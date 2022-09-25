 Skip to content
(Cheezburger)   Turns out that not all Canadians are as polite as one would believe   (cheezburger.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was about there geese.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've been reading Air B& Bs have become a major headache with crazy cleaning fees and expectations that make it better to go to a hotel. I'd go to a hotel chain before an Air B&B again because it's just easier and no chance of a psycho owner.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirBnB is dicier than Uber. at least you only get raped if you get a bad Uber driver.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a Canadian talking about hockey and you'll see how polite they are.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeaaaaah. I don't care how much less expensive it is. I'm not staying at an AirBNB.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: I assumed it was about there geese.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Yeaaaaah. I don't care how much less expensive it is. I'm not staying at an AirBNB.


Lately apparently it's becoming more expensive or just as expensive as a hotel room, but with expectations of cleaning the place. People are posting $100+ cleaning fees for these places.

Hotels may be more expensive but they are more private and safe.  Less likely to have hidden cameras. Often come with a free breakfast.  And someone cleans your room.

Not to mention people bought up places to make Air B &Bs which has hurt the already rocky housing market.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: Get a Canadian talking about hockey and you'll see how polite they are.


Let me tell you something about Canucks, Nephew. They're a wonderful, friendly people, as long as their bellies are full and their Tim Hortons are open. But take away their creature comforts, deprive them of food, sleep, sonic showers, put them on ice with a hockey stick and those same friendly, intelligent, wonderful people... will become as nasty and as violent as the most bloodthirsty Klingon
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people unable to hear even a little criticism ? Jfc. I hope their hit with bad reviews that Barbra Streisand effect them into poo
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Not to mention people bought up places to make Air B &Bs which has hurt the already rocky housing market.


Worth repeating that tfa is about an Air B&B in Vancouver, BC which has a huge housing inflation problem
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat.  I've seen Scanners.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and they're very sorry about it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought that letting random people play innkeeper would be problematic?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially, Scott. He's a dick.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never used Airbnb, so most of my B&B stays have been amazing, but in Europe.

The last B&B was in Merano Italy, in the Alps two weeks ago. It was perfect!
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: From what I've been reading Air B& Bs have become a major headache with crazy cleaning fees and expectations that make it better to go to a hotel. I'd go to a hotel chain before an Air B&B again because it's just easier and no chance of a psycho owner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhotoshopCrazy: Never used Airbnb, so most of my B&B stays have been amazing, but in Europe.

The last B&B was in Merano Italy, in the Alps two weeks ago. It was perfect!


Textbook definition humblebrag in play here.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn MeowMeowBeanz.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rideaurocks: swahnhennessy: Get a Canadian talking about hockey and you'll see how polite they are.

Let me tell you something about Canucks, Nephew. They're a wonderful, friendly people, as long as their bellies are full and their Tim Hortons are open. But take away their creature comforts, deprive them of food, sleep, sonic showers, put them on ice with a hockey stick and those same friendly, intelligent, wonderful people... will become as nasty and as violent as the most bloodthirsty Klingon


Still not as bad as Chicago Blackhowks fans.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canadian politeness is a post-WW2 marketing maneuver, that was integrated into cultural projection. It would be great, if it didn't cause a bunch of us to believe our own hype.
 
padraig
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Yeaaaaah. I don't care how much less expensive it is. I'm not staying at an AirBNB.


The days of AirBnB being cheaper are long gone. The cleaning fees oftentime border on the absurd (250 bucks ? For real ?), and you are still expected to clean.

Seriously, if it's only for one or two nights, a hotel room is far less hassles.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The bullshiat 5-star rating system is a big part of the problem. Don't offer a range of 0 to 5 unless you expect people to use it. Drop it to a simple thumbs up/down, or ask "was X acceptable" on 5 different categories (e.g. cleanliness, was as advertised, host responded quickly to questions) and give a star for having a net-positive rating in each one. Drop the Lake Wobegon crap of expecting every rating to be above average.
 
Decorus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have you met Ted Cruz?
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Scandinavians without Saunas is my Amy Sky/ Nickelback mash-up band.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Canadian politeness is a post-WW2 marketing maneuver, that was integrated into cultural projection. It would be great, if it didn't cause a bunch of us to believe our own hype.


You mean you don't want people to believe they should be polite?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fuck you, eh?
 
trialpha
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chucknasty: AirBnB is dicier than Uber. at least you only get raped if you get a bad Uber driver.


The thing with Uber is that you have to compare it to cabs; an amazingly low bar. With Uber, you're getting into some weirdo's car, and hoping they safely take you to your destination. With cabs, you're getting into some weirdo's cab. If something goes wrong in either you're relying on a sketchy company that's almost assuredly going to be useless. So there's not really much difference. Hell, I've generally found cab drivers to be sketchier than Uber drivers. Certainly the Uber drivers are far less likely to rip you off by taking weird routes/etc.

Whereas with AirBnb you're staying in some rando's place versus staying in a professionally run hotel. You're likely to have much less problems with the hotel unless you're staying in some fleatrap.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We converted a Long Term Rental into a Short Term (aka AirBnB) about 5 years ago.
I monitor a bunch of Host Groups and so many are just A-holes.
We would NEVER stay in an "AirBnB" when traveling.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phaseolus: 4seasons85!: Not to mention people bought up places to make Air B &Bs which has hurt the already rocky housing market.

Worth repeating that tfa is about an Air B&B in Vancouver, BC which has a huge housing inflation problem


Vancouver requires a license, and the location also has to be the person's primary residence. That should reduce some abuses.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
don't come to canada.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alechemist: I assumed it was about there geese.


Where geese?

There geese.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My wife and I stay in AirBnBs all the time, and even rent out a small condo on the platform. No problems over here on the average people are good tempered and nice.
I am aware there are some really terrible people out there, however.. I still fly and go to restaurants.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel seen.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I feel seen.


The hidden camera in the bathroom will do that.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've stayed in an Airbnb once. The place was the owner's inherited childhood home and it was full of family photos of himself. He was super creepy and kept coming by to "help". We left the place cleaner than we found it and he complained about how we messed up his house on the app. Never again.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: From what I've been reading Air B& Bs have become a major headache with crazy cleaning fees and expectations that make it better to go to a hotel. I'd go to a hotel chain before an Air B&B again because it's just easier and no chance of a psycho owner.


cdn.entries.clios.comView Full Size

Actually ...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only Air BnBs I use are owned by friends, and are experiences you can't get elsewhere, like a treehouse on a beautiful property.  The Air BnB is the reason for the trip.  For travel, when I just need a clean and safe place to sleep, I like the security and predictability of a hotel.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Optimus Primate: PhotoshopCrazy: Never used Airbnb, so most of my B&B stays have been amazing, but in Europe.

The last B&B was in Merano Italy, in the Alps two weeks ago. It was perfect!

Textbook definition humblebrag in play here.


There has to be at least one comment like this in these types of threads. Just making sure.
 
