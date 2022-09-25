 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 25 is caucus, as in, We didn't expect him to sneak up from behind and cold caucus   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Massachusetts, Candidate, Meeting, Meetings, John Adams, Indiana, Tobacco smoking, early example of the word  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caucus is the masculine virgin of coontus.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol...well played Subby.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderator. Throw this subby out.👉😅
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing I like about the Iowa Caucus is, they count the votes by segregating people in the room by who they're voting for.  This way, Republicans LITERALLY stand with Nazis and Klan members.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Congressional Black Caucus" is my favorite use of the word.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cold Cock
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Caucus Race
Youtube f3YzD7pWUxs


Oblig.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a caucus and a cactus?

On a cactus, the pricks are on the outside!
 
