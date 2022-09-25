 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   'Rapid intensification' is never a phrase you want to hear when turning on the Weather Channel. Also, Gulf Coast Floridians need to brace themselves as Ian means business   (weather.com) divider line
43
    More: Florida, Caribbean, Tropical cyclone, Gulf of Mexico, Florida, Cayman Islands, Cuba, western Caribbean Sea, National Weather Service offices  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Gulf coast beaches are about to get remodeled.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on whether DeSantis will bus it to Martha's Vinyard.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really love that it keeps inching westward....towards me.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much what we call 'fall season' in the great American SE.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The eye is currently projected to pass within 10 or so miles from my house Thursday/Friday, but it should have deintensified by then

I'm glad last night was when a massive tree branch in the backyard decided it was time to break off, and not during the storm
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The NHC keeps reiterating that this track is very uncertain.  The models are not in agreement.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time to hoard bread and milk!
 
tuxq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We almost made it this year. Damn. NC won't get the bad part (as far as the current forecast goes), but that day of lingering heavy rain and tropical air is always gross. I'm 200mi inland, but it'll smell like the beach...it's always odd.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, will it stay together enough to do damage in Atlanta Saturday night? Current odds are 10:1. Place your bets.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The NHC keeps reiterating that this track is very uncertain.  The models are not in agreement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See stuff like this is why we love living in Buffalo and Western NY. No hurricanes, earthquakes, mudslides and all the other crap. Plus we have the Bills who are favorites to win the Superb Owl.


Anyone in the path of this storm stay safe, please.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No worries.  All of those human blood sacrifices by Floridians should have gained the favor of the gods.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you guys are interested in the forecast models and ocean temps, pressure maps, etc, spaghettimodels dot com. Good site for winter weather in the US, too.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: See stuff like this is why we love living in Buffalo and Western NY. No hurricanes, earthquakes, mudslides and all the other crap. Plus we have the Bills who are favorites to win the Superb Owl.


Anyone in the path of this storm stay safe, please.


Y'all due for 4' of lake effect snow this winter.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The NHC keeps reiterating that this track is very uncertain.  The models are not in agreement.


They hope to put a finer point on it in the coming 24 hrs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: If you guys are interested in the forecast models and ocean temps, pressure maps, etc, spaghettimodels dot com. Good site for winter weather in the US, too.


I was expecting some sort of rickroll-type pron site and ... hey, that's a pretty detailed weather site. No snark. As a former Floridian, I appreciate a good weather site.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God is mad at Florida - maybe it was sending those asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, maybe it's something else DeathSentence did. Either way, God it mad.

Nat-Cs taught me that.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Rapmaster2000: The NHC keeps reiterating that this track is very uncertain.  The models are not in agreement.

They hope to put a finer point on it in the coming 24 hrs

[Fark user image 850x850]


Tiny fist, bla bla yada!
:P
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Be nice if the electric companies up here respect their employees and not send them to work in a primitive tribal region known for persecuting women and non-coreligionists in the aftermath.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From the forecast discussion:

While the models agree on the overall scenario, there are still significant differences regarding the exact track of the storm, especially after 72 hours. Even with the addition of the NOAA G-IV synoptic surveillance dropsonde data and additional upper-air balloon releases across much of the United States, the spread in the guidance has not narrowed from before. The UKMET and ECMWF models continue to hold firm along the eastern side of the guidance and show a track into west-central Florida, while the GFS and HWRF remain one the western side, taking the Ian into the central or western Florida panhandle. The updated NHC track continues to split these differences and remains closest to the TVCA multi-model consensus, and the latest GFS ensemble mean. The new track is very similar to the previous advisory. With the cross-track spreading remaining between 200-220 n mi at days 4 and 5, it cannot be overstated that significant uncertainty remains in Ian's long-range prediction. Another NOAA G-IV synoptic surveillance mission is already underway collecting data around the storm which will hopefully reduce some of the model spread.

Your brother in law will state that "they" are always wrong because of this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Be nice if the electric companies up here respect their employees and not send them to work in a primitive tribal region known for persecuting women and non-coreligionists in the aftermath.


Are you kidding?  They'd riot over the missed overtime.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obama's weather machine is going after Hillary's emails and Hunter Biden's laptop which the FBI planted at Mar-a-Lardo.

It's all so simple people!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: See stuff like this is why we love living in Buffalo and Western NY. No hurricanes, earthquakes, mudslides and all the other crap. Plus we have the Bills who are favorites to win the Superb Owl.


Anyone in the path of this storm stay safe, please.


I see you're not a student of history.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: See stuff like this is why we love living in Buffalo and Western NY. No hurricanes, earthquakes, mudslides and all the other crap. Plus we have the Bills who are favorites to win the Superb Owl.


Anyone in the path of this storm stay safe, please.


Buffalo sounds great! Does it snow much there?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Winterlight: tuxq: If you guys are interested in the forecast models and ocean temps, pressure maps, etc, spaghettimodels dot com. Good site for winter weather in the US, too.

I was expecting some sort of rickroll-type pron site and ... hey, that's a pretty detailed weather site. No snark. As a former Floridian, I appreciate a good weather site.


Spaghettimodels.com/Mike's Weather Page and Windy are what I turn to during hurricane season
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

no1curr: The eye is currently projected to pass within 10 or so miles from my house Thursday/Friday, but it should have deintensified by then

I'm glad last night was when a massive tree branch in the backyard decided it was time to break off, and not during the storm


I have experienced the eye of the storm 3 times in my life. If it passes over you, wake up all your loved ones, go outside. It is a magical thing. You will remember it forever.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: What going on in this thread?

[Fark user image image 140x140]


We are here to observe gawd's wrath at those who embrace cruelty to immigrants.
 
hershy799
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everybody on Florida's Gulf Coast from Key West to the Alabama state line needs to be on high alert. With the track of the storm roughly paralleling the peninsula, any slight deviation could make 100+ miles difference in the landfall position. Rather than worrying about the center, use their wind speed probability graphics (static example here, click here for dynamic updates). Hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst. Listen to emergency management officials (and even DeathSantis -- it's in his best political interest to handle this right because nothing gets you out of office faster than a farked-up hurricane response [or handily re-elected for a halfway decent job, see Chris Christie in NJ after Sandy]).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Surely DeSantis would save the day!
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: CheatCommando: Be nice if the electric companies up here respect their employees and not send them to work in a primitive tribal region known for persecuting women and non-coreligionists in the aftermath.

Are you kidding?  They'd riot over the missed overtime.


Let me be clearer: phark Phlorida. I am trying to get my family down there out of that shiathole.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have they tried distracting it with sex and drugs?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tuxq: spaghettimodels


Holy Geocities Batman!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hershy799: Everybody on Florida's Gulf Coast from Key West to the Alabama state line needs to be on high alert. With the track of the storm roughly paralleling the peninsula, any slight deviation could make 100+ miles difference in the landfall position. Rather than worrying about the center, use their wind speed probability graphics (static example here, click here for dynamic updates). Hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst. Listen to emergency management officials (and even DeathSantis -- it's in his best political interest to handle this right because nothing gets you out of office faster than a farked-up hurricane response [or handily re-elected for a halfway decent job, see Chris Christie in NJ after Sandy]).

[Fark user image 850x699]


Just the tip, Baby. I promise.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

no1curr: Winterlight: tuxq: If you guys are interested in the forecast models and ocean temps, pressure maps, etc, spaghettimodels dot com. Good site for winter weather in the US, too.

I was expecting some sort of rickroll-type pron site and ... hey, that's a pretty detailed weather site. No snark. As a former Floridian, I appreciate a good weather site.

Spaghettimodels.com/Mike's Weather Page and Windy are what I turn to during hurricane season


Jay's is pretty good too.  Not much nonsense going on there.

https://tropicwx.com/
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, will it stay together enough to do damage in Atlanta Saturday night? Current odds are 10:1. Place your bets.


Depends. What happened to Trump's Sharpie?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely DeSantis would save the day!


No matter what happens, he'll claim he saved the day, and the mouth breathers will believe him.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's god's way of punishing them for being too soft on the gays!
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Rapmaster2000: The NHC keeps reiterating that this track is very uncertain.  The models are not in agreement.

[Fark user image 500x332]


I remember that fighting game.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least we can all say we were then when Cat 6 was added to the list of possible hurricanes.  Pray for Greg Abbott, he's charged up, heading to Florida on a bus he commandeered from refugees from Venezuela.  He has some electrical work to do.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: No worries.  All of those human blood sacrifices by Floridians should have gained the favor of the gods.


And those child sacrifices earned them cash, plus smiting from the one true God.

/why do you think Florida is so cursed by hurricanes to start with?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My parents have retired in Pensacola and I'm living close by to help them.  I already lost one apartment to Sally and the last time I mentioned that and showed one of the pictures, one of you asshats told me I should move.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in Charlotte County, FL.  I really don't want a repeat of Charley unless it blows my business away so I can collect the insurance money and leave
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.