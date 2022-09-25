 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris. Cheese-eating surrender monkeys are ok   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: News, Area, Supply and demand, Town, Trade, Capitalism, Milk, Capt. Marc Le Moine, Market failure  
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merde
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
la merde est en feu, yo
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lettuce pray they can beet this
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mon pauvre chou.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Yes, I know it's more a swiss thing, but:

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: la merde est en feu, yo


Nous ne nous besoin pas d'eau laissez sa mère la pute brûlée, brûlée sa mère la pute, brûlée.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be a huge win for the brexit crowd.  Tons of food the French won't eat, yet tons of food that's an improvement over anything British made.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, roasted vegetables
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.imgur.com image 299x299] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yes, I know it's more a swiss thing, but:

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 336x180]


Oh yeah.  Raclette is the one thing that should have been added to "the cuckoo clock" in this monologue.

The Third Man......The.Cuckoo Clock
Youtube cydkTy6GmFA
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How do vegetables catch on fire?!

It's not like a frenchman would just like, smoke somewhere unsafe.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: How do vegetables catch on fire?!

It's not like a frenchman would just like, smoke somewhere unsafe.


Not to worry.  Not like it's the end of the world :

The End of the World
Youtube kCpjgl2baLs
 
mistahtom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Terrorism until proven otherwise.
 
jimmiejaz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
it's horrible, dares de brie everywhere.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last I heard, France has to import Dijon mustard from Canada due to the drought.   France has fallen.
 
