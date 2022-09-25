 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   "Oh baby, you're so hot" "I'm ready to do this." "Hey, you might want to get that testicle checked out by a doctor"   (ladbible.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
O.o
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yet when I try to explain to my wife that I use my Only Fans account for legitimate medical diagnoses, she calls me a liar.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her name should be Ball Grace
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saved his life. Damn. Respect!
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

puffy999: Her name should be Ball Grace


and his should be not-so-belle gonads.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Yet when I try to explain to my wife that I use my Only Fans account for legitimate medical diagnoses, she calls me a liar.


You suffer from premature explanation it seems
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure this'll be the inspiration she needs to branch out to a higher calling.

Lol. Jk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Joke's on her, he was twelve and that was a picture of his dad's testicles.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably got off cheap.  An American doctor would charge more for a remote consultation.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How big was the damn tumor that she could notice something was amiss over video chat?
 
Veloram
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was pleasantly surprised to find out that this wasn't a stunning indictment of the American healthcare system.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's nuts
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

