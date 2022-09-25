 Skip to content
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About 10 or 15 years ago I 2allwas working on Virginia's Eastern Shore and, as I was leaving, saw a nursery. I stopped and they had passionflowers l. I never knew they would grow here* and bought a couple. One didn't survive but the passiflora edulisdid and lived about 10 years, covering the back corner of the fence on e when the mild winter did not kill it off. It seldom bore fruit but it had beautiful flowers that smelled wonderful. After it failed to return one year, i bought one from a mail order nursery, put it out front and was quite pleased to discover that it fruited. They are delicious, leading me to grow them as a hobby. They did not do well this year, they fruited late and the fruit isn't ripening, but I am hopeful for next year.

*Fredericksburg, Va.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That day when one of our cucumbers decided to break through and boldly put himself on display.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My wife kills ferns
My kids killed a plant that was older than me, and inherited from my dad

I water garden,
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
About two years back I grew pumpkins. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very proud of those. Will try again next year.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: [Fark user image image 425x318]


My wife wanted a swing to enjoy our neighbors new pound. Things got out of hand.
Three 2 person swings face each other.
 
