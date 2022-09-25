 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Chuck E. Cheese security guard tries to get crowd to take fight outside. Then things get Florida tag worthy   (wfla.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Police, Chuck E. Cheese, sheriff's office, dedicated service of community law enforcement, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Security guard, swift actions of our alert team members, W. Brandon Blvd.  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2022 at 6:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody thought "Let's go Brandon" was a good answer for dinner.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yakkit E. Sax.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More devastating than that Bite of '83.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the hell?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chucky Cheese.
With security guards
Known more for its violent altercations than its cuisine
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chuck E. Cheese is like Beirut in the 80s.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman #1 pulls a gun. Drops it.

Woman #2 picks up gun. Fires it. Drops gun during fight with security guard.

Woman #3 picks up gun. Tosses it in car.

All three get arrested.

Totally unrelated car crashes into restaurant while altercation is going on.

THIS is why we have a Florida tag.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where I lost it - a car, unrelated to the incident, just crashed into the building?!

wfla.comView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck E. Cheese security guard tries to get crowd to take fight outside. Then things get Florida tag worthy Florida-ee

/ftfy subs
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brandon: Where all the trash that cannot afford to live in Tampa ends up.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRANDON, Fla.

Well there's your problem right there.

/Brawndo, what plants crave
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take job as a chick-cheese security job cause yeah, it's your only option to get things back on track in your life.

Yeah you've farked up but not enough to not pass a background check for them. ( Insurance makes them do it)

So you think the worst thing is going to be tossing a drink patent or breaking up a simple fight in which no-one knows how to hit.

But then nope you're in america, so yeah you're dealing with guns, at a restaurant for toddlers and young primary school kids.

USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this entire scenario needs more guns.  Murica.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story just needs a shirtless man on meth dry humping an alligator for me to get a bingo on my Florida card.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This is where I lost it - a car, unrelated to the incident, just crashed into the building?!

[wfla.com image 850x637]


Perhaps it's not unrelated? It may be that one of the fighters decided to try to ram another of the fighters.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the guard tried to get the gun away from her, but she dropped it outside the building. The sheriff's office said another woman picked up the gun and fired at least one shot into the air. She also lost possession of the gun. A third woman picked it up and placed it inside of a light grey Chevrolet Traverse.

That kind of play belongs in Jacksonville, not Tampa Bay.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the chuc e cheese police
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out, they were just filming the next Naked Gun.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Woman #1 pulls a gun. Drops it.

Woman #2 picks up gun. Fires it. Drops gun during fight with security guard.

Woman #3 picks up gun. Tosses it in car.

All three get arrested.

Totally unrelated car crashes into restaurant while altercation is going on.

THIS is why we have a Florida tag.


Also why we have Yakety Sax.

Florida: The Yakety Sax State.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Chucky Cheese.
With security guards
Known more for its violent altercations than its cuisine


Chuck E Cheese: Come for the blood, stay for the pizza that's fit for the homeless
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Abolish the chuc e cheese police


Defund them.  Make 'em work for tips.

Your kids will have to vacate the premises
"Here's a 20"
Wait.  Your kids can stay.  Those kids will have to vacate the premises

/So glad I don't have Chucky E Cheese security guard on my resume.
//yet
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who in the everlovin' fark even goes to Chuck E Cheese these days? Let me guess:
1. People who shop at Dollar Store
2. People who get dressed up to go to Wal-Mart
3. People who think a good time is getting drunk on shait beer while their rug rates run wild
4. MAGAts
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is Chuck E. Cheese a chain of after hours night clubs? Lots of stories about them and they always seem to be bad.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Woman #1 pulls a gun. Drops it.

Woman #2 picks up gun. Fires it. Drops gun during fight with security guard.

Woman #3 picks up gun. Tosses it in car.

All three get arrested.

Totally unrelated car crashes into restaurant while altercation is going on.

THIS is why we have a Florida tag.


ansius: This is where I lost it - a car, unrelated to the incident, just crashed into the building?!

[wfla.com image 850x637]


Apparently, the van thing was kind of caught on video:

Chaos yesterday at Chuck E Cheese in FL #chuckecheese
Youtube lzcQ6KwlNtA
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like Chuck E. Cheese.

You don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to ShowBiz Pizza.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chuck87: Winterlight: Woman #1 pulls a gun. Drops it.

Woman #2 picks up gun. Fires it. Drops gun during fight with security guard.

Woman #3 picks up gun. Tosses it in car.

All three get arrested.

Totally unrelated car crashes into restaurant while altercation is going on.

THIS is why we have a Florida tag.

ansius: This is where I lost it - a car, unrelated to the incident, just crashed into the building?!

[wfla.com image 850x637]

Apparently, the van thing was kind of caught on video:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lzcQ6KwlNtA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Sorry....I mean Audi, not van.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.