 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Tonga 2: Volcanic Boogaloo   (yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Volcano, new island, Volcanic eruptions, New Zealand, Plate tectonics, tectonic plates, Pacific Ocean, Earth  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 25 Sep 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I promptly built a cigar factory on it in Tropico.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well closer to 172
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh crap...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Oh crap...

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Now that is the apocalypse the world deserves!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More land. That's good. Should drive real estate prices down.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those poor pacific islands that are sinking from climate change should start digging big holes and blowing atom bombs in the bottom of them?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These islands tend not to last, returning to the sea after a few months or - at most - years.

Drop a couple outfitted shipping containers on it w/composting toilets & solar showers & MREs. Transfer the 1/6 prisoners there.
 
ktybear
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stringbad: Those poor pacific islands that are sinking from climate change should start digging big holes and blowing atom bombs in the bottom of them?


Isn't this going to cancel out the sinking ones?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Oh crap...

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Now that is the apocalypse the world deserves!


I'd certainly be a cherry on the shiat sundae we've been having
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Robinfro: These islands tend not to last, returning to the sea after a few months or - at most - years.

Drop a couple outfitted shipping containers on it w/composting toilets & solar showers & MREs. Transfer the 1/6 prisoners there.


I doubt 1/60 will fit
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
/it's funny because Robinfro meant "1st of July" and I meant "one in six"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.