 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   One of America's biggest non-profit hospital chains is apparently profiting quite nicely   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1051 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 25 Sep 2022 at 10:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like a place that deserves nationalization.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a model for Republican health care.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Providence is a non-profit hospital originally set up by nuns. It sits on a $10 billion cash pile. A member of staff first approached the mother about payment while Isaiah lay dying in intensive care

Nothing more catholic than someone else dying for your sins.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just another reason why public single payer is really the only way. The idea of debt collection for medical care is f*cking obscene.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
if the people operating a "non-profit" are earning "going market rate" for the job they preform.
Then there is no such thing as this "non-profit" as long as someone has a private profiteering incentive in how they manage it.


i would have thought non-profit was an obvious lie in a capitalist culture/civilization.
 
Hinged
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I believe it.

Sounds like they're bleeding money and getting desperate.
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When medicine is for profit people suffer and the worse of the worst come out to take the most advantage of those most vulnerable.

Free Healthcare should be a human right. We are an incredibly wealthy society. We can all afford it. Only the US chooses not to.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nyfors only source of income was $1,700 in federal disability payments. Following her treatment in the hospital, Nyfors was handed a bill of nearly $2,000.

What'd they do? A bare minimum of lab tests and then say 'you're fine come back if anything changes'?  $2G is like a cover charge in US healthcare.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PvtStash: if the people operating a "non-profit" are earning "going market rate" for the job they preform.
Then there is no such thing as this "non-profit" as long as someone has a private profiteering incentive in how they manage it.


i would have thought non-profit was an obvious lie in a capitalist culture/civilization.


It can work if the non-profit status/label is regulated. So... other countries.

rzrwiresunrise: Just another reason why public single payer is really the only way. The idea of debt collection for medical care is f*cking obscene.


True that. Some countries even manage to have both single-payer health systems and legit non-profit organisations (though those still try to push the boundaries).
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
McKinsey are complete scumbags.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every single one of these "nonprofit" healthcare corporations should have their entire upper management tried for crimes against humanity. They abuse the hell out of nonprofit status and act like they have no money despite bringing in billions in net revenue every single year.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hinged: I believe it.

Sounds like they're bleeding money and getting desperate.


Yep.  They are down to a $10 billion cash pile it seems.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"So for what it is worth, personally, I am in favor of some version of carefully-designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system. One in which, when Americans get sick, they can find themselves comparison shopping with a burst appendix, flipping a coin between lifesaving medications, and praying they can come up with a catchy-enough hashtag to cover their care."
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hinged: I believe it.

Sounds like they're bleeding money and getting desperate.


Yup

https://www.wweek.com/news/2022/08/16/providence-reports-nearly-1-billion-loss-for-first-half-of-2022/
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank god for the ACA. It seems to be doing what it was created for.
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Several decades ago, I was working on some OLD office equipment and asked the lady why they
didn't upgrade their equipment.  She said you don't understand.  Our department was set up to
LOSE money, because the ICU, cancer, Peds bring in a TON of money, and they set up some
departments to LOSE money because we are "suppose" to be a not for profit.
Before the "healthcare insurance" industry came along, going to the doctor or a 2-3 day stay in
the hospital didn't come out the price of a typical home today.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Water wet, sky blue, orcs bad.  Is anyone really surprised by this?
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Just another reason why public single payer is really the only way. The idea of debt collection for medical care is f*cking obscene.


Single payer health care is just collected by different means.  I completely agree though, nationalized health care is needed.  But, all the rhetoric about it being "free" is disingenuous
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: McKinsey are complete scumbags.


you're a homophobe!
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PvtStash: if the people operating a "non-profit" are earning "going market rate" for the job they preform.
Then there is no such thing as this "non-profit" as long as someone has a private profiteering incentive in how they manage it.


i would have thought non-profit was an obvious lie in a capitalist culture/civilization.


Uh...are you suggesting nurses doctors and everyone else should be paid under market? Actual wage slavery?

Tell us more, comrade.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.