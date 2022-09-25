 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   So Elon Musk is spreading Chemtrails over central PA?   (wgal.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Orbit, BRIGHT LIGHT, Sun, Florida, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Directorial debut films, English-language films  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2022 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice privilege, that's a ghetto bird. You idiots
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw it with my family.   Looked pretty cool but couldn't figure out what it was.  Guesses included an asteroid, super high helicopter reverse lights left on, plane flying backwards and then I remembered the "war" and figured Russia was nuking us so I acted like a t-bird in a bomb shelter and tried getting it on before the end.

Made for some pretty awkward conversations.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A bright light in the sky was spotted over the Susquehanna Valley around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

SpaceX launched a Falcon9 rocket at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:32 p.m.

Unrelated.  Even a TINY bit of knowledge about aerospace would have told you that.

Journalists should be smart enough to make that call.

Even sports guys.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
if you'll just accept the horse, he'll spread cumtrails
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [i.imgur.com image 850x789]


_____________________

Is that the look of a man helping to supply communications to both Ukraine and the Iranian resistance?  More power to them!
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No it's Gates spreading his human sterilization gas.
Just part of his plan to cull the human population down to 200 - 500 million.
With 100,000 elites and the rest servitor class.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shot over the shop at deathrocket world headquarters while putting the winter cover on the pool.

I stood there, took a video, marveled mouth hanging open.    And later it occurred to me that a nuke would probably have appeared similar on its way in, and there I stood...
 
GTDaveMac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
bughunter:Unrelated.  Even a TINY bit of knowledge about aerospace would have told you that.

Is this supposed to be sarcasm? The launch path to orbit was along the eastern seaboard. View from Virginia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_Eosw7r5nA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: And later it occurred to me that a nuke would probably have appeared similar on its way in


No.  It wouldn't.

That's not an obvious fact, but no it wouldn't.  You wouldn't see anything, until >FLASH<

/and then you wouldn't see anything else, ever
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GTDaveMac: bughunter:Unrelated.  Even a TINY bit of knowledge about aerospace would have told you that.

Is this supposed to be sarcasm? The launch path to orbit was along the eastern seaboard. View from Virginia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_Eosw7r5nA

[Fark user image 850x392]


No, not sarcasm.  Unaware that it was such a high inclination launch.  It would be visible from the entire eastern seaboard, yes.

That's pretty steep for Canaveral.  But that's why there's a launch complex there... because they can.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.