 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   It took 3 years and an amended autopsy report, but surprisingly enough, being assaulted by police and forcibly injected with Ketamine caused Elijah McClain's death   (cbsnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Grand jury, Police, Jury, Indictment, Autopsy, manner of death of Elijah McClain, grand jury, Death  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2022 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
McClain was put in a neck hold and injected with ketamine after being stopped by police in Aurora for "being suspicious."

Being "suspicious" is a crime?

Can we expand that some?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stories like this really make me wonder what farking country I live in. Absolutely horrific
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which means every cop involved is being suspended and questioned extensively, right?

RIGHT??
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, now they'll file charges against the police?

Excuse me, I need to run outside and see if there's a unicorn in my yard pooping gold. It could happen.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need to give them more money or something.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.


They do, it's just less common. This also tracks across economic status in the way you would expect.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Stories like this really make me wonder what farking country I live in. Absolutely horrific


A shiat-hole, developing country called the United States of America?  'Cause that's where I live.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Stories like this really make me wonder what farking country I live in. Absolutely horrific


What country do you live in then?
Because when you started posting here, it was lots of rants about how horrible San Francisco is.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, the last few years have made my attitude go from "cops are doing their best at a difficult job" to "I should start an N.W.A. cover band"
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB & they don't only want to kill people of color, they want to enjoy torturing them first.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the case where some of the cops later made a video at the site mocking his murder?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.


I was shady as fark when I was a kid. Got caught vandalizing shiat while I was drunk off my ass. Cops gave me a ride home. Didn't even talk to my mom, just dropped me off at my apartment building.

/yeah, I'm as white as the driven snow.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: McClain was put in a neck hold and injected with ketamine after being stopped by police in Aurora for "being suspicious."

Being "suspicious" is a crime?

Can we expand that some?

[Fark user image 850x628]


Step 1: be Black in the wrong location suspicious
Step 2: cops hassle you to find out why you're being Black there
Step 3: get upset because why the fark are these dildos getting all aggro with you?
Step 4: cops decide to restrain you because you're pushing back against their bullshirt
Step 5: panic because who wouldn't if one or more other people decided to physically restrain you when you weren't doing anything wrong
Step 6: involuntary K-hole
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I swear, the last few years have made my attitude go from "cops are doing their best at a difficult job" to "I should start an N.W.A. cover band"


I have sometimes reflected on what's recently causing me to move leftward as if being pushed by a bulldozer. I've been a lefty since high school, voted for Dems as long as I've been able to vote, but man recently it is a whole other thing.

/I think this is what kicked the pebble down the mountain
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.


It seems white kids know better than to fight with cops.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Stories like this really make me wonder what farking country I live in. Absolutely horrific


For me, I always find my self asking:
But this person, that person and those people said America isn't racist.  👌.  But. That's still not fixing this death. Answer for it ladies and gentlemen.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.


It's sad and insane that not getting murdered is "privilege" in this country.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.


Only in the movies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Personally, I look forward to a world where wearing a ski mask in August and dancing while walking down the street doesn't generate 911 calls.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.

It seems white kids know better than to fight with cops.


Wow.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.


If the cop knows it's one of those white trash kids whose parents are likely felons and don't have the money to take on the cops, then yes.

Retrieve the stolen pistol from the trunk, plant it on the body, and you'll find the report on page 5 of the newspaper. Everyone in town knew that kid was trouble because of who his parents were, so it's no surprise and doesn't make the national news.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure seems like cops shouldn't be authorized to drug people.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?"


Rarely, but yes: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/family-kansas-teen-fatally-shot-police-during-wellness-check-blasts-n1265881
 
Trevt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.

It seems white kids know better than to fight with cops.


He didn't fight, he was crying and begging for his life.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: Sure seems like cops shouldn't be authorized to drug people.


The whole "excited delirium" thing is fake, not a real medical diagnosis that exists, and it's incredibly racist and used as an excuse for a lot of misconduct.
 
Number 216
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.

It seems white kids know better than to fight with cops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: Which means every cop involved is being suspended and questioned extensively, right?


Clarence Brown: So, now they'll file charges against the police?


In September 2021, the three police officers and two paramedics were arrested and charged through a Colorado grand jury with manslaughter and other lesser charges for the death of Elijah McClain.
 
vabeard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This story of this young man breaks my heart.  He kept apologizing to the police as they ended his life.  He played violin to animals, for fark sake.
 
Electrify
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: So, now they'll file charges against the police?

Excuse me, I need to run outside and see if there's a unicorn in my yard pooping gold. It could happen.


Didn't read the article I see...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: Which means every cop involved is being suspended and questioned extensively, right?

RIGHT??


This.

Call me when the cops are actually charged for his murder. Until then, racist business as normal.

/ACAB
//These especially so
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

houstondragon: koder: Which means every cop involved is being suspended and questioned extensively, right?

RIGHT??

This.

Call me when the cops are actually charged for his murder. Until then, racist business as normal.

/ACAB
//These especially so


They were criminally charged. This release is part of the court proceedings-- the coroner was refusing to release these documents because apparently she feels that after an indictment is handed down, evidence presented is not a public record even if it is a public record. She suppressed it because she wanted her cover-up of the reason for death exposed.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Abolish the police and gitmo all persxns who were previously police.

Problem solved.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.

Only in the movies

[Fark user image 320x217]


"Black police showing off for the white cops"?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trevt: Jeebus Saves: Sub Human: Do white kids ever get killed by cops for "being suspicious?" I never hear about them if they do. It's almost like black kids have less privilege than white kids for some reason.

It seems white kids know better than to fight with cops.

He didn't fight, he was crying and begging for his life.


You can ignore facts all you want.

Young says McClain was carrying a plastic bag and when police tried to pat him down, he refused. The situation escalated further after Officer Randy Roedema said McClain was reaching for one of the officer's guns. All three officers then took McClain down to the ground, according to the report.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.