(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   "Sovereign citizen" blasts his car stereo. Guess what happens next   (cleveland.com) divider line
81
    More: Fail, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, passing police lieutenant, person of interest, Leo White, police report, afternoon of Sept., Cleveland woman, Jess Robbins  
•       •       •

81 Comments     (+0 »)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't wait for his court date when he starts saying the magic words for the fringe flag.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Awesome. I'll look forward to a new one of these appearing online in the near future. As long as they keep enabling this sort of pure entertainment, I'm all for sovereign citizens making their statements.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deport them. Every single one. They don't want to be American, then GTFO!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love how these Sovereign Citizens immediately run to the Constitution for protection.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Awesome. I'll look forward to a new one of these appearing online in the near future. As long as they keep enabling this sort of pure entertainment, I'm all for sovereign citizens making their statements.


P Barnes!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cure for over-loud car stereos is always bagpipes through 140 db of JBL tweeters.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he listening to Cotton Eye Joe?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got shot?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: The cure for over-loud car stereos is always bagpipes through 140 db of JBL tweeters.


(thumbs up)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best approach to dealing with SovCits is to either taser them or apply the old wood shampoo. When they start crying and telling you to stop, just tell them you're not beating the person, you're beating the strawman. Also tell them your taser probes or club are just "traveling," which is perfectly allowable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A state I.D. was located and the Richmond Heights man, 43, was taken to the Solon jail to await charges filed and bond set through Bedford Municipal Court.

You want an international incident with the Moops, this is how you get an international incident with the moops.   Not enough gold fringe to fix this.
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOND WAS SET?  When you declare you're a sovereign citizen, you're declaring you do not recognize the laws of the jurisdiction you're in.  Which means you don't feel the slightest obligation to obey them.

Bail should not be an option for them.  Jail or a mental health hold, but no release.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Pocket Ninja: Awesome. I'll look forward to a new one of these appearing online in the near future. As long as they keep enabling this sort of pure entertainment, I'm all for sovereign citizens making their statements.

P Barnes!


God bless that man.

No sovereign should ever remain untazed as long as he lives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He belongs to a the Moorish Sovereign Nation, not America andthe US Constitution, which guarantees US citizens the 'right to travel', somehow applies to him.

/Crush his car, along with his ID and any non-fringed flags he might possess
//Charge him for the crushing.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Ocean?

Mr Show - Operation Hell on Earth
Youtube ZSkik6EUQUc
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be interested if he would like to serve his jail time back in Morocco or be sent there after he serves
it here...
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Deport them. Every single one. They don't want to be American, then GTFO!!!


USA-- a country founded on the principal of not being loyal to a country.

Americans are anarchist traitors. It's their nature.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CigaretteSmokingMan: [Fark user image image 425x317]


Not sure if that says "please pull me over" or "only pull me over if you want to have the longest, most irritating conversation ever and have to come to court in a few weeks and do it all again."
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is one born every minute, and half of them become sovereign citizens
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like Stand Your Grounds and Sovereign Citizens have a lot in common, ideologically speaking. They should probably hang out more.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole police blotter was fyre.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA Safelite Citizen
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of angry static?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the way the headline refers to it as an "international incident'. Well played sub-editor, well played.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: there is one born every minute, and half of them become sovereign citizens


The top half or bottom half? Is the idiot sovereign like a mermaid?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Deport them. Every single one. They don't want to be American, then GTFO!!!


Deport them?  We deport people who come to this country without getting permission, even if they recognize our government.  This is someone who doesn't recognize our government.  You deport illegal immigrants.  You send foreign invaders to POW camps.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is all kinds of fun in that blotter
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

May I Suggest Using the Nightstick, Officer
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: He belongs to a the Moorish Sovereign Nation, not America andthe US Constitution, which guarantees US citizens the 'right to travel', somehow applies to him.

/Crush his car, along with his ID and any non-fringed flags he might possess
//Charge him for the crushing.


I think there was a typo... He's clearly a member of the Moron Nation.
 
fat boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Moorish Sovereign Nation".

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
IncessantHooting
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They found his State ID pretty quickly.
I feel like he might not be fully committed to the sovcit cause. I'll bet he didn't even sign the moorish claim in red ink
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Came for the "am I being detained?" video, and leaving utterly disappointed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As long as those sovereign morons keep their "private modes of transportation" OFF of any and all publicly funded roads and get explicit permission of the owners of any non-public roads, they'd probably be OK not having a license.

/They'd just like to benefits of living in a civilization without contributing or adhering to the obligations of that arrangement.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That sh*t goes back at least to the '70s in one form or another.  These idiots used to use their "sovereign status" as an excuse to evade paying parking tickets and whatnot, "based on the Constitution"......It's just that there were fewer of them then, and were taken even less seriously than they should be now.


/ Solon, goodbye
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: CigaretteSmokingMan: [Fark user image image 425x317]

Not sure if that says "please pull me over" or "only pull me over if you want to have the longest, most irritating conversation ever and have to come to court in a few weeks and do it all again."


It says both.  But TFA is about the Moorish type, where cop's brutality license is in full effect.

PvtStash: sounds like Stand Your Grounds and Sovereign Citizens have a lot in common, ideologically speaking. They should probably hang out more.


Large overlap.  But almost none with the Moorish type in TFA.

/not sure on second thought
//if there are any black "stand your ground" types, they are probably Moorish
///once you get that far out there, it has almost no connection to reality.  So who knows.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: He belongs to a the Moorish Sovereign Nation, not America andthe US Constitution, which guarantees US citizens the 'right to travel', somehow applies to him.

/Crush his car, along with his ID and any non-fringed flags he might possess
//Charge him for the crushing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Pocket Ninja: Awesome. I'll look forward to a new one of these appearing online in the near future. As long as they keep enabling this sort of pure entertainment, I'm all for sovereign citizens making their statements.

P Barnes!


Heh I remember the first time I saw that, and we got to "You're blocking my freedom of movement!" and the reply was a deadpan "I am."  You get that kinda response, you're farked matey - no question about it.  Back off or find out
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abox: AKA Safelite Citizen


NGL, there's really nothing as enjoyable as seeing SovCits and First Amendment Frauditors getting the shiat beat out of them and their stuff ruined. I could watch that all day.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it would gratify me greatly, if this guy were to do the fish in the near future
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The way cops treat other sovcits and other black people, being a black sovcit seems like a profoundly bad idea. He's lucky they didn't blow him up with an RPG.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That sh*t goes back at least to the '70s in one form or another.  These idiots used to use their "sovereign status" as an excuse to evade paying parking tickets and whatnot, "based on the Constitution"......It's just that there were fewer of them then, and were taken even less seriously than they should be now.


/ Solon, goodbye


This can be applied to most of the crap happening today.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sovereign Citizen Car Window Smash Compilation Septermber 2018 (Amerikanische Reichsbürger Version)
Youtube yL5O4OE3Ees
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These sovcits try to pull this shiat at work ever couple of weeks. Their mumbo jumbo was a giant waste of time until I convinced our management that these kind of claims should go directly into the shredder where they belong.
 
Towall
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is some first class sarcasm.  Well done.
 
