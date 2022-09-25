 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sometimes you just want a hoagie   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm just here to read the comments.. on twitter.. oh lordy
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I only got a half hour for lunch, chop chop
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Hey, I only got a half hour for lunch, chop chop


Worse.  It's not even her food, but some Door Dash orders she's trying to fill.  At least, according to the comments.

WTH is going on in Philly that I don't know about, like 90 minutes up the road here?  Florida, I can understand, but that storm ain't coming this way for another 10 days at least, and will be spent by the time it does.  Is there a reason people are losing their minds in particular, this week?  Or are we supposed to just shake our heads at more right-wing propaganda that poor city-dwellers are "animals" who can't behave?
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Saw this on Reddit earlier, and it's still infuriating. They are ransacking a store and the workers are going to have to clean it up, but no, your goddamm sandwich is more important. No empathy, no humanity. Wish they had told her to just go join the looting and make her own damn sandwich
 
karl2025
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: whither_apophis: Hey, I only got a half hour for lunch, chop chop

Worse.  It's not even her food, but some Door Dash orders she's trying to fill.  At least, according to the comments.


How would they know?
 
Hinged
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why you need a remote lock for the door... and german shephard behind the counter.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kids flash robbing the Wawa.

Adjusts onion belt...

Back when we were teens we would have had the common curtesy to shop lift a couple of candy bars by sneaking them into our jacket pocket, buy a can of soda and waltz out without tearing up the whole farking store.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kids flash robbing the Wawa.


*cranks the knob to 11*

Flash mob astroturfed by Oz to make it look like 'Dems are soft on crime! It's out of control!!'
 
PvtStash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
parking lot is full got this one covered:
 
freidog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

karl2025: TheOtherGuy: whither_apophis: Hey, I only got a half hour for lunch, chop chop

Worse.  It's not even her food, but some Door Dash orders she's trying to fill.  At least, according to the comments.

How would they know?


When has a comment on the internet ever been wrong?
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think that she is being ransacked. The store is being ransacked and is just really hungry. The video is hysterical. Did she ever get the sandwich? I hope so, cause she was getting hangry.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

karl2025: TheOtherGuy: whither_apophis: Hey, I only got a half hour for lunch, chop chop

Worse.  It's not even her food, but some Door Dash orders she's trying to fill.  At least, according to the comments.

How would they know?


Willing and able to watch what I'm sure are the original Tik Tok posts?  That's why I added the disclaimer.  Seems probable, though.  Could be speculative BS, but passes the Smell Test, at least.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hoagies and grinders...Hoagies and grinders.....
 
camarugala
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

daffy: I don't think that she is being ransacked. The store is being ransacked and is just really hungry. The video is hysterical. Did she ever get the sandwich? I hope so, cause she was getting hangry.


She looks like she lives in a constant state of hangry. The employees are right to keep filming.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone that spent high school working at a Wawa at the Jersey shore, that seems like a normal summer lunch rush.  Big deal.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No surprise who is doing the looting here. Exact same thing happens in Chicago every summer. Sorry, I know this will make people unhappy, but it's just a fact.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: No surprise who is doing the looting here. Exact same thing happens in Chicago every summer. Sorry, I know this will make people unhappy, but it's just a fact.


Whens the next klan rally, Cletus?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: No surprise who is doing the looting here. Exact same thing happens in Chicago every summer. Sorry, I know this will make people unhappy, but it's just a fact.


you mean the "local people who live near there"?   yes, that's what you meant?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Big_Doofus: No surprise who is doing the looting here. Exact same thing happens in Chicago every summer. Sorry, I know this will make people unhappy, but it's just a fact.

Whens the next klan rally, Cletus?


username checking out on that one, huh
 
pacified
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: No surprise who is doing the looting here. Exact same thing happens in Chicago every summer. Sorry, I know this will make people unhappy, but it's just a fact.


Now do pension looting
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pacified: Big_Doofus: No surprise who is doing the looting here. Exact same thing happens in Chicago every summer. Sorry, I know this will make people unhappy, but it's just a fact.

Now do pension looting


Totally different! That's the good ol' master race doing that, so that is a-okay with our more simple minded brethren.

That and I don't believe our big thinking commenter above has ever held a job so that wouldn't be important to them in the first place.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get it. I honestly think it all comes down to the ability to make a living. That's what 90% of the world wants. If there isn't economic opportunity in poor, black neighborhoods, you will continue to see stuff like this. Jeff Bezos should use some of his wealth to create economic opportunities in poor neighborhoods. Throw in job training, healthcare, and mental health facilities and you would erase most of this stuff.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: whither_apophis: Hey, I only got a half hour for lunch, chop chop

Worse. It's not even her food, but some Door Dash orders she's trying to fill. At least, according to the comments.


And if the Dasher can't complete the order, even if it's the retailer's fault, SHE's the one penalized.  DoorDash policy.

Yeah, I'd ask, too...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: I get it. I honestly think it all comes down to the ability to make a living. That's what 90% of the world wants. If there isn't economic opportunity in poor, black neighborhoods, you will continue to see stuff like this. Jeff Bezos should use some of his wealth to create economic opportunities in poor neighborhoods. Throw in job training, healthcare, and mental health facilities and you would erase most of this stuff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PvtStash: [Fark user image image 469x595]parking lot is full got this one covered:


I'm buying the candy bar. Newspaper is free to read while you eat it.  Though to be honest, I don't really need the paper to see what's the deal outside.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Door Dash delivers Wawa hoagies?  Are they better than Subway?  Duh. Yes.  Are they better than Jimmie John's without the lion hunter GM?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy could be calling the cops instead of taking video. There are security cameras, I'm assuming.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That looks like a fun place to work.
 
Hinged
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FDR Jones: That looks like a fun place to work.



Looks like a nice neighborhood too.
 
