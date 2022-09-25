 Skip to content
(Car and Driver)   Traffic fatalities dropped for the first time in two years this spring, showing even the worst road-ragers cut back their killing ways when they can't afford the gas to ride your ass   (caranddriver.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait traffic fatalities are lower now then during the lockdown?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. Less road rage from being cooped up and only out for a bit. The ones who WERE out knew they had to go back in again as soon as they were done.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wait traffic fatalities are lower now then during the lockdown?


Wide open roads, cheap gas, nowhere to go, people went zoom zoom zoom.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wait traffic fatalities are lower now then during the lockdown?


it wasn't really lockdown was it?

we had a 2nd CoVid wave in Jan21, and by spring we were out of lockdown
 
