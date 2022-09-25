 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Sleep in a field full of sheep? Mutton wrong with that
29
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be polite and mark the ones that kick.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A glass dome will house a luxurious double bed for two guests, set among idyllic hillside views - and surrounded by a flock of fluffy sheep, each with a number painted on them, as well as some guy hidden among the hedges with a camera and a telephoto lens.

Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You highlighted the wrong part of that sentence for that image:

some guy hidden among the hedges with a camera and a telephoto lens.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's easy for ewe to say.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You highlighted the wrong part of that sentence for that image:

some guy hidden among the hedges with a camera and a telephoto lens.


That's because I made that part up.  I figured it was ridiculous enough to be obvious.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thought that's what the rain boots are for.

/old joke is old.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Couldn't find it on youtube
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You have to be a resident of the UK or the Republic of Ireland to enter the contest. Dammit.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At first I thought "goat yoga" was a euphemism.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A field full of sheep is also a field full of sheep poop. Careful where you step. Or sleep.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dirty Deeds Done With Sheep - Twisted Tunes Vault 5
Youtube COhMUiFlOFA
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just start counting them and see if you can stay awake.

Never seen a sheep accountant
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I aaalllllmost recognize that. A hint, please?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just start counting them and see if you can stay awake.

Never seen a sheep accountant


That's easy.  Count the legs and divide by four.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I aaalllllmost recognize that. A hint, please?


Google "Thanks, Smokey"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A glass dome?  Do you even yurt, Bro?
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess you don't need a bathroom if you are in the open field
 
ansius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Humans are weird. It's nice that they've been put in a viewing enclosure for the farm animals to observe.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

do you get to have your way with one of them?
 
millerthyme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ewewwwww
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What do you mean I can't fark'em?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I aaalllllmost recognize that. A hint, please?

Google "Thanks, Smokey"


No, don't.

Live in ignorance. It's better.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unless you catch anthrax
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

They're already numbered.

All that's missing is the Velcro gloves.
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube c7kUiyFpnVs
 
