(Indy100)   The World's Shortest IQ test - see how average (or above average) your intelligence is   (indy100.com)
94
94 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I missed the first one, though in hind sight it's pretty obvious.  But then that was the point wasn't it?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got all three.

I am smart. I make things go.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
X+£1


Yes, we 'Muricans think this test is 'fake numbers.'
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got all three.

I used the first one in a PD I ran on how to use discussion strategies in Math (I teach ELA).

I've seen variations on the second one. And it's pretty much easy if you just think about it for a moment rather than jumping to a conclusion. Just like the first one.

I've seen variations of the 3rd one.

Does this mean I have a high IQ? No. It means I've read a lot.

Over 127 both times I've been tested. I'm really good with spacial problems. Or at least I used to be.

Still fat.

Still ugly.

Horrible at parties.
 
Gene Masseth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no


Right. It's a trick question. We don't really know how much Mother would be willing to sell one of Pence's balls for.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

Right. It's a trick question. We don't really know how much Mother would be willing to sell one of Pence's balls for.


Doesn't she just give them away.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got all three, but in all fairness I knew the first one was a trick question. The second and third ones were pretty easy.

You know what else costs a buck o'five?

Freedom cost a buck o' five
Youtube tiD86FtF2x0
 
loosecruise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no


1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?
 
Gene Masseth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?


Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?


.05 pence is not 5 pence
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was a pretty decent algebra student back in my school days, and I continue to use the basics on a regular basis.  I understand the math in question 1, but what I don't get is how $.05+1.05 is a more correct answer than $.10+1.00 based on the way the question is worded.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gene Masseth: loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?

Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.


LOL dot GIF

Doesn't matter if it's dollars, pounds, or hair covered turds. You are still wrong.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Answering all three correctly is not that impressive. 48% of MIT students did, and while they probably aren't dumb dumbs, it's still not that elite of a percentage.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: I was a pretty decent algebra student back in my school days, and I continue to use the basics on a regular basis.  I understand the math in question 1, but what I don't get is how $.05+1.05 is a more correct answer than $.10+1.00 based on the way the question is worded.


It's a dollar MORE. If a ball is ten cents than a dollar MORE is 1.10 not $1. That's only 90 cents more.

/Yes I changed it from pounds.
 
Gene Masseth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: I was a pretty decent algebra student back in my school days, and I continue to use the basics on a regular basis.  I understand the math in question 1, but what I don't get is how $.05+1.05 is a more correct answer than $.10+1.00 based on the way the question is worded.


The bat costs a dollar more than the ball, both total 1.10

1.00 + .10 equals 1.10 but 1.00 is only .90 more than .10

1.05 + 0.05 satisfies the equation
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Got all three. The first one I had to math. The other two are just trick questions.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2/3, whatever that means.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: I was a pretty decent algebra student back in my school days, and I continue to use the basics on a regular basis.  I understand the math in question 1, but what I don't get is how $.05+1.05 is a more correct answer than $.10+1.00 based on the way the question is worded.


shiat.  Shouldn't have had that Sunday bloody mary.  It clicked as I reread what I said. I has a stupid.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

neapoi: Gene Masseth: loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?

Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.

LOL dot GIF

Doesn't matter if it's dollars, pounds, or hair covered turds. You are still wrong.


No he's not.  "0.05 pence" is not "0.05 pounds" (or 5 pence) but rather, it's .0005 pounds, or 1/20th of a pence. The writer of the story misstated it.
 
Gene Masseth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

neapoi: Gene Masseth: loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?

Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.

LOL dot GIF

Doesn't matter if it's dollars, pounds, or hair covered turds. You are still wrong.


Let's see... If we say  you are willing to pay one dollar for one hair covered turd (for easy exchange rate)...

One Hair Covered Turd plus 5% of a Hair Covered Turd plus 0.05% of a Hair Covered Turd equals how many Hair Covered Turds?
 
loosecruise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: neapoi: Gene Masseth: loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?

Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.

LOL dot GIF

Doesn't matter if it's dollars, pounds, or hair covered turds. You are still wrong.

No he's not.  "0.05 pence" is not "0.05 pounds" (or 5 pence) but rather, it's .0005 pounds, or 1/20th of a pence. The writer of the story misstated it.


The answer was expressed as 0.05 not 0.05 pence as stated above. Isn't 0.05 five pence? What am I missing?
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Got all three. But to be fair, I have seen variations of all three over the years. The third is a variation of would you take a million dollars, or a penny, doubled every day, for thirty days. I think the 30 day total is over 5 million, IIRC.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Monty Python and the Holy Grail: 3 Questions
Youtube pWS8Mg-JWSg
 
Gene Masseth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

loosecruise: Cyberluddite: neapoi: Gene Masseth: loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?

Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.

LOL dot GIF

Doesn't matter if it's dollars, pounds, or hair covered turds. You are still wrong.

No he's not.  "0.05 pence" is not "0.05 pounds" (or 5 pence) but rather, it's .0005 pounds, or 1/20th of a pence. The writer of the story misstated it.

The answer was expressed as 0.05 not 0.05 pence as stated above. Isn't 0.05 five pence? What am I missing?


0.05 pounds is correct.  Or 5 pence.

The answer given in the article was 0.05 pence, like they expect the Internet to forgive such carelessness.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't need some "IQ" test to tell me how bigly above average I am. Hugely. Huge.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not what intelligence is
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The second question has multiple answers based on how you interpret data.

In a lot of industry time is measured in "man hours, (payroll)" and "Machine hours, (interval between maintenance)," therefore five machines taking 5 min to make 5 widgets would mean each machine makes 1 widget per min.   Hence 100 widgets from 100 machines would either take 100 "machine min", 1 real time min, or if the data was initially measured in real time, 5 min...

I read the question from a manufacturing standpoint and got it wrong.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the fark are they trying to say???
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Caring about taking IQ tests is the test. If you don't already sense your own intelligence and feel a crippling inadequacy and burden of it, you're average IQ
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Got all three. But to be fair, I have seen variations of all three over the years. The third is a variation of would you take a million dollars, or a penny, doubled every day, for thirty days. I think the 30 day total is over 5 million, IIRC.


$5,368,709.12
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they mean to say that if you are color-blind, you are a moron.

Or if you see a Republican symbol in this pointillist picture, you should seek mental health care.

Or both. Never succumb to dualism.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Mother never told me my IQ and said she didn't want me to get a swollen head.

Ball's in your court, MENSA Mini-minds.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Maybe they mean to say that if you are color-blind, you are a moron.

Or if you see a Republican symbol in this pointillist picture, you should seek mental health care.

Or both. Never succumb to dualism.


or the metaphor could be seeing the elephant in the room and has nothing to do with politics.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the first question, didn't care, and decided to fap.  Not sure where that leaves me, but I feel satisfied in my choice
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT) is dubbed the world's shortest IQ test because it consists of just three questions.

This has to be a joke, right? I got into Mensa at 13 because my parents made me take the test. I left a year later because everyone was a self-righteous asshole. IQ is bullshiat in the real world.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The answer to all three is "Your mom."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It really is just a retention test, we've seen them all before.

This is a real intelligence test.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: DrKillPatient: Got all three. But to be fair, I have seen variations of all three over the years. The third is a variation of would you take a million dollars, or a penny, doubled every day, for thirty days. I think the 30 day total is over 5 million, IIRC.

$5,368,709.12


The $5 million figure is *just* the 30th day!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got all three, but I have a massive IQ.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Got all three. The first one I had to math. The other two are just trick questions.


They're not "trick" questions. The average person just makes incorrect assumptions.
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only way to win is to not play.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: 2/3, whatever that means.


220, 221, whatever it takes.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real   intelligent among us dont take an online test
 
El Borscht
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't figure out how to work this test.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT) is dubbed the world's shortest IQ test because it consists of just three questions.

This has to be a joke, right? I got into Mensa at 13 because my parents made me take the test. I left a year later because everyone was a self-righteous asshole. IQ is bullshiat in the real world.


Yeah, I've never seen the appeal of hanging out with people solely because they're smart on paper. If you're smart, do something impressive with your smarts. If you're clever or accomplish something great, no one will give a shiat what your IQ score is. It's like virgins comparing dick size.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

loosecruise: Cyberluddite: neapoi: Gene Masseth: loosecruise: Gene Masseth: "The ball would actually cost 0.05 pence"

Um no

1.05 + .05 = 1.10 so um yes?

Maybe try re-reading it as 0.05 "pennies" and see how the math works.

LOL dot GIF

Doesn't matter if it's dollars, pounds, or hair covered turds. You are still wrong.

No he's not.  "0.05 pence" is not "0.05 pounds" (or 5 pence) but rather, it's .0005 pounds, or 1/20th of a pence. The writer of the story misstated it.

The answer was expressed as 0.05 not 0.05 pence as stated above. Isn't 0.05 five pence? What am I missing?


The .05 is in Pounds.

.05 Pounds = 5 pence, or 5 pennies.
 
