(Yahoo) Remember when FaceMetaZuckBook threw a huge tantrum about having to allow iPhone users to opt out of being tracked? Yeah, they just built secret workarounds and kept on tracking anyway
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh no the people i asked to track me are tracking me.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a company that openly, blatantly, happily profits from genocide and the undermining of democracy. Did -anyone- think they're worried about simple violation of privacy issues?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trerro: This is a company that openly, blatantly, happily profits from genocide and the undermining of democracy. Did -anyone- think they're worried about simple violation of privacy issues?


Especially when violating their users' privacy is central to their business model.
 
KB202
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't use facebook products. Solved.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boy if it was that easy to do then that just means Apples "privacy protection" was nothing more than a charade with no actual worth, and had the protective capacity of a wet paper bag stopping a shotgun
 
sacsupernerd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, becuase a wet paper bag would at least cool the shot down a insignificant and nearly unmeasureable amount, in some very minute, actually is somewhat, even tiny, offering some form of protection if you were the unlucky target of said blast.  This is them going out of their way to make it look like it's complying or whatnot, and then malevolently and purposefully doing the exact opposite of it's entire declaration of purpose to begin with.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Little do they know, I downloaded a bunch of apps and filled them some of them with legitimately-looking fake data.

I used a random word generator to search for content.

I occasionally had fake convos through iMessage.

I occasionally have other people carry my device with them and use it.

Or maybe I did or didn't do any of those things?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Boy if it was that easy to do then that just means Apples "privacy protection" was nothing more than a charade with no actual worth, and had the protective capacity of a wet paper bag stopping a shotgun


If you jam a wet paper back into the chamber, it would be very effective at stopping a shotgun.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oh no.  billion dollar company might get fined less than 1% of their profits.  meanwhile they get to make anyone that sues them bankrupt in the process for about 10 years.

Nice legal system you got there
 
xCh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't blame Apple for this- they made reasonable efforts to block this bullshiat. I expect Apple will try to lock this exploit down somehow too, starting a cat and mouse game.

You've got to remember that Facebook is basically able to throw more resources at workarounds than even Apple can put into blocking this, because to Apple this is just one small matter, while to Facebook this is critical to their survival.
 
