(PennLive)   Pennsylvania town sees uptick in reports of "nude male night walkers"   (pennlive.com) divider line
20
    More: Creepy, Internet privacy, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Privacy policy, Privacy, The Police, Synchronicity, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, Wrapped Around Your Finger  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it is time for Pennsylvania to have their own FARK tag, and I live in that state.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't look, Ethel! DON'T LOOK!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://laughingsquid.com/nine-naked-men-would-cause-a-heap-of-trouble/

NSFW
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Welcome to the Land of OZ!"
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Weeners tag, subby? For shame.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Occam's Razor dictates that the town is suffering from a werebeast infestation.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night walking deserves a quiet night.

I'm not sure all these people understand.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys. I had a surplus of PTO hours
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Occam's Razor dictates that the town is suffering from a werebeast infestation.


Could be addled feral vampires, best not to assume, pack for both
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: https://laughingsquid.com/nine-naked-men-would-cause-a-heap-of-trouble/

NSFW


In their defense, most of the world's trouble has been caused by fully clothed men.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: backhand.slap.of.reason: Occam's Razor dictates that the town is suffering from a werebeast infestation.

Could be addled feral vampires, best not to assume, pack for both


substackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Sorry guys. I had a surplus of PTO hours


Wish I did. Burned through all mine when Mom got sick
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you tried to sleep in hard curlers?  You'd walk around until you were beyond exhausted too.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they naked or nekkid? There's a difference.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
is the uptick from 0 to 1 ?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: kittyhas1000legs: https://laughingsquid.com/nine-naked-men-would-cause-a-heap-of-trouble/

NSFW

In their defense, most of the world's trouble has been caused by fully clothed men.


There are a few outliers, though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Sum Dum Gai: kittyhas1000legs: https://laughingsquid.com/nine-naked-men-would-cause-a-heap-of-trouble/

NSFW

In their defense, most of the world's trouble has been caused by fully clothed men.

There are a few outliers, though.


That guy...

/General Farking Schizophrenia more like
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


\wanted for questioning
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: BlazeTrailer: Sorry guys. I had a surplus of PTO hours

Wish I did. Burned through all mine when Mom got sick


Gzus. You are a saint. She shoulda used her own.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: https://laughingsquid.com/nine-naked-men-would-cause-a-heap-of-trouble/

NSFW


Thanks Kit - that was hilarious and made the point without getting preachy
 
