(Boston.com)   This picturesque 4-bedroom, 3-bath Cape features a screened-in patio, greenhouse, chef's kitchen, chicken coop, and a 7200 square foot reinforced concrete vault   (boston.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kinda cool, but I don't care to ever be that close to Fitchburg or Leominster again.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doors too small to get a car in, so while cool, and man cave from hell possibilities + business possibilities for secure storage, would have to pass

If it was in my area, and I could afford a house costing 850k

After all, my wife isn't a part time aromatherapy therapist and I'm not a found item artist
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A nuclear bunker big enough for my family and a few years worth of food? What are the chances I'd ever need that? I mean, wasn't the cold war over decades ago?

/Better link: 27 Maple St, Pepperell, MA
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool, but it's in Massachusetts. I heard that if you move there you're required by law to become an asshole.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I only need room for two feet. Four if my wife comes with me.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will fark stop showing real estate?
Farking please for us pours, it's as bad as a snake for you.

STOP!!!!
rich yuppies we get it.
Post it fandom.
Fark sake
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Really nice place, throw in a well and its an upscale preppers dream house. Wonder how cool the bunker stays.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who has a mortgage on 850k bc its funny?
It's not funny.
Its shame on us...fark u all.
Do it right.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: A nuclear bunker big enough for my family and a few years worth of food? What are the chances I'd ever need that? I mean, wasn't the cold war over decades ago?

/Better link: 27 Maple St, Pepperell, MA


The fall out from Boston would cook you.  That and poor aim.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Will fark stop showing real estate?
Farking please for us pours, it's as bad as a snake for you.

STOP!!!!
rich yuppies we get it.
Post it fandom.
Fark sake


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds really interesting but I hear it snows around there so ... no, thank you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"To the left of the Tee, sits a platinum bar, on the ground..."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if the coop has a vault as well. It seems like a rookie mistake for preppers to brag about their fallout zone fresh eggs, only to realize they've got 1-million-milibar shake-and-bake instead.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/27-Maple-St-Pepperell-MA-01463/57095634_zpid/?

I like the Realtor™ description of the bunker.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lot of potential in there.  If I were lucky anoigh to have that I would take a big section and make it a bar with pool table, air hockey, Foosball, darts, ping pong etc and have great parties every winter.  Ass a few tiny bedrooms for people to sleep ot off.
That and storage.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Property Tax: $9,583/year


YIKES!
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Very cool, but it's in Massachusetts. I heard that if you move there you're required by law to become an asshole.


Lucky for me I've always been an asshole. Was an easy transition from Tx to Ma.

As for that house... would actually be perfect for me and Mrs. Wolf.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: MrBallou: Very cool, but it's in Massachusetts. I heard that if you move there you're required by law to become an asshole.

Lucky for me I've always been an asshole. Was an easy transition from Tx to Ma.

As for that house... would actually be perfect for me and Mrs. Wolf.


Your proud of this?
Do your mortgage on your time
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Who has a mortgage on 850k bc its funny?
It's not funny.
Its shame on us...fark u all.
Do it right.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Solar powered bunker sounds great until nuclear winter blots out the sun
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Property Tax: $9,583/year


YIKES!


Cool.
Farkers are making it less than that shiathole property tax.
You're on fark talking property tax?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is badass at that price.  With that open square footage with all utilities, it would make a great survival shelter, but in the meantime, you could run a hydroponic fish and vegetable farm, grow mushrooms, age cheese, have cold storage for produce, etc.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: ProfessorTerguson: Who has a mortgage on 850k bc its funny?
It's not funny.
Its shame on us...fark u all.
Do it right.

[media.tenor.com image 220x196]


East st Louis. Il
Show these...


Calling ALL investors! 1837 square foot home with 4 bedrooms/2 1/2 baths. All the heavy listing is DONE! New in 2022: Roof, Furnace, AC Unit, water heater, SS appliances. Beautiful newer windows and sliders. Updated kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors on the main floor and just ready for the finishing touches. This home is off the beaten path and includes a separate parcel 02-24.0-203-026. Fenced private backyard back to trees and includes a fabulous sunroom you'll LOVE!!!! Baseboards are off, ready for paint, some flooring and finishes. Priced to SELL!
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh, Professor? I think it might be time to take a break. Maybe go outside and get some fresh air.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, that big underground area - light that farker up!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Cold War holdover" built in 1993?  I missed that one.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Incredible how cheap it is.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Uh, Professor? I think it might be time to take a break. Maybe go outside and get some fresh air.


I'm cool.
Just equal time.
Like farkers couldn't go NERDS  community on a place fixing up?

That's bs 850k mortgage is bonkers.
Make fun, but when folks on here talk like they can buy it..
Horseman.
Not fool
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wow, that big underground area - light that farker up!


Great white will play your daughters friends quinceanera.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: With that open square footage with all utilities, it would make a great survival shelter,


Everyone else in the neighbourhood thinks so too. And everyone in the surrounding counties. And the state & so on and so forth...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was thinking an awesome soundproof recording studio.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Property Tax: $9,583/year


YIKES!



Makes me wonder about maintenance costs. How much time, energy, and money does it cost just to keep the place clean?

yeesh
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Uh, Professor? I think it might be time to take a break. Maybe go outside and get some fresh air.

I'm cool.
Just equal time.
Like farkers couldn't go NERDS  community on a place fixing up?

That's bs 850k mortgage is bonkers.
Make fun, but when folks on here talk like they can buy it..
Horseman.
Not fool


Seriously...what? Have you seen some of the low-end listings that get tossed around on here? It's all dumb and absurd. That's the point.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baka-san: Doors too small to get a car in, so while cool, and man cave from hell possibilities + business possibilities for secure storage, would have to pass

If it was in my area, and I could afford a house costing 850k

After all, my wife isn't a part time aromatherapy therapist and I'm not a found item artist


If you can afford $850,000, you can afford to have a contractor install a larger door or a second entrance.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Uh, Professor? I think it might be time to take a break. Maybe go outside and get some fresh air.

I'm cool.
Just equal time.
Like farkers couldn't go NERDS  community on a place fixing up?

That's bs 850k mortgage is bonkers.
Make fun, but when folks on here talk like they can buy it..
Horseman.
Not fool


Look, I can't afford it either, but stop shiatting on other people's fantasies.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Property Tax: $9,583/year


YIKES!


I was payin slightly more for that in Tx for a 2616 sqft house on a vastly smaller lot.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: chaoswolf: MrBallou: Very cool, but it's in Massachusetts. I heard that if you move there you're required by law to become an asshole.

Lucky for me I've always been an asshole. Was an easy transition from Tx to Ma.

As for that house... would actually be perfect for me and Mrs. Wolf.

Your proud of this?
Do your mortgage on your time


Am I proud of being vastly overpaid for one house so I could buy another in nonnaziland and be left with zero debt?

Yup.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Interesting. You could definitely make some money renting space out. Probably on one of those storage apps out there.

But I'd prefer something a little more fun.

Backyard Underground Bunker Tour/Update 5 years on
Youtube ZQy89tZ-mRU
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chaoswolf: Mr. Shabooboo: Property Tax: $9,583/year


YIKES!

I was payin slightly more for that in Tx for a 2616 sqft house on a vastly smaller lot.


And in TX that's understandable since they property tax you instead of spreading out
with income and stuff..In IL, people throw shatfits about the property taxes..Comparatively they are not THAT horrible.. Granted that place is on about 2 acres with a newish house but 10k seems pretty steep for yearly
tax..And it will only go up in assessment after the property is sold again..
 
