My hope is it's a good will gesture.  It might be the only one that Ukraine actually takes as a good will gesture.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: OdradekRex: That place have a bunker?

I'm hoping for a terrible accident involving slipping on tea.

If it happens in his bunker, even better.


Zampolit... Putin? I just realized that.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, looks like a place mango mantits would enjoy. Need a little more gold leaf though.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russia's so decrepit that even the sea has cracks in it

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it Sherwood Forest?
 
