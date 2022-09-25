 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Protip for you convicted felons out there: try not to run out of gas in your truck with expired registration and switched plates, driving with a revoked license...in front of the sheriff's office   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Sullivan County, New York, computer check, Harold Tyler, Monticello, New York, prior felony convictions, grand larceny, disabled pickup truck  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great. Now you tell me. Thanks a lot.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A startling amount of arrests boils down to logistics.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, Kitt became a truck and still fights crime? Good show!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DoorDashButForCrime is a hot new startup, subby.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And if you do all that, try to be white.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't tell me how to plan my retirement, subby!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, other than being a convicted felon, are you also currently on the run, submitter?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Things tend to pile up
 
