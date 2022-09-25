 Skip to content
(NBC News) Make that a not-so-amusement park
    Kennywood  
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA-"Describing the suspect as a Black man wearing a black Covid-style"

Is capitalizing black when referring to a person a new grammar rule that I missed or is the author an idiot?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Describing the suspect as a Black man wearing a black Covid-style"

Is capitalizing black when referring to a person a new grammar rule that I missed or is the author an idiot?


It is current AP style: Explaining AP style on Black and white
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firearms......the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still marginally safer than Action Park.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot-jur-ass-ic park
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Describing the suspect as a Black man wearing a black Covid-style"

Is capitalizing black when referring to a person a new grammar rule that I missed or is the author an idiot?


No, you were right the first time.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Mall Rats do for fun.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Describing the suspect as a Black man wearing a black Covid-style"

Is capitalizing black when referring to a person a new grammar rule that I missed or is the author an idiot?


See? This is proof that mandatory masking depletes the brain of oxygen and makes people crazy!

I'm actually surprised this doesn't happen more often at Kennywood. What quality of people do you expect at a park that has Garfield as their mascot?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Firearms......the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.


Egos...... the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No bystanders were injured. At least the shooter could aim the gun. Maybe public spaces should have an altercation arena. Disneyland thunder dome. It's going to happen we might as well monetize the violence. Contestants don't get arrested or win anything. They just get to settle whatever stupid shiat they're upset about and no one else gets hurt. I've got popcorn.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man, that really ruined Second Amendment Day
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Going to Kennywood used to be a once a year obsession through my school.  You F Up  at school and instantly no Kennywood for you.  The Thunderbolt, Racer, Jack Rabbit, Noah's Ark,were scary fast and sounded so rickety there was a genuine feeling of being brave to ride them.  Alas it seems the being brave part is now just going to the Park.
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Describing the suspect as a Black man wearing a black Covid-style"

Is capitalizing black when referring to a person a new grammar rule that I missed or is the author an idiot?


We would appreciate it if you capitalized "Idiot."

We're a proud people.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: No bystanders were injured. At least the shooter could aim the gun. Maybe public spaces should have an altercation arena. Disneyland thunder dome. It's going to happen we might as well monetize the violence. Contestants don't get arrested or win anything. They just get to settle whatever stupid shiat they're upset about and no one else gets hurt. I've got popcorn.


Three people including a juvenile male were hit.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: farkitallletitend: No bystanders were injured. At least the shooter could aim the gun. Maybe public spaces should have an altercation arena. Disneyland thunder dome. It's going to happen we might as well monetize the violence. Contestants don't get arrested or win anything. They just get to settle whatever stupid shiat they're upset about and no one else gets hurt. I've got popcorn.

Three people including a juvenile male were hit.


I've been a juvenile male.  They're never innocent bystanders.
 
Pextor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Banksy is in PA?
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I haven't been to Kennywood since I was like 8 years old, like late 80's maybe early 90's. It was like the epitome of "ride at your own risk."

That Bunny Hop ride they just kinda loosely laid a lap band over the riders, and you were bouncing 4' out of your seat. The Laser Loop didn't even HAVE seat belts, even that dumb turtle ride was hilariously terrifying.

I miss that place.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Kennywood the Kenny Rogers equivalent of Dollywood?  (It's a serious question.)

Also, I checked their website and they see to believing up to the hype.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Is Kennywood the Kenny Rogers equivalent of Dollywood?  (It's a serious question.)

Also, I checked their website and they see to believing up to the hype.
[Fark user image image 425x598]


*seem to be living

/Autocarrot
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: No bystanders were injured. At least the shooter could aim the gun. Maybe public spaces should have an altercation arena. Disneyland thunder dome. It's going to happen we might as well monetize the violence. Contestants don't get arrested or win anything. They just get to settle whatever stupid shiat they're upset about and no one else gets hurt. I've got popcorn.


bringing back Roman arena death sport is way over due. it would raise awesome cash for charity and people would get a much needed outlet. cheerleader football is another future fun pass time we should look into as well as legalized sex workers.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I haven't been to Kennywood since I was like 8 years old, like late 80's maybe early 90's. It was like the epitome of "ride at your own risk."

That Bunny Hop ride they just kinda loosely laid a lap band over the riders, and you were bouncing 4' out of your seat. The Laser Loop didn't even HAVE seat belts, even that dumb turtle ride was hilariously terrifying.

I miss that place.


Next summer my daughter will be 6, and it will be time to introduce her to Amusement parks. I'd like to start her off with Kennywood during a visit back home. I haven't been there in forever and hope it still holds a lot of its old time charm, but I'm not going to hold my breath on that.

Cedar Point will be next on the list.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know - we could make far more of a difference in going after gangs collectively as a society than we  can banning any type of  gun or ammo....
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe not an amusement park but certainly a theme park. Americaland!
 
