(CNN)   Happy New Year, Jewish Farkers -- share the recipes that you're using tonight to the right   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shanah tova from Tel Aviv, everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chag Sameach and L'shana Tova Tikateyvu, Farkers!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challah:

-- 1/2 lb Loaf:
2 large Eggs (best if at room temperature) in loaf and 1 egg for glaze
⅝ cup Water; tepid
1 ½ tablespoon Oil; corn OR other bland oil. margarine also works
½ teaspoon Salt
4 ½ tablespoon Sugar (you can replace 1 or 2 tbs with
about 1.5 to 2.5 of honey for better loaf)
3 cup Bread flour
2 ¼ teaspoon Yeast; Rapid-Rise
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old ways are the best.

colbertnation.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: The old ways are the best.

[colbertnation.mtvnimages.com image 850x478]


TRADITION
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm making 5,783 cupcakes. Only 5,776 to go.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ordering Chinese
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Shanah tova from Tel Aviv, everyone!


The only thin butt in that pic is the dog.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy New Year to my fellow Jews as I celebrate in our space laser (the best latke's are made up here!)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Take one spouse and kids
2. Place in car
3. Go to parents' house
4. Serves whatever they made for you

/Thanks mom & dad!
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hebrew National hot dogs
 
jim32rr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Happy New Year, enjoy
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1) Go to pantry.
2) Look for jar of gefilte fish
3) Curse I forgot to buy horse radish
4) Eat
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gentile here.

The few Jews I've ever met have been amazing people. Just downright good. Nearly married one but we weren't compatible unfortunately.

I would kill a man who hates a Jew.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There was a chrain shortage in Madrid.
So El-Al flies a load over.
The airport runways are flooded, so the chrain in Spain stays mainly on the plane
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On long flights I order the Kosher meal. Better quality.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnphantom: On long flights I order the Kosher meal. Better quality.


And people who order special meals get served first too.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crap, I forgot it's Rosh Hashanah. I'm a terrible jew.

*Checks fridge*

I guess the pork and oysters are right out. Well, at least I've got an onion.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apple pie!
1. Go to Costco.
2. Buy an Apple pie.
 
petec
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I took advantage of the brisket my local grocery store had on sale

mmmm, smoked brisket

/i'm not jewish
 
Sydira
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've got matzo balls to make.
No recipe here since i just follow the box.
 
