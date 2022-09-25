 Skip to content
(WPTV)   Conscientious deputy shows remarkable marksmanship, shooting through a wall, a hallway, and a neighboring classroom to eliminate a threatening bookcase   (wptv.com) divider line
13
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What books were in the shelves?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"He wasn't playing with the firearm. He wasn't handling it in a careless manner," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

So, he intended to have a negligent discharge is what you're saying?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a zero tolerance policy at our school. We tolerate zeroes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burning books or shooting books, either way you're gonna make conservatives smile.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He didn't think it was loaded. If you fire a gun because you thought it wasn't loaded, you were careless.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Asshole pig should never have access to a firearm again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fled Cruz wants to fill the schools with these heroes.
 
ProfessorTomoe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It shoots through schools,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rule #1 : It is always loaded.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would you be playing with your gun and pulling the trigger even if you thought it was not loaded? I
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: He didn't think it was loaded. If you fire a gun because you thought it wasn't loaded, you were careless negligent.


Rule 1 -- All guns are always loaded.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"He wasn't playing with the firearm. He wasn't handling it in a careless manner," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.


Was he kidding?  Geeze.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"He wasn't playing with the firearm. He wasn't handling it in a careless manner," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said. "He was being conscientious about what he did, but he was doing it in the wrong place under the wrong circumstances."

Ummm... that's exactly what "careless manner" means, IMO.  If he was practicing his handling of the weapon, he shouldn't have been doing it while at his day job.  It also shows an extreme lack of good judgement.  I don't fire weapons regularly and even I know that you ALWAYS ASSUME A WEAPON IS LOADED!!!
 
