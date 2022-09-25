 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 214 of WW3: Russia-Ukraine war live: 2,000 detained during protests in Russia. Putin allies concerned over mobilization 'excesses'. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
400 troops and four planes. Plus all the other stuff, of course. To my untrained eye, this looks like a rout at this point. I wonder how much of this is direct infantry/infantry and how much is long range?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people want booms, others want more light blue on the map, and some want ever-greater numbers in the + fields, the deltas.

I want Russia ejected from Ukraine, and Ukraine rebuilt.  Actually I want this whole war to be completely undone, I want that "it didn't happen", right back to before the annexation of Crimea.  Since that is impossible, and wishes and wants are ineffective without action, we'll have to work on the ejection and rebuilding.  But first, the ejection.

Larger deltas are a sign that is progressing.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sepia apama: Some people want booms, others want more light blue on the map, and some want ever-greater numbers in the + fields, the deltas.

I want Russia ejected from Ukraine, and Ukraine rebuilt.  Actually I want this whole war to be completely undone, I want that "it didn't happen", right back to before the annexation of Crimea.  Since that is impossible, and wishes and wants are ineffective without action, we'll have to work on the ejection and rebuilding.  But first, the ejection.

Larger deltas are a sign that is progressing.


From a very shiatty and optimistic point of view, their can at least be outcomes from this shiat show that are beneficial in the long run.

In the very least, Russia has been laid bare as a dysfunctional military.

I have faith in the brave Ukrainians, and I hope they thoroughly fark Russia.

Slava Ukraini!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]


It almost seems like a good time to wage a landwar in Russia. ;-)

/nice to meet you in a non-cannabevets-thread, BTW! :D
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

uttertosh: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

It almost seems like a good time to wage a landwar in Russia. ;-)

/nice to meet you in a non-cannabevets-thread, BTW! :D


The feeling is mutual. How you doing?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SHouldn't that be a +1 on the helicopters as well? Saw reports in yesterdays' thread about an MI-8 being shot down near Kherston.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: SHouldn't that be a +1 on the helicopters as well? Saw reports in yesterdays' thread about an MI-8 being shot down near Kherston.


Oh I hope so. I've been keeping an eye on the helicopter situation. They're almost out of the ones intended for invasion. Hopefully they've already had to bring out the lemons.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to Putin pressing the red button and then the guys down the chain of command saying, "Um-- no."

It's happened before in Russia.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short video
He explains Lyman and why important.
He does not mention how in about 3 weeks rain will start. And moving out of valley in rainy season is very hard.

24 Sep: Russians to Send Their Politicians to Fight in Ukraine | War in Ukraine
Youtube 5XE4paEOTrE
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wearsmanyhats, thanks for posting the thread link so we can see it in the morning.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of other related threads popped up last night:

Ukrainian shrubbery:
https://m.fark.com/comments/12573464/

On conscripts surrendering:
https://m.fark.com/comments/12573412/
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Odessa region
Around 7 am, the Russians attacked Odessa with kamikaze drones. Three times we got into the administrative building in the city center. The fire is still being extinguished. There were no casualties. One drone was shot down by the air defense forces.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Nikolaev was shelled again at night. Residential buildings are damaged, there are hits in the water supply network. Specialists are already working on the ground. Details about the consequences are being clarified.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
5 strikes per night. The enemy fired more than 170 Grad shells and barrel artillery at 3 communities of the Nikopol district. Previously, there were no dead or wounded.

In Nikopol, houses and an electrical substation were damaged. There are more than 3,200 families without electricity.
In Manganese, too, the power grid is distorted. Electricity has disappeared from almost 3,000 families.
In the Chervonogrigoriv community, Russians left up to 500 people without electricity. Private homes, shops, a kindergarten, an outpatient clinic, cars, a pharmacy, a club, a stadium and a gas pipeline were damaged by enemy shells.

Everywhere, immediately after the shelling, emergency teams of power engineers began to work. They plan to fix everything by mid-afternoon.

📍Zaporozhye region
At night, massive attacks of enemy missiles fell on several districts of Zaporozhye and on a village near the regional center in the Zaporozhye region. Now it is known about 3 wounded. Infrastructure facilities were destroyed. An electrical substation has been de-energized in one of the districts. In apartment buildings and private sector buildings, windows were damaged, and in some parts, the roof was also damaged.

📍Donetsk region
On September 24, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. Another 8 people were injured.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton


I am sure she made plenty of valid points to support her question as well.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
APU was driven away by the location of the Rosgvardiya in Kherson

" During the day, the enemy carried out 4 air strikes on the positions of our troops along the contact line. In response, our aircraft worked out 5 strikes on 2 enemy air defense systems in the Kherson and Kakhovsky districts, on 3 areas of concentration of weapons and equipment in the Beryslav region ," the South operational command said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine completed 266 fire missions, including strengthening fire control in the area of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, where the invaders are trying to establish crossings, and weakening the enemy army by 3 control points of units along the front line, the Rosgvardiya location in Kherson was hiat, one of the enemy strongholds in the Davydov Brod area was suppressed.

According to the confirmed results of OK "Yug", the occupation army was reduced by 57 occupants and 30 pieces of equipment, including 2 Msta-B howitzers and another 122-mm self-propelled gun mount "Gvozdika" and a self-propelled howitzer "Acacia", a multiple launch rocket system "Grad", 2 command and staff vehicles and 19 units of other armored vehicles.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: wearsmanyhats, thanks for posting the thread link so we can see it in the morning.


new thread was green, I figured why not?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oneiros: A couple of other related threads popped up last night:

Ukrainian shrubbery:
https://m.fark.com/comments/12573464/

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton


Joey Ramone - Maria Bartiromo
Youtube Sf4_-ciaJtk
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: fasahd: wearsmanyhats, thanks for posting the thread link so we can see it in the morning.

new thread was green, I figured why not?


It wasn't green. That's the point. At least we could view it.
 
Muta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Short video
He explains Lyman and why important.
He does not mention how in about 3 weeks rain will start. And moving out of valley in rainy season is very hard.

[YouTube video: 24 Sep: Russians to Send Their Politicians to Fight in Ukraine | War in Ukraine]


It'd be nice if the can take Kherson and push the Russians to the east of the Dnieper before the rains.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fasahd: wearsmanyhats: fasahd: wearsmanyhats, thanks for posting the thread link so we can see it in the morning.

new thread was green, I figured why not?

It wasn't green. That's the point. At least we could view it.


Ah, I get you. I assure it was greenlit, even though not live.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russians launched rockets along the coastline of Ochakov in Mykolaiv region

" At night, on September 25, from 1: 20, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the coastal zone of the Ochakov town of the Ochakov community. There are no victims ", - the chairman of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim noted.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sf4_-ciaJtk]


conclusive evidence that rich people go crazy. (if the British royal family wasn't enough)
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I'm looking forward to Putin pressing the red button and then the guys down the chain of command saying, "Um-- no."

It's happened before in Russia.


They sold the real red button in 1997.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton


Again?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Traitorous policemen working for the occupier were detained in Kharkiv region

A native of Izyum, after the capture of the city, went to negotiate cooperation with the invaders. At first, he was registered as a "precinct officer", later he became the so-called head of local "precinct officers" and personally, together with representatives of the armed formations of the Russian Federation, organized patrols and hunts for pro-Ukrainian citizens.

The second person involved was a law enforcement officer in Volchansk. the Russian invaders appointed him to lead the headquarters in the pseudo-Polit district. Together with the Russian military, he patrolled the streets and regularly reported to curators about the situation in the city.

Both are suspected of high treason. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear that the mobilization is going pretty much like the invasion did: there's no overall coordination and no real plan was worked out ahead of time.  They're reduced to just grabbing people off the streets with complete disregard to their own "rules".  Which massively increases the panic and discontent in russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the Russian Federation want to force "contract workers" to work indefinitely, and payments and holidays are delayed, - the General Staff

The Russian military is trying to restrict the rights of soldiers on short-term contracts. So in the Zaporozhye direction, the command put the "contract soldiers" of the Russian Armed Forces in front of the fact that they must be in the combat zone regardless of the contract term.

In addition, "partial" mobilization is called the reason for the delay of vacations and cash payments, which already leads to a significant deterioration in the moral and psychological state in enemy units.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Sleeper_agent: I'm looking forward to Putin pressing the red button and then the guys down the chain of command saying, "Um-- no."

It's happened before in Russia.

They sold the real red button in 1997.


That was easy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a result of the night attack of drones in Odessa, residential buildings received minor damage.

" According to preliminary data, residential buildings and structures around the epicenter of the explosion were slightly damaged ," said Gennady Trukhanov, the mayor of the city.

According to him, the task of the city authorities after the morning enemy attack is to ensure the life of the city. In particular, to release public transport on the routes, which will be done in the near future, the mayor assured.

Recall that the Russians attacked Odessa in the morning with kamikaze drones. Three times the enemy hit the administrative building in the city center. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are continuing. One drone was shot down by the air defense forces. There were no casualties.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sf4_-ciaJtk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I don't know if Maria is outta sight, but I do know that she's been outta (her) mind for years.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Invaders summed up "results of referendums" in early September, - SBU

" The current absolutely illegal "voting", announced by the invaders from September 23 to 27, is just to create the image they need on the page. This is evidenced by the information available to the SBU, as well as telephone conversations of residents of the temporarily occupied territories who have relatives in the "leadership of the l/DPR ," the report says.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦
@IAPonomarenko
·
1h
Marianna Mamonova, an Azovstal combat medic, has given birth to a child, just days after being freed from Russian captivity.
It's a girl!
The child has been born free.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Russian border guards released from captivity have a serious physical and psychological condition

As part of the prisoner exchange, 9 border guards were released on September 21.

" They are in medical institutions, we immediately sent them there to examine them. Their physical and psychological state was extremely difficult, because we understand the conditions in which they were kept by the Russians, and how they were treated. If we talk about the physical condition, then this is a big weight loss (tens of kilograms), they are simply physically exhausted. They receive all the necessary medical care, most of them have already had the opportunity to meet with their families , " said Andrey Demchenko, Speaker of the State Medical Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine also released a video about how border guard Ihor Kucher, who was dismissed as part of the largest exchange now, came to the border academy to congratulate his son, who took the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people.
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | We shut down many Jets | Bad day for Ruzzia.
Youtube l-FbNyjwFJQ

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it. Not sure why it's age restricted.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: SHouldn't that be a +1 on the helicopters as well? Saw reports in yesterdays' thread about an MI-8 being shot down near Kherston.


The jet that was shot down was initially reported as a helicopter.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From Zelenski/Official

We will respond to all the aggressors ' attacks: in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv, in Mykolaiv, in Nikopol, in Donbass, in all our cities and regions. We will definitely liberate our entire country-from Kherson to Luhansk region, from Crimea to Donbass. And we will not allow the occupier to go unpunished. Every murderer and executioner will be held accountable for what they did against the Ukrainians.

--

We will retaliate against every strike of the aggressor - at Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbas, at all our cities and regions... We will definitely liberate our entire country - from Kherson to the Luhansk region, from Crimea to the Donetsk region. We will not allow the occupier to go unpunished. Every murderer and torturer will be brought to justice for what he did against Ukrainians.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: Some people want booms, others want more light blue on the map, and some want ever-greater numbers in the + fields, the deltas.

I want Russia ejected from Ukraine, and Ukraine rebuilt.  Actually I want this whole war to be completely undone, I want that "it didn't happen", right back to before the annexation of Crimea.  Since that is impossible, and wishes and wants are ineffective without action, we'll have to work on the ejection and rebuilding.  But first, the ejection.

Larger deltas are a sign that is progressing.


Hell yeah! It will be the greatest cleaner of funds the world has ever created.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
40th separate artillery brigade impressively destroys enemy equipment and warehouses

booms
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Life wins: Mariana Mamonova, released from Russian captivity, gave birth to a baby girl

A Ukrainian soldier from the Rivne region, who spent almost 6 months in captivity of the Russians, today, on September 25, gave birth in the Lutsk perinatal center.

Military medic Mariana Mamonova-captain of the medical service, served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than 3 years. Almost constantly, until February 24, 2022, she was in military hospitals in the war zone with soldiers and wounded. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the medic was in Mariupol at Azovstal, found out about her pregnancy, and in early April was captured. She was released from captivity as part of an exchange on September 21.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
During the day, Ukrainian rescuers neutralized 1 thousand 227 explosive objects

An area of 68 hectares was surveyed. The State Emergency Service notes that sappers now have an incredible workload. The biggest mine danger is in the de-occupied territories. Therefore, residents of Kharkiv, Kiev, Kherson and other regions want to be especially careful, and in case of detection of incomprehensible objects - do not approach, do not touch, call 101.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Polish PM: Putin's regime will escalate aggression and violence

"The Russian bear has been injured and, unfortunately, we can expect an escalation of violence and a wave of Russian aggression in the near future. This does not change the fact that the Putin regime is weakening every day, " said Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to him, Putin's message in which he announced the mobilization should have caused fear, but this does not indicate the strength of Russia, but the deep crisis in which it finds itself.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

valenumr: Sepia apama: Some people want booms, others want more light blue on the map, and some want ever-greater numbers in the + fields, the deltas.

I want Russia ejected from Ukraine, and Ukraine rebuilt.  Actually I want this whole war to be completely undone, I want that "it didn't happen", right back to before the annexation of Crimea.  Since that is impossible, and wishes and wants are ineffective without action, we'll have to work on the ejection and rebuilding.  But first, the ejection.

Larger deltas are a sign that is progressing.

From a very shiatty and optimistic point of view, their can at least be outcomes from this shiat show that are beneficial in the long run.

In the very least, Russia has been laid bare as a dysfunctional military.

I have faith in the brave Ukrainians, and I hope they thoroughly fark Russia.

Slava Ukraini!


There are quite a few outcomes that are positive, even if Russia wins.

-- Germany finally starts moving away from fossil fuel
-- In general, a large boost to non-greenhouse energy sources
-- In general, Europe becomes less dependent on Russia
-- Russia is pretty much permanently revealed for what it really is.  Sure, there'll be some right-wingers who actually like Russia _more_ now (and the British left wing still seems to just be fantasizing that Russia will bring the Worker's Paradise) but for anyone remotely middle-of-the-road, I think the charade is over.
-- Russia loses significant credibility and influence in central asia and other regions.
-- NATO is given a new lease of life and a clear purpose, like it used to have in the old days
-- Arguably, the EU is strengthened

Of course, if you're pro-China, the whole thing is just unbelievably good.  But even if you aren't, there are a lot of positives.

Just sucks to be one of the ones getting castrated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Melitopol and Berdyansk

In Berdyansk, the sounds of an explosion were heard from the city center. A car exploded near the site of the headquarters of the invaders "We are together with Russia". They were going to open a fake referendum site there today.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he Spanish authorities supported the issuance of visas to citizens of the terrorist country in the EU

"We have nothing against the Russian people, and even more so against those people who demonstrate with great courage, risking prison, or even their lives. Those who try to leave the country should be given such an opportunity, " Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

valenumr: Sepia apama: Some people want booms, others want more light blue on the map, and some want ever-greater numbers in the + fields, the deltas.

I want Russia ejected from Ukraine, and Ukraine rebuilt.  Actually I want this whole war to be completely undone, I want that "it didn't happen", right back to before the annexation of Crimea.  Since that is impossible, and wishes and wants are ineffective without action, we'll have to work on the ejection and rebuilding.  But first, the ejection.

Larger deltas are a sign that is progressing.

From a very shiatty and optimistic point of view, their can at least be outcomes from this shiat show that are beneficial in the long run.

In the very least, Russia has been laid bare as a dysfunctional military.

I have faith in the brave Ukrainians, and I hope they thoroughly fark Russia.

Slava Ukraini!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I'm looking forward to Putin pressing the red button and then the guys down the chain of command saying, "Um-- no."

It's happened before in Russia.


https://www.armscontrol.org/act/2017-10/news-briefs/man-saved-world-dies-77

https://www.historyhit.com/vasili-arkhipov-the-soviet-officer-who-averted-nuclear-war/
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I'm looking forward to Putin pressing the red button and then the guys down the chain of command saying, "Um-- no."

It's happened before in Russia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
