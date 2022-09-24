 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) - songs whose titles begin with the letter "J", this week's Birthday Hour & on Superman, the conclusion of "Candy Meyer's Big Story" & the start of a 17 parter "George Latimer, Crooked Political Boss"   (tunein.com) divider line
110 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 7:30 PM



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophie was trying (and succeeding) to get me worked up by not eating any of the food I put out for her at 2PM until just a few minutes ago.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

She's a typical cat.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

She usually doesn't let it sit for 5 hours before going to eat it.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Just today.  She ate this morning as she always does.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Perhaps she's just moody. Does she seem to be OK now?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mostly.  She came to me and sat beside me when I called her. Maybe a little whinier than usual.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ELTON!!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images.45worlds.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hopefully this was just a one-time thing.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hopefully.  She's never been really fond of her new diet, I think she tolerates it.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Time to turn the Telefunken to 11
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
9/18 - Venus - Frankie Avalon, famed American singer and actor, turns 82.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
9/18 - How Long - Ace - Alan "Bam" King, Brit guitarist and vocalist with Ace, turns 76.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
9/18 - Dust in the Wind - Kansas - Kerry Livgren, American singer, songwriter, founding member of supergroup, Kansas, turns 73.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Threadjack...I saw Loggins & Messina at the Hollywood Bowl a couple of nights ago. It was a GREAT show! Loggins & Messina performed together for the first half of the show, and Kenny Loggins played his biggest hits during the second half. My only complaint: L&M didn't play My Music. I was looking forward to that one.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
