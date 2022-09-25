 Skip to content
(CNN)   People are living in trees to prevent a police and fire training center from being built   (cnn.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best not mess with Jubjubs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many were increasingly of the opinion that they'd all made a big mistake coming down from the trees in the first place,
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: The expected $90 million, 85-acre center, announced and approved by the city of Atlanta last year, will include a shooting range, mock city and burn building, among other facilities.

For some unfathomable reason, people in Atlanta are not wild about the police uprooting a forest and destroying a peaceful area so that they can practice their Shooting Unarmed Blacks skills and rehearse their Suppressing Demonstrations procedures. And doing it through a secretive planning process that avoided public input.

Huh.

I'm still trying to decide whether Subbyintended the Stupid tag for the police, or whether they failed to read the article.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I'm still trying to decide whether Subbyintended the Stupid tag for the police, or whether they failed to read the article.


Some people like boots more than trees.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Can't we just build it closer to a place where people are already used to hearing gunshots all the time?"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: "Can't we just build it closer to a place where people are already used to hearing gunshots all the time?"


Next to a school?
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Build it someplace else.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems like most of cops training should be in a classroom not a range
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. F*ck the police. Their training is alternately useless and evil.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The hundreds of law enforcement officers at Uvalde were trained, and they did f*cking nothing. They stood by and let children be massacred, while also preventing others from intervening to help.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want lots of traffic, "burn buildings" and a shooting range in their neighborhood? Especially when you can look forward to construction vehicles for years disrupting your life.
 
Hinged
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whoever wrote that sob-story article should be arrested.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hinged: Whoever wrote that sob-story article should be arrested.


To quote you, go away.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
americansongwriter.comView Full Size


Are they also shouting out rude names?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Posers don't pocket mulch.
 
thornhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in Atlanta...

Putting aside whether or not we need this, the location makes no sense. We should be building trails through the forest rather than tearing it down. There's plenty of unused farm land for sale out in the southern portion of Fulton County towards Coweta. Put it there.

And do we need this? I don't see how it's going to address the over policing of Black people, as well as the fact that so much gun violence comes from people walk around with guns and then pulling them out when they get into an argument.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The thing is APD has been training on that piece of property for decades and the expansion is a reuse of an old prison camp. Other than a slight increase in activity, nothing is really going to change.

/ If you like urban exploring, the old prison buildings are cool
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weird how they want to build the training facility next to residential neighborhoods but not next to banks, warehouses, corporate buildings or airports. Maybe there's someone on their board who could help.
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the sort of project that should automatically be built on a brownfie3%%ld site.
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Excuse cat typing
brownfield
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LydiaPreziosa: This is the sort of project that should automatically be built on a brownfie3%%ld site.


Yeah but the minute the cops find out they're standing on a brown field they'll just empty their weapons into the dirt all day long
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Another Government Employee: The thing is APD has been training on that piece of property for decades and the expansion is a reuse of an old prison camp. Other than a slight increase in activity, nothing is really going to change.

/ If you like urban exploring, the old prison buildings are cool


And to think, CNN is based there... and somehow doesn't know that.

Amazing, isn't it?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thornhill: As someone who lives in Atlanta...

Putting aside whether or not we need this, the location makes no sense. We should be building trails through the forest rather than tearing it down. There's plenty of unused farm land for sale out in the southern portion of Fulton County towards Coweta. Put it there.

And do we need this? I don't see how it's going to address the over policing of Black people, as well as the fact that so much gun violence comes from people walk around with guns and then pulling them out when they get into an argument.


Look, you can have a nice forest for public enjoyment or you can have a giant razor wired lot where gunfire and smoke erupt all day and night. I know which choice sounds American.
 
