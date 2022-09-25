 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   To all the mothers and the sisters and the wives and friends, I want to offer my love and respect to the end   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2022 at 1:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because they can't, they won't, and they don't stop
Because they can't, they won't, and they don't stop
Well they can't, they won't, and they don't stop
Babushkas surround the orc's cops.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for the earworm. 
Beastie Boys - Sure Shot
Youtube JhqyZeUlE8U
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best of luck to you all.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For a russian citizen to publicly stand up against their tyrannical government is braver than anything any American will ever have an opportunity to do. At this point, it's as dangerous as it was for German citizens to stand up to the nazis. We're all fortunate that we never have to make choices like this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: For a russian citizen to publicly stand up against their tyrannical government is braver than anything any American will ever have an opportunity to do. At this point, it's as dangerous as it was for German citizens to stand up to the nazis. We're all fortunate that we never have to make choices like this.


yet
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like they're getting ready to mosh.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do their police and military have the stomach to brutally break these protests up?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: For a russian citizen to publicly stand up against their tyrannical government is braver than anything any American will ever have an opportunity to do. At this point, it's as dangerous as it was for German citizens to stand up to the nazis. We're all fortunate that we never have to make choices like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greywar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The russian government has broken the social contract.  As long as you dont care about politics you will be left alone to live your life, and we wont change the rules much.

Now they care.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish them the best. It gives me hope.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Many miles away
There's a famine being planned
On the shores of a dark
Russian lake
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yakutsk?

I dunno, I'd be more afraid of a bunch of Yakutas and Babushkas toughened by lifetimes of hard labor than their vodak-addled husbands and sons, half of whom probably have black lung...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Rules for Rulers
Youtube rStL7niR7gs
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.