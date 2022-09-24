 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I'll be in my bunk(er)   (nypost.com) divider line
71
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA  His biggest concern isn't a violent confrontation with the armed mob on the other side of the fence. It's "the woman at the end of the driveway holding a baby and asking for food. I don't want to be in that moral dilemma," he told Rushkoff.

What a disgusting excuse for a human being
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His biggest concern should be his security staff with the guns standing around and thinking this over-monied idiot is just another useless mouth in this bunker...
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny part is how many Farkers will continue to argue that we simply cannot tax the wealthy to save society from collapse even as the wealthy spend their $$ to protect only themselves from it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not worried. I'll just tell the richies to either open up their vault doors to let us in or me and my wardogs will fill  up every air vent with concrete.

cdn.media.amplience.netView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just tell them the end is here and then just seal them in?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: His biggest concern should be his security staff with the guns standing around and thinking this over-monied idiot is just another useless mouth in this bunker...


I bring this up all the time, but they're planning to use things like shock collars.  I'm not joking, there's an article on a major news site about a group of wealthy people asking a wealth investment advisor about using them.  I never bookmark the link, but some Farker always finds it.  I think it's CNBC?  Might be Forbes, I always forget.

Anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Interesting pic since the Cybertruck hasn't been produced yet.  The only thing useful there is the G-Wagon.  Unless you're going to Mad Max your 250 GTO.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you have plans to let in survivors so you can rule over them as a benevolent god. 

Jesus do any of these people actually know how Post-Apocyplse fiction works!?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our neighbors has just built a house on a plot vacated by another house (which was bought by another neighbor, and transported to his land).
The new house has at least two stories below ground level, right down to the bedrock. I'm sure it's a bunker.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cole, 66, has two farms in development, one outside Princeton and the second somewhere in the Poconos, which he envisions as "a network of secret, totally self-sufficient residential farm communities for millionaires, guarded by Navy SEALs armed to the teeth," writes Rushkoff.

Because nuke fallout will magically avoid PA and NJ

/good luck on the global winter too
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this story again
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of Mr. Cole's clients are Evangelical preachers?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thiel doesn't actually have shiat here in New Zealand, he owns land but continues to fail to get consents to build the compound he wants because we have regulations he has to abide by, locals in the area keep objecting to his submitted plans and the council keeps denying him. And District and regional councils here are a pain in the ass whether you're rich or poor, but also NZ is stricken/blessed with tall poppy syndrome, or "fark the rich" syndrome to people not familiar with the term.

He may have been able to buy citizenship here but the national parties decision to sell it to him despite him not meeting any obligations for residency was a very unpopular one.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So billionaires have never played fallout
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rewrite/updated article from the first weeks of the Covid pandemic.  Yawn.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: guarded by Navy SEALs armed to the teeth,"


Who will gut him like a fish and take over once the radiation levels go down.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: FTA  His biggest concern isn't a violent confrontation with the armed mob on the other side of the fence. It's "the woman at the end of the driveway holding a baby and asking for food. I don't want to be in that moral dilemma," he told Rushkoff.

What a disgusting excuse for a human being


Don't worry. The violent confrontation with the armed mob on the other side of the fence, will take care of this problem.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay they get to be kings of the wasteland and not have 1000s at their beck and call to serve them. They will have to make their own lattes.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: His biggest concern should be his security staff with the guns standing around and thinking this over-monied idiot is just another useless mouth in this bunker...


Agreed. If society actually collapsed, the main source of this guy's power (money) is worthless, and ten to one his security guards will just shoot him and use the compound for their friends and families.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they've fully appreciated what things would be like if civilization collapsed and the rule of law with it.  How do these people plan to pay their staff? Oh, they'll "let" them live there? What makes them think the staff is going to let the now-useless rich folk live there themselves? They no longer have wealth that means anything other than their bunker, and there's no cops or military that will enforce their property rights to it.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: whither_apophis: guarded by Navy SEALs armed to the teeth,"

Who will gut him like a fish and take over once the radiation levels go down.


Does he really think that Navy SEALS do not have loved ones they would want sheltered?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks flammable.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my bunker waiting for Covid to reduce the Earth's population down to something more manageable, like a few million souls.  On the plus side, the hard work has already been done--now it's just a matter of waiting things out as the convertase driven injury runs its course in the heart and brain.

Fark user imageView Full Size


IMHOP, things are much darker than as King envisioned them in this story, but the endpoint is more or less the same, well at least for those that miraculously make it through the cardiovascular stuff.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would make a great video game premise - you're some billionaire asshole trapped in a luxurious vault with your staff after the bombs drop. How long can you last before your erstwhile staff become discontented with your rule and decide to murder your ass?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm You know who else liked bunkers?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: guarded by Navy SEALs armed to the teeth," writes Rushkoff.


Most of those guys have loved ones and families that they intend to take care of. They'll gladly take the paycheck for your apocalypse warlord fantasies now but if the time ever came they know a great place to take the people they actually care about. Seeing as how the rich guy has no discernible mechanical/farming/military/medical/etc. skills...

c.tenor.comView Full Size

These threads are always fun.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trick is to catch them in their gated communities before they leave for the bunkers.
And then thin the billionaire gene pool one house at a time.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: His biggest concern should be his security staff with the guns standing around and thinking this over-monied idiot is just another useless mouth in this bunker...


That and 300 million guns in the hands of pissed off hungry people. You have ex military but so do they.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: FTA  His biggest concern isn't a violent confrontation with the armed mob on the other side of the fence. It's "the woman at the end of the driveway holding a baby and asking for food. I don't want to be in that moral dilemma," he told Rushkoff.

What a disgusting excuse for a human being


It starts off disgusting - especially since they're a major component of creating the situation in the first place - but you can easily imagine a desperate situation where it's not just that one woman and child, but there's another woman behind her, and another behind her.  At some point you no longer have the resources to be charitable without starving the people already within your walls.

In a true 'end of modern civilization' scenario, you're going to have a carefully selected population in your bunker.  The people who all need each other to survive, with a surplus to cover losses to due to accidents and illness.

These rich idiots shouldn't be buying their own bunkers, they should be buying their own sub-territories in a joint mega-bunker project that can perpetually house a total community of 500 people at a minimum.  That means the bunker needs the resources to feed and clothe those people as well.

And once that mega-bunker is in use, it's going to take mere days for people to decide the rich idiots are more of a problem than they're worth - trying to give orders without the expertise to make the smartest decisions, affecting the survival of all.  If they're allowed to stay, they're going to end up being at the bottom of whatever ranking system evolves, because they will literally be the least useful people in the bunker.

Personally, I don't invest in surviving an apocalypse, because the better bet for everyone is trying to maintain the society we already have.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody see "The Dirty Dozen"?  A certain scene comes to mind...
 
Texmandie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Freschel: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 790x416]


I was *just* back here to post this...

So y'all will get another Bob the Angry Flower goes Objectivist episode:

angryflower.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: This would make a great video game premise - you're some billionaire asshole trapped in a luxurious vault with your staff after the bombs drop. How long can you last before your erstwhile staff become discontented with your rule and decide to murder your ass?


That's easy, just infect them with a virus for which their is maintenance yet no cure... and then pay them with a daily dose of therapeutics.

https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Residual_Poison
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look at billionaire bunkers a prize packs you seal up all the air vents and things for period of time and then crack them open later for any leftover goodies.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you'll be paying those guards with what?

Assholes are working to bring about a future they would despair living in. The guards will chain them up & make "prisoners with jobs". If they let them live.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to demand Biden issue an EO stating that billionaires MUST live among the plebes.  And no personal security.

Problem solved.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's founded Safe Haven Farms, a maximum security compound to ride out the next pandemic or climate-change disaster. And those who can afford to join him will also have a shot at survival, he promises."

Do you WANT apocalyptic sex cults? Because that's how you get apocalyptic sex cults.
 
DiffMavis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Thiel doesn't actually have shiat here in New Zealand, he owns land but continues to fail to get consents to build the compound he wants because we have regulations he has to abide by, locals in the area keep objecting to his submitted plans and the council keeps denying him. And District and regional councils here are a pain in the ass whether you're rich or poor, but also NZ is stricken/blessed with tall poppy syndrome, or "fark the rich" syndrome to people not familiar with the term.

He may have been able to buy citizenship here but the national parties decision to sell it to him despite him not meeting any obligations for residency was a very unpopular one.


Everything I hear about New Zealand sounds like it's the farkin best place in the world. God bless y'all for stopping these idiots from paving paradise and putting up a parking lot.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: The funny part is how many Farkers will continue to argue that we simply cannot tax the wealthy to save society from collapse even as the wealthy spend their $$ to protect only themselves from it.


Republican voters are perpetually waiting for the wealth to trickle down.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to demand Biden issue an EO stating that billionaires MUST live among the plebes.  And no personal security.

Problem solved.


Biden would just declare that their were no billionaires, and that all wealth was evenly and equitably distributed.  A third of the population would go along with it, another third would let it slide as the dog whistles were not being blown, and the last third is too busy working two jobs to listen.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd build my bunker en Greenland, because freshwater wouldnt ever be a problem.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Personally, I don't invest in surviving an apocalypse, because the better bet for everyone is trying to maintain the society we already have.


Planning for the apocalypse is easy. You only need a gun and enough bullets for yourself and family members.

I mean, think of what living post-apocalypse would be like. Even in the best case - you've built yourself a well stocked bunker - it's going to suck compared to what you've been accustomed to. Why not just avoid all of that?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the rich are building themselves versions of Hitler's bunker, go figure.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's easy, just infect them with a virus for which their is maintenance yet no cure... and then pay them with a daily dose of therapeutics.


There's too many loopholes in that.  Medicine has a shelf life, how are you going to manufacturer it, sooner or later someone's going to decide it's not worth it, they'll break into the safe, or torture your loved ones to get you to open it, etc. etc.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU! you can run, but you cant hide.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

king of vegas: rzrwiresunrise: The funny part is how many Farkers will continue to argue that we simply cannot tax the wealthy to save society from collapse even as the wealthy spend their $$ to protect only themselves from it.

Republican voters are perpetually waiting for the wealth to trickle down.


Ewwwww
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

trialpha: Unsung_Hero: Personally, I don't invest in surviving an apocalypse, because the better bet for everyone is trying to maintain the society we already have.

Planning for the apocalypse is easy. You only need a gun and enough bullets for yourself and family members.

I mean, think of what living post-apocalypse would be like. Even in the best case - you've built yourself a well stocked bunker - it's going to suck compared to what you've been accustomed to. Why not just avoid all of that?


I think some of these billionaires are also working on ways to live forever, either physically, or somehow uploading their brain or whatever.

I could actually see some aging breakthrough which could mean a far longer life expectancy for humans being possible in our lifetimes. People with money will get anything like that first of course.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: His biggest concern should be his security staff with the guns standing around and thinking this over-monied idiot is just another useless mouth in this bunker...


Yes.

The current power-structure is dependent on systems that, if they fail, that power-structure fails too.  The ability to take care of one's people will directly balance with the ability to demonstrate one is strong enough to prevent a literal hostile takeover.

Being tied to relatively small parcels of land (ie, not on the scale of a barony or county) is not really powerful in a feudal sense, and is probably more a liablity than a position of strength.  The reason that feudal counts, barons, dukes, and other 'lords' were powerful is that they had vast holdings with serfs bound to them, as they were supposedly bound to the serfs.  Their holdings had economic power and manpower that could be called upon.

Some rich shmuck in the current economic system might have a palatial house on a few acres, but he doesn't own the kinds of holdings that will make the entire estate profitable, nor have the staff to bring to bear in defense of the holding.  He's just a guy with a piece of land that is underutilized as a farm, and he will likely be taken out unless he turns marauder and abandons the notion of permanently holding residence.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
" How the world's wealthiest are paying to escape reality "

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The whole point of secret bunker club is you don't talk about secret bunker club

Anyway welcome to your tomb
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
